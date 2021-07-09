Cassie Scerbo: “You’re never too good to stop taking classes”

I’ve always been a huge believer in using my platform to give back in as many ways as possible. I am the proud Vice President of an organization called Boo2Bullying and I love being able to marry both of my worlds — the arts and philanthropy. There are so many fun, creative ways to collaborate and make the world a better place in doing so.

Actress and philanthropist Cassie Scerbo has established herself as one of Hollywood’s hardest-working entertainers of her generation. Scerbo is best known for her acting resume having already led various television series and films including BRING IT ON: IN IT TO WIN IT, ABC Family’s “Make it or Break it,” the “Sharknado” film franchise, Syfy’s “Truth or Dare” and ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” to name a few. She also added the title of Producer to her resume creating a hard-hitting documentary tackling the issue of mental health. During the pandemic, Scerbo wrapped filming a new project titled AMP HOUSE, all while serving as the Vice President of Boo2Bullying. Most recently, her film AGORAPHOBIA was released on Amazon which she stars as the lead alongside horror icon Tony Todd (CANDYMAN, FINAL DESTINATION franchises).

Born on the east coast in Long Island with a large traditional Italian family, and later moving to Florida, Cassie began taking her first dance lessons at the young age of four and immediately knew she wanted to be a performer. By age 10, Cassie’s first booking was as an extra in a Burger King commercial which eventually led her to split time between Los Angeles and Florida while pursuing her dream. As a teenager, Cassie was signed to Geffen records and DIC Entertainment as one of five girls chosen by veteran music producer/executive Ron Fair for the girl group Slumber Party Girls (SPG), who began appearing on the Saturday morning series “Dance Revolution.” From there, Cassie continued to hone her skills as an actor and landed the role as one of the leads in BRING IT ON: IN IT TO WIN IT, ABC Family/Freeform’s hit gymnastic series “Make It or Break It,” the Syfy SHARKNADO film series, and ABC’s “Grand Hotel.”

Most importantly, Cassie is an advocate against bullying. Joining as a girls youth ambassador ten years ago, Cassie has risen to be the Vice President of Boo2Bullying, a nonprofit seeking to eradicate bullying, intolerance and discrimination by educating schools and parents about accepting diversity and giving young people the tools to connect with and positively impact those around them. In addition to speaking on panels against bullying, Cassie regularly holds fundraisers to raise money for their school programs and suicide prevention outreach.

When Cassie is not busy in front of the camera, she can be found at her local boxing gym, traveling, cooking or finding any reason to go to Southern Florida to visit her large Italian family.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path of being an actress?

There wasn’t a specific moment or entertainer who inspired me to become an actress. Storytelling has always been innate to me. Since before I can remember I’ve been an extrovert who loves to connect with people. Watching others become moved or inspired by a story I’m telling is the best feeling in the world to me. I absolutely love performing with a burning passion and love being able to touch the lives of others in doing so, whether that be acting, singing or dancing — it’s simply my favorite thing!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Well, years ago on “Make it or Break it,” my co-stars and I were talking about “bodily functions,” couldn’t tell you why! Suddenly, we see our sound guy call to us and point to his headphones, reminding us that we’re mic’d! Take away was definitely to never have a conversation like that on set again because it’s so easy to forget you are mic’d! Lol

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

First things first, you have to truly believe in your talent with every molecule of your being! There will most likely be people who doubt you at times but most importantly, you must never doubt yourself. What others think of you is none of your business. I’ve always used those moments as fuel to push me even further in life. As hard as it may sound to not doubt yourself at times, you have to always remember why you started. I’m a big believer in the old saying that success happens when preparation meets opportunity. Never stop working on your craft. We are never too good to sharpen our tools. Persistence and passion have been the main two keys to my success thus far. Lastly, it’s not always about the destination but the journey. Don’t get too caught up in the future and always remember to live in the moment, as it’s all that truly exists. Be present and be kind to yourself. Self-care and self-love are so important in our journeys towards success.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

This question is incredibly difficult to answer because there are so many people who have impacted my life in a variety of ways. Of course, my parents and family are my absolute everything. Their love, support and constant nuggets of wisdom keep me afloat in this crazy city called Los Angeles. However, I’ve had acting coaches, spiritual mentors and best friends who have immensely impacted my life as well. As I stated above, human connection is the most important thing to me. I love learning and growing from relationships of all sorts, I think that’s the beauty of life — being able to meet so many incredible souls that will all impact you in different ways. I am one big combination of all of these connections and experiences.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I’ve always been a huge believer in using my platform to give back in as many ways as possible. I am the proud Vice President of an organization called Boo2Bullying and I love being able to marry both of my worlds — the arts and philanthropy. There are so many fun, creative ways to collaborate and make the world a better place in doing so.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Bullying is such an important cause to me because it falls under so many categories. Bullying is the root of hate and I will use my voice to combat hate until the day I die. I’m also an advocate for mental health and am an ambassador for Padres Contra El Cancer, The Creative Coalition and BadassDogooders. I have also been fighting against both sex trafficking as well as the homeless situation in this country for years.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

There have been many students who have bravely come on stage to share their stories during our school programs and in doing so have expressed it to be life-altering. We usually allow time for students to come up to us privately after our assemblies as well, and I have witnessed many of tears and expressions of gratitude towards Boo2Bullying during these times. Hearing a student tell you that they no longer feel alone and that you’ve impacted or even saved their life, is the most fulfilling feeling in the world. It’s why I do what I do.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Three things that can be done by simply anyone to help us carry out our mission are to 1, simply follow us on social media to help us continue raising awareness (@Boo2Bullying on all social platforms). 2, Donate to our free programs at our website Boo2Bullying.org. 3, Get involved: https://boo2bullying.org/volunteer/

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

5 things I wish people told me when I started:

1. Don’t stress so much about a timeline and to enjoy the journey as it is just as fulfilling as the destination. There is so much beauty in all the stepping stones of growth.

2. Do not turn down jobs because you’re afraid of what people might think of your decision in taking that job. I’ve turned down many projects in fear of judgment which is honestly ridiculous looking back. Acting is still a “job’, yes, it’s my passion above all, but it’s extremely important to ensure that you are making the right moves financially as well. There is no such thing as stereotyping if you don’t allow it. I’ve seen people steer their careers in many different directions. You have full control as long as you tell yourself you do 😉

3. Invest! In this industry, it is typical to make large sums of money quickly and then to make nothing for a long while afterward. I’ve seen many people waste their money because they were a little too excited, and then not book a job for a while afterward. It’s an unpredictable industry! Luckily, my father has been (and still is) my financial advisor and hasn’t allowed me to fall into the danger zone financially. I do wish I invested more back in the day though!

4. You’re never too good to stop taking classes. Always continue to sharpen those tools. I remain in class to this day, but there are long periods of time that I had stopped and I wish I didn’t. Not because I became less of an actor, but because there is a specific energy that comes with continuously working on your craft. I feel as though every time I am back in class, even now at the age of 30, I book the most and I feel my best!

5. Keep your circle small! It can be a vicious city, make sure you surround yourself with people who lift you up.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, I feel I am doing all of the exciting things I’ve always dreamt of doing when it comes to starting a movement. That movement is to simply spread kindness. Being VP of Boo2Bullying, I have had the pleasure of impacting many of our youth and am thrilled for all that we are currently working on.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote as of recent has been “You feel so much, because you are so much.” — Christopher Poindexter (one of my all-time favorite poets 🙂 At times I’ve felt like this was a burden, but I’ve learned that this is actually what makes me who I am — that feeling deeply has brought me many successes and has opened up the door to truly understanding and connecting with others, which is my favorite thing in the world. All of the many feelings I feel has allowed me to become the artist and the philanthropist that I am, and for that I am grateful. I’ve been very vocal about my anxiety lately, and what I’m learning is that anxiety is simply a word for exactly that quote. I’m an empath who has stressed at times over all of the many feelings I encounter, but instead, I’ve chosen to embrace this. Of course, I am learning what to hold on to and what to let go of, but overall I view my many feelings as my superpower now. It’s all perspective and my new outlook is that “I am so much, and that is a beautiful thing to be.”

Growing up in a large Italian family from New York, sitting down with Martin Scorcese would be the best encounter of all time. So Marty, if you’re somehow reading this from some random account, I’ll cook ya a big pot of “Sunday gravy”.. see ya there?

