Cassidy Wendell Of #GIRLGETAFTERIT: “It’s better to relate to a specific-someone, rather than a generic-everyone”

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassidy Wendell.

Cassidy Wendell is a wellness lover, adventure seeker, and Montana native who’s hooked on building community. She’s the Founder of #GIRLGETAFTERIT — a wellness community that brings women together through sweatworking events and gear that gives back. Cass knows just how important your mental, physical and emotional health is to your overall well-being, how community plays a huge role in professional and personal success, and how the feeling of being supported can ultimately change your life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Of course! Thank you for having me. My story began when I was 22 years old after losing my dad to a stroke. For several years after, I went through an extreme period of disconnect, isolation, and struggled to find a group of women I truly felt connected with. So, instead of searching for a squad, I created one. My business #GIRLGETAFTERIT (#GGAI) was born.

What started as a selfish act, soon turned into a women’s wellness community I could only dream of. I expanded our sweatworking events to five cities across Montana, launched a worldwide digital community, and are now growing to locations all over the country.

Wellness is my passion, and community is my purpose.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The most interesting story that has happened to me was when I decided to dissolve my full-time marketing business, and instead, pursue my passion for wellness and community in the middle of a pandemic. It was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever done. A huge takeaway from this experience has been that passion is greater than comfort. I’ve never felt more aligned with the work I’m doing and the people I’m interacting with on a daily basis.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when first starting out was not doing my research. When I started my business, it was actually called “The Everyday Athlete.” Then, five days after sharing about it online, I received a notice in the mail from a company out of New York (named “The Everyday Athlete”) who threatened to sue me if I didn’t change my name. At the time, I thought it was the end of the world, but it turned out to be the biggest blessing in disguise and taught me to trust the timing of my life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my mom. She has always been one of my biggest supporters and best friends, especially after the loss of my father. She’s a comforting ear when I’m feeling down and someone that I can bounce ideas off of without any judgement or criticism.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The work I am doing with #GIRLGETAFTERIT is making a huge impact in the wellness world. For starters, our in-person and online communities are showing other women that feeling seen, heard and supported by like-minded people can change your life. We also believe that making a difference in other people’s lives, ultimately makes a difference within our own. This is shown through the various ways we donate to nonprofit organizations from our online shop of branded gear that gives back.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Surround yourself with people who lift you up.

Find your community. That could mean one person or one hundred people. As long as it’s a group that you feel seen, heard and supported by.

2. Quit focusing on what everyone else is doing.

Health is not a “one size fits all” thing. You have to focus on what makes you feel good from the inside out.

3. Put sleep first.

Sleep is one of the most important things in regulating our lives — everything from stress management to energy for your every day. Make sure you’re prioritizing rest.

4. Be mindful.

Practicing mindfulness and gratitude on a daily basis will help shift your outlook on life tremendously and ultimately make you a happier, healthier individual.

5. Put yourself out there.

Being vulnerable and stepping outside of your comfort zone will lead you to the change you need.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I feel like I’ve already started it. My company #GIRLGETAFTERIT is truly a movement that’s defining the new rules of wellness by putting less focus on the workouts we do and the foods we eat, and instead, placing a bigger emphasis on who we’re surrounding ourselves with and how we’re supporting others in the process. We do this through in-person sweatworking communities, digital wellness events, a growing social media presence, an ambassador group located all over the country, and an empowering message that knows no bounds.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Ask for help.

You can’t go on this ride alone, and you can’t do it all. There are people, processes and systems out there just waiting for you to find them.

2. No one really knows what they are doing.

Quit looking at how successful other people are and wishing you were in their shoes. You have to realize that no one knows what they are doing. We’re all just doing the best we can.

3. Success doesn’t happen overnight

You have to be patient when it comes to building long-term success. Whether it’s trying live more mindfully, working on the healthiest version of you, or building the business of your dreams, long-term, diligent work yields long-term, permanent results.

4. It’s better to relate to a specific-someone, rather than a generic-everyone.

You can’t please everyone, and if you try to, you’re going to fall short time and time again. It’s better to get super clear on who you are and what you’re trying to accomplish.

5. Don’t forget to celebrate the small wins.

Accomplishing your goals does not happen without constantly seeing micro-results. You have to recognize how far you’ve come and take time to celebrate the small wins along the way.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health hits close to home for me. For years after losing my dad, I struggled mentally and emotionally. On the outside, I seemed healthy. I worked out, I ate well, and I was always in a good mood. In reality, I felt isolated, anxious and depressed dealing with the loss of my father. It wasn’t until I started to feel a sense of community that I finally felt myself step into the person I was always meant to be. Community changed my life.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow us on Instagram @girlgetafterit or on my own account @thewellnessrookie_.

