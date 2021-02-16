Cassandra Hill of ‘Holistic Living Consulting’: “Self-neglect is considered normal”

The importance of health has been emphasized now more than ever in history. It would be great to start a movement focused on radical self-care. More people need to focus on the quality of life instead of being so busy that self-neglect is considered normal.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassandra Hill.

Cassandra Hill is a Holistic Wellness Coach, Life Coach, Author, and Speaker. After overcoming systemic lupus with a regimen she developed; Cassandra birthed Holistic Living Consulting. Her mission is to empower women by renewing their mind, body, and soul utilizing an all-natural approach.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Born and raised in the small town of Osceola, Arkansas I come from humble beginnings. My early years of education was not the greatest as I was retained in the fourth grade. After that setback I became a better student graduating high school with a scholarship to a local community college. Eventually I transferred to a university and received a Bachelor’s degree then later a Master’s degree. This blessing made me a first-generation college graduate.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There have been many doors of opportunities extended in my life. Currently I am writing preparing to release a recipe book and an inspirational work later this year. These books will serve as a guide to live healthier with recipes that are healthy and convenient. The inspirational book will cater to women to maintain a closer relationship with God.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Holistic Living Consulting started as a thought like many businesses. After entering remission from systemic lupus, I realized my healing was to empower other women to heal their bodies. What makes Holistic Living Consulting unique is the fact that I am passionate about my mission. The vision that I have for my business is from God and it shows as a practice my expertise as a Holistic Wellness Coach, Author, and Speaker.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

As a graduate student I was told not to pursue Gerontology as a major. According to the naysayer it would be too difficult, and I would have problems finding a company for my practicum. Despite the challenges I pursued the degree and found a practicum that turned out to be a great experience.

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

My personality has never been to brag about the opportunities God has allowed in my life. At various junctures in my life, I was counted out. Many people who counted me out would be surprised to see how I have been blessed with attaining Bachelor and Master degrees along with many certifications. Garnering media exposure from NBC, CBS, and FOX and being highlighted in various magazines like WE Magazine for Women, Glambitious, and many more. One of my proudest accomplishments is birthing my company Holistic Living Consulting where I am empowering women to renew their physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person who had a tremendous impact in my life was my grandmother Gladys Hill. My grandmother believed in me and valued my intelligence. One story that I recall with my grandmother was in her later years in life. This particular weekend I came home from college and spent the weekend with grandmother. When I thought she was asleep I began working on writing papers. Unbeknownst to me my grandmother watched me working and years later after I graduated college, she shared with me how I could accomplish many things because of willingness to work hard.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us? My childhood was full of rich memories.

For a young black girl to have hair down her back and talk differently than most of her peers at a young age I learned how to ignore opinions that do not matter. Some people would tease me and in the beginning it would hurt my feelings but eventually I learned to not care about someone else’s insecurities being deflected towards me.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

One of my favorite quotes is by Maya Angelou. We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The importance of health has been emphasized now more than ever in history. It would be great to start a movement focused on radical self-care. More people need to focus on the quality of life instead of being so busy that self-neglect is considered normal.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

www.facebook.com/livehealthyforlife

www.instagram.com/livehealthyforlife

www.pinterest.com/cassandrah2415