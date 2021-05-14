Cassandra Hill of Holistic Living Consulting: “Plan for Triggers”

Plan for Triggers. Regardless of the type of loss you have experienced certain occasions may spark a grief trigger. It is normal to experience this type of trigger. Have a plan to help you address the feelings you are experiencing during a trigger.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassandra Hill.

Cassandra Hill is a best-selling author, life coach, and holistic wellness coach. After overcoming systemic lupus utilizing a natural regimen, she developed Cassandra birthed Holistic Living Consulting. Her mission is to empower a woman to renew her mind, body, and soul.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up as an only child one of my favorite past times was reading. My parents and paternal grandmother taught me many valuable lessons. God’s word was something that I saw daily as a child.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes is by Maya Angelou. We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty. Oftentimes life will bring many challenges however it is through the growing pains that we become our best selves.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each. Three of my strongest traits include determination, faith in God, and having a servant mindset.

Determination-Three years ago when I decided to become an entrepreneur there were many challenges to overcome such as lack of capital and need for additional educational training. Since I worked in the school system, I decided that I would take online classes in the evening and during the Christmas break finish the class early. Fortunately, I was able to finish the class ahead of schedule and take the exam while off work for the holiday break. I created a savings and by February had enough saved to start my business.

Faith in God- When I was diagnosed with systemic lupus my life completely changed. Undergoing treatment of chemo drugs and steroids became frustrating. Trusting God, I stepped out on faith determined to heal my body. After a few months of holistic studies, I was blessed to enter remission with systemic lupus. Depending on God made this possible for my life.

Servant Mindset-We live in a world where it has become acceptable to focus most of time and energy on yourself. Having a humble attitude will take you farther than you dreamed. I recall being a speaker at Success Women’s Conference and shortly after being contacted by a book publishing company looking for Christian authors. Several years prior I had begun writing to help me heal from a miscarriage. For many years I thought those writings was something that no one else needed to see however once became clear about God’s plan for my life the decision was easy. The devotional was needed to help women heal from their pain. The book released and hit #3 on Amazon.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change? As a woman being pregnant brings such a closeness between you and your baby. Experiencing difficulty in my pregnancy with twins was challenging. Losing one of the babies then a few weeks later the other baby was disheartening.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you? Going into labor prematurely was one of the scariest things I have experienced in life. At that time, I lived away from family and it was so overwhelming going through the loss of my babies without having my closest loved ones near me. In my mind I was not for sure if I would survive that experience and that was the worst feeling.

How did you react in the short term?

My initial feelings ranged from depression, guilt, and anger. I blamed myself because I thought I must have done something wrong that resulted in losing my babies. Normal routine activities became challenging. When I saw other women with children anger would rear its head which often transferred to feelings of depression.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? Relying on God played a critical role in coping effectively. Other coping mechanisms included mediating, music therapy, and joining a support group. Finding a support group is important as it reinforces to your mind that you are not alone.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Life will present challenges. Realizing that things will happen that are out of my control really propelled me forward. Being honest with myself I concluded that I love my babies. If I could have saved their lives, I would have done so however it was out of my control. Additionally, understanding that they are at rest provided healing as well.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

As a man thinks in his heart so is he. When my thoughts changed the healing followed. Surrounding myself with positivity whether it was people or things I listened to that impacted my feelings. It is hard to feel bad when you are in a positive environment.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

One particular person played a critical role in my healing. My best friend/sister Kathrine was a listening ear when I needed it and gave me a kick when I needed to move forward. Her words of wisdom were invaluable.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

Can you explain how you did that? Once I processed the feelings of guilt, depression, and anger I realized infertility is an issue that affects many women. Reaching out to support groups I was able to help other women cope with the loss of a baby. Honestly, I believe that I was able to be effective because of my faith and genuineness.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

The biggest lessons in life are learned in a midst of a storm. Since this was such a traumatic event, I realized my strength is one of my greatest assets. Despite the health challenges I was able to continue building a great career in the senior care industry. I was actually named VIP Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Belief in Higher Power. Drawing closer to God will provide you peace. Through establishing your faith, you will discover the purpose for your pain. When I was in the process of healing, I would open my Bible daily and whatever Scripture spoke to me I wrote along with an inspirational message. Years later those writings became my first devotional He Restoreth My Soul Triumph through Adversity. Support System. There is a saying if you want to go fast go alone if you want to go far go together. There is strength in numbers. Challenging moments will arise, and you will need someone who will not give up on you. I can recall a time when my appetite vanished, but I knew my Dad would call me and ask about my food intake which motivated me to eat. Physical Activity. It does not matter the activity whether it is yoga or walking just get your body moving. The goal is to increase your heart rate. During physical activity, the body releases endorphins which have a positive impact on your mood. Initially I began simply walking around the block once I started feeling better, I was compelled to do more. Wholeness. Your body is a temple. This is a good time to start treating your body well. Pay attention to your diet consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables. Staying hydrated with water is also important. When the body is properly fueled this help you in feeling better about yourself. As a holistic wellness coach, I have witnessed how an individual’s mood improved simply through their diet. Plan for Triggers. Regardless of the type of loss you have experienced certain occasions may spark a grief trigger. It is normal to experience this type of trigger. Have a plan to help you address the feelings you are experiencing during a trigger. One thing I keep in my arsenal is mediation and prayer. I can recall being at work one day and one of my co-workers was having a hard day. She had recently had an abortion unbeknownst to her I had recently experienced a miscarriage. When we finished our talk going to my office and offering a prayer helped soothe my emotions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Now is the perfect time to ignite a movement centered around love. When people learn to love themselves it’s easier to show love to others.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

It would be a delight to share a meal with Tabitha Brown. I love her personality and it would be great to gain insight from her around business strategy and having a faith-based business.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Connect with me online at www.cassandrarhill.com

