Cassandra Hill of Holistic Living Consulting: “Move your body Stop being a couch potato”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassandra Hill.

Cassandra Hill is a Holistic Wellness Coach, Author, and Speaker. After overcoming systemic lupus with a regimen she developed; Cassandra birthed Holistic Living Consulting. Her mission is to empower women by renewing their mind, body, and soul utilizing an all-natural approach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

When I was diagnosed with systemic lupus, I began taking chemo and steroid prescription drugs. The side effects to these prescription drugs became overwhelming. After taking courses in health & wellness I developed a regimen that put in remission with systemic lupus.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Starting Holistic Living Consulting is a dream come to realization. The most interesting story is receiving a phone call from a TV executive being invited to be interviewed for a show appearing on NBC, CBS, and FOX. The biggest lesson I learned from that experience is capitalize on all media.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when starting my business was not having sufficient funds to brand and market. When starting a business there must be funds set aside for marketing to attract your target market.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

No woman is an island God has blessed me to have a circle of support who encourages and uplifts through the journey. If I had to name one person, it would be Beverly Walthour. She exemplifies a woman of faith that has a successful business. After taking one of her courses my faith grew about my business and I believed in the possibilities.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a Holistic Wellness coach, I am helping women renew their mind, body, and soul. Women are being educated on holistic modalities that can improve their health.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Move your body Stop being a couch potato. Simple adjustments like taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking for thirty minutes a day is beneficial for your overall health. Eat to live Your body is designed to heal itself when given proper nutrition. Increase your fruit and vegetable intake or take an NSF certified supplement of fruits and veggies. Grab a water bottle instead of soda. Over half of your body is water it makes sense to drink lots of water daily. Find a support system. The number of people is not important but the quality. Connect with people who have similar goals and will help you in becoming a better person. Read a book. Your brain is like a sponge feed it new knowledge regularly to keep it active.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement would be centered on self-love. When a person really loves themselves taking care of their body becomes normal.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Have a team Running a business on your own is very daunting. With a team a person can reach their goals more effectively and efficiently.

Secure business credit Utilizing your personal finances to start your business is not the best idea. With business credit you can attain adequate capital needed to start a business.

Listen to your gut No one will understand your vision like you which is fine. Do not allow someone else to dictate what is best for your business.

Build on strengths There are many things that you do well focus on those skills so you can make the biggest impact.

Become a sales expert Yes you started your business to make a difference in the world however you must master sales to make this impact.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health would be the most critical issue since I believe everything starts with a healthy mind. When an individual maintains mental well-being, it will positively other areas of life.

