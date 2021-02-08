Cassandra Hill of Holistic Living Consulting: “Essential kit”

Essential kit — Be sure the day of your speaking engagement you have water, green tea, and peppermint. Keeping your throat moist is important.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Cassandra Hill, a Holistic Wellness Coach, Author, and Speaker. After overcoming systemic lupus with a regimen she developed; Cassandra birthed Holistic Living Consulting. Her mission is to empower women by renewing their mind, body, and soul utilizing an all-natural approach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you is where tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Osceola, Arkansas. My parents had their first and last child with me, so I grew up spending a considerable amount of time with my parents. As a youth I enjoyed reading which I believe laid the foundation for my writing skills. I was blessed to live in a home where God’s word made a difference in my daily life. God’s word was studied daily, and we attended worship services on a weekly basis.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

One of my business associates was hosting a women’s empowerment conference and thought I should speak to the audience. After accepting the invitation and receiving positive feedback the groundwork was laid for my career as an inspirational speaker.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since beginning my career as a speaker there have many incredible opportunities. One of the most memorable stories is speaking at Success Women’s Conference and meeting Iyanla Vanzant. She has been of the women I admire as a healer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One funny mistake I can recall making at a conference is not testing the microphone. After starting the presentation, the microphone went out and part of the audience could not hear me. In addition to testing the microphone, I learned it’s always good to have a back-up microphone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In everything that I do I am thankful to God. He has opened many doors in my life. There have been people who have helped along the way. One person that comes to mind is Darlene Williams. We meet when I became a part of the Higher Level Method book anthology. Darlene’s willingness to share valuable information has been a tremendous asset to my business.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

For anyone interested in speaking just know that there is story inside of you. It’s your responsibility to share with others. Don’t focus on failing because you will make mistakes just learn from them and keep moving towards your goal.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

God has truly blessed me to heal my body. Being healed from systemic lupus isn’t about me; it happened so I can share with others the power of God and holistic wellness. My message is simple seek God first in your life and make self-care mandatory.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

To effectively empower someone a person must pour from an overflowing cup. Feeding yourself mentally on a daily basis is imperative. Every day I read to gain knowledge and listen to podcasts typically two to three times a week.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

When I started speaking it really came naturally. My recommendation to anyone desiring to speak is to prepare properly and trust yourself.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Record all speaking engagements When a person records their speaking creating a speaker reel is much easier.

Sell yourself Bring your books, courses, and other material to share with the audience

Value your time. As a new speaker, you may be asked to speak at events for free. If you choose to speak be sure to get pictures of yourself speaking and interacting with the audience.

Sufficient rest Get at least six hours of sleep prior to an event

Essential kit Be sure the day of your speaking engagement you have water, green tea, and peppermint. Keeping your throat moist is important.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Right now, I am excited about my new book project Higher Level Method. The book will be releasing early 2021. My business Holistic Living Consulting has also started offering virtual wellness intensives. I am really excited about the future. There are major collaborations in the works.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Self-care is mandatory to present your best self to the world. My key areas of self-care focus on my physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

Physical self-care routine includes eating a variety of fruits and vegetables. I also enjoy walking and yoga. Emotional self-care routine includes giving myself time to relax. Aromatherapy is one of my favorite ways to unwind. Connecting with like-minded individuals to give and offer support helps as well. For spiritual health, I read God’s word daily.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is actually a scripture. Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. This scripture serves as a reminder that with Christ I can do whatever He wills for my life. It gives me permission to dream big.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The world needs love now more than ever before. Although there are more people in the world people feel more isolated. It’s time for us to establish more genuine connections. Show a person that you love them it just might change a life.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Michelle Obama. Her resiliency to thrive despite hindrances is inspiring. Additionally, her story reminds me of myself in many ways.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes, you find me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

www.facebook.com/livehealthyforlife www.instagram.com/live.healthyforlife www.twitter.com/cassandrahill80 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_F3qx9WTYzObfZ9AiZX3nA

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!