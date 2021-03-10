Cassandra Hill: “It is time to spread love across the world”

It is time to spread love across the world. Do wellness check-ins on your loved ones take time out of your schedule to just listen. While out shopping or running errands take time to smile and say something kind. Your small act of kindness has the potential to save their life.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Cassandra Hill.

Cassandra Hill is a Holistic Wellness Coach, Life Coach, Author, and Speaker. After overcoming systemic lupus with a regimen she developed; Cassandra birthed Holistic Living Consulting. Her mission is to empower women by renewing their mind, body, and soul utilizing an all-natural approach.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a busy professional woman self-care was not part of my routine. After years of neglect my body attacked itself. After doing the work to take care of myself I made a commit to empower other women on their wellness journey.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed? At one time life was not so fast paced. The primary way of communication was through actual human interaction. The technological advances made in recent times where an individual is continually communicating places a higher demand on a person. Additionally, many employers are expecting increased output from their employees.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness? Oftentimes staying rushed keeps the body stressed. Long-term stress negatively impacts your mood by inhibiting the feel-good neurotransmitters. Stress also affects blood pressure and several other aspects of your health. In performing tasks whether it’s personal or professional responsibilities being rushed causing you to not pay attention to fine details which can hamper your performance.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down? Although we live in a world that glorifies multi-tasking our brain performs better when we focus on a singular objective. When an individual is attempting to multi-task especially if it is a big project you probably notice that you have to stop and focus on important details to ensure efficiency. Living a life with more ease will bring peace of mind and clarity. Write out three smart goals for yourself. Focus on one goal at a time and notice how much excel and actually accomplish things faster using this method.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to "slow down to do more"? Can you please give a story or example for each?

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

Mindfulness is the ability to center your life while being in a state of peace and tranquility. Mindfulness is portrayed during meditation. When I began my day, I start praying and then enter into meditation thinking on God’s blessings and His will for my life. In this state allowing yourself to be still you enter a zone where everything is blocked out and you are tranquil.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work? Since I pray along with mindfulness, I recommend using a prayer journal. Candles and very relaxing music can aid in the practice of mindfulness.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices?

Therapy for Black Girls podcast is one podcast that is on my favorite list. As a woman who loves reading there are many books that have motivated me to focus on mindset. Becoming by Michelle Obama and What’s Really Holding You Back by Valorie Burton are two books that I find beneficial for my well-being. Additionally, I have a tool that I use with clients How to Create Balance in Your Life that serves as a great resource.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is actually a scripture. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. This scripture reminds me of my worth and how I can do anything that is God’s will for my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It is time to spread love across the world. Do wellness check-ins on your loved ones take time out of your schedule to just listen. While out shopping or running errands take time to smile and say something kind. Your small act of kindness has the potential to save their life.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!