Cassandra Bankson: “Even though society tries to tell you otherwise, your sensitivity is a gift, not a curse”

Even though society tries to tell you otherwise, your sensitivity is a gift, not a curse. If I didn’t have my sensitivity, I would not have had the courage to open up about my acne story online or to start my business. My intention is to help people on their journey to self-acceptance, and my sensitivity has equipped me with the skills to do that.

When I was growing up I had acne, but the use of makeup, photoshop, and filters allowed me to become a model. I hid the secret of my skin for years, however, I finally decided to open up about my insecurities on YouTube in 2010. It threatened to ruin my modeling career, but I couldn’t keep living the “perfect” life when I felt I was falling apart inside every other day. When I told my skin story, I realized that people were connecting with me on an emotional level. From that moment on, I knew exactly what I wanted: to start a business where I could produce content and bring different narratives about skin and beauty to light. While content production can be a very analytical and numbers-driven world, my work uses technology like social media as a platform to share and amplify the stories of others. I use technology as a way to publicly stand in solidarity with others who are also navigating their own insecurities.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

I don’t think “highly sensitive” means easily hurt or offended, but I think it describes individuals who are empathetic and in tune with the feelings of others. Yes, sensitive people are more affected by life changes and by the emotions of others, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that we enjoy life any less. When you are highly sensitive, you feel things very deeply, but on the other hand, your emotions are highly present during beautiful or successful moments. For that reason, sensitive people are very appreciative of life, for the process of hard work, and for victories. I believe it is natural for us to relish in life.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I think that we should differentiate between empathy and sensitivity. Empathy is the ability to understand the feelings of others, and sensitivity is the extent to which that empathy stirs an emotion within you. For example, when I see others being hurt, discriminated against, or treated unfairly, it bothers me on a deep emotional level because I am highly sensitive. If I see that someone is being attacked because of their sexuality, their ethnicity, or their identity, I have no tolerance because that is not a matter of perspective; that is a matter of human rights. You shouldn’t try to compromise on whether or not a person’s identity is valid. This is also why I try to educate people. I try to improve these situations through my work on social media. With a collective following of 2 million followers now, I know that there’s a lot of hate online. I also receive hate towards who I am, and although I am sensitive to this hate, I don’t let it stop me or impact my outlook on life. In the past, riddles in my insecurities I may have, but working through those publicly has allowed to me learn to stand up for myself and others.

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

As someone who has to navigate through pop culture and entertainment, I am unfortunately exposed to a lot of gossip and negativity. I do know why people use negativity or drama to make something more “clickable” or“newsworthy.” Something scary, dangerous, or upsetting triggers human attention more, proven by science and psychology. There’s a perceived monetary incentive in that. Simultaneously, I don’t agree with triggering people’s sensitivity in that way. Because sensitivity is seen as a weakness, content can be made to manipulate the sensitivities of others. Pop culture definitely perpetuates the idea that sensitivity exists to be targeted. Sensitive people are portrayed as “overdramatic.” In entertainment and movies, sensitive people are the crybaby character for comedic value. Therefore, I feel that sensitivity has a stigma in pop culture of being nonsensical, but in reality, sensitivity can be a gift and a blessing. When you are someone who understands the true magnitude of these things, it is sometimes hard to look at the news, social media, and TV. Simultaneously, this sensitivity is still a gift. Because we are inclined to express ourselves, sensitivity doesn’t decrease emotional stability, it can actually increase it.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

In professional settings, I have been told by people on multiple occasions, “not to share such emotional things” or not to speak up about things that I feel strongly about. People have literally taken me aside and have told me to reel it in because “I shouldn’t want to be seen as the weak link.” Because of things like this, I ended up butting heads with someone one year ago on a major project. I was not comfortable with putting my face on a product or associating myself with a project that would compromise my beliefs on how people should be treated. I can’t endorse or create something that puts profits over people.

I’m very sensitive to that because I reflect on my actions regularly. I was ridiculed as “naive” and being “oblivious to a wonderful business opportunity.” I was projected as someone who was idealistic rather than someone who just values integrity. I canceled the project because diversity, skin positivity, and inclusion are very important to me. A brand personality that is simply results and profit-driven doesn’t address the larger issue at hand: the fact that the beauty industry capitalizes off of and racializes the insecurities of women. It does not always aim to help women and their skin health. I’m working as my own manager now, and have created a team with similar core values that I can rely on and trust. Through this change, I have seen consistent and organic growth. My sensitivity has been a guide to better business decisions, business ethics, and brand storytelling. Most of all, it has made me a stronger and more independent person.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I think it was a culmination of moments. I’ve been told over and over again: “I don’t see the big deal. You’re being overdramatic.” I didn’t understand why people would say this to me whenever I simply claimed that something was not okay — without crying or losing control. People would just label me as “too sensitive.” However, I gradually learned that just because someone is uncomfortable with my honesty or just because someone doesn’t agree with me, doesn’t mean that I’m being overdramatic. My sensitivity actually enabled me to figure this out. I realized that in business, people are not always bad or greedy, it’s just that empathy is not widely and objectively seen as helpful to business aspirations. In reality, sensitivity can be an amazing business asset.

I understand the “real world” very well, but we always have to consider what is possible in order to progress. Ethics are a part of progress, and because I’m very sensitive to the world around me, I’m able to see the big picture. Sure, business is about money and deadlines, and yes, empathy takes time. Just because including others or doing the right thing is different or hard, that does not mean that we should not try our best. Should we be resigned to the way things are? Absolutely not. If doing the right thing connects your customers and audience into a community, why not do what you can where you’re able to?

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

Consumer perceptions and outlooks change so quickly, and my sensitivity allows me to better understand the goals, the needs, and the desires of people. This gives me a huge advantage. Audiences are naturally made up of individuals with different experiences and different mindsets, and engaging them requires versatility. When you’re sensitive, you are able to produce content, services, or products that resonate and empathize with a variety of audiences.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Sensitive people are extremely capable of understanding the world around them and grasping the experiences and perspectives of others. My entire business was catalyzed by a sensitive outlook on life. Because I know what it feels like to be someone who struggles with acne, I can communicate and connect well with others who are struggling, too. In medical offices, many patients feel intimidated and misunderstood when a skincare professional lacks sensitivity. In turn, they don’t feel free to speak about what is going on with their skin, insecurities, or emotions. But for me, it’s very easy to share my story in a professional, yet empathetic way. This is how I let them know that their experience is not singular. Being sensitive is not about sharing a “sob story” or patronizing others with inspirational recitations. Sensitivity is about telling someone that they are not alone, and truly meaning that is powerful. This approach can change and save lives. Having sensitivity better equips me to be authentic with others. Rather than just an illness, I see people’s skin conditions as human experiences, and I could not do my work or be successful without this perspective.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Empathy is the ability to understand what people are going through, and sensitivity is the extent to which your emotions are brought on by empathy. Sensitivity could also be considered a gauge or metric of how powerfully you feel empathy.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

Social media is a tool, and just like any tool, it can be a weapon if it is used to hurt or to harm others. You can use it to target people or to build others up. Social media is a connection to others, and it is a great way to express my sensitivity and empathy for others. I understand that I need to “get views” and that I need to get people to click on my videos. I am also aware that negative or inflammatory videos are going to be shared more. However, I can give content the appearance of being inflammatory, and once I have the viewer’s attention, I can deliver an empowering, uplifting message. Social media gives you a lot of power; it allows you the opportunity to go viral, and when you use this tool to leverage your sensitivity, you are better able to reach the people who need help the most.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I think the severity or seriousness of a situation has more to do with perspective. While something may be minor to you, that doesn’t mean that my perspective or personal experience is not valid. We all have different struggles, and it’s wrong to start invalidating people’s struggles just because it may not make sense to you. Disagreement is much different than telling someone how they should feel, how they should not feel, or that their feelings don’t exist. Rather than judging others, we should focus on the power that we have in the situation to help.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

Everyone is sensitive about something. We’re just sensitive about different things. Insecurities are a universal experience that we have as humans. I’ve realized that many people hide behind walls of aggression, or they escape their feelings by criticizing others. Because I am sensitive, and I am empathetic, this becomes very apparent to me. However, my sensitivity gives me the boldness to talk about the insecurities that most people have, but no one likes to talk about. When I do this, I am no longer seen as sensitive. Instead, I become perceived as forthright and genuine. People change their perception of me because they feel validated when I speak on certain insecurities that they relate to. When I overcome those perceptions, I don’t do it by changing my caring personality. I do it by opening people up and bringing them in closer

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

I would like to dispel the myth that self-pity is the most direct expression of sensitivity. I would also like to dispel the myth that sensitive people are not productive and that sensitive people lack control. First of all, when you’re a sensitive person, it doesn’t mean that you always show it. Sensitive people are very in tune with their surroundings, and how they should react. We are not naturally overdramatic. Overdramatics can mean borderline inappropriate behavior. Sensitivity means that empathy has a large influence on your behavior, whether or not you choose to express it.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

Asking someone to stop being so sensitive is like asking someone to change their eye color. We are born with attributes that we can’t control. Changing something innate about yourself is never going to be natural, and if we are pressured into it, it will never be fulfilling. I also think that the sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” is a socially conditioned response. We are not taught to be sensitive, emotional, or expressive, and sometimes we are even scorned for being this way. When someone is taught against sensitivity, that is not a failure of their own. That is a failure of society. For that reason, I respond sensitively to comments like this, and I don’t get on the offense. I have a conversation with them, and conversations are the basis of my company’s entire mission. We want to facilitate conversations, and we want to get to the root of things by creating content that sparks communication. It’s important to create a space where people are allowed to express their feelings about topics or experiences because communication and collaboration are the tools we use to move forward in society.

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

Even though society tries to tell you otherwise, your sensitivity is a gift, not a curse. If I didn’t have my sensitivity, I would not have had the courage to open up about my acne story online or to start my business. My intention is to help people on their journey to self-acceptance, and my sensitivity has equipped me with the skills to do that. Sensitivity can help you strategize on how to best communicate with others, and it helps you understand what motivates people. If you are able to listen to others and make people comfortable when they talk to you, that will take you very far. You can use your sensitivity to connect with others, create common goals, and bring people together. This is something crucial to leading a successful business and to helping change society. My sensitivity allows me to truly understand what my audience wants and where the demand lies in the skincare market. I have a deep understanding of people’s insecurities, and I use that to make a positive change rather than a negative. Your sensitivity can give you direction. It can motivate you and make you tenacious. Most sensitive people are very connected to what inspires them. We can use this emotion and passion to drive us in business. This means sensitivity can give us endurance and resilience because we are so in touch and dedicated to what we believe in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to create a global movement where both empathy and emotional intelligence are taught in school. I want to change the idea that having a real conversation or showing your emotions is weak or vulnerable. That’s why I constantly ask people about their stories around beauty and skin, and I publish them on my social media channels and YouTube community page. Through this, I hope that people can find expressions of themselves and solidarity within the narrative of others. These posts normally spark conversation, and conversations around sensitivity are the first step to normalizing it. So, as a global movement, I want to advocate for a change in social conditioning against skin stigma and emotional sensitivity.

