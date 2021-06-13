Casi Ari: “Feel your feelings.”

Feel your feelings. This seems obvious, but it’s something most of us struggle doing. Rather than feeling our feelings, we suppress them. We drink. We shop. We work too much. We eat too much. We eat too little. We do anything OTHER than feeling our feelings.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

Cassandra (“Casi”) Ari is a writer, designer, and emerging spiritual guide. Her work provokes deep reflection on universal truths and creates a welcoming approach to shadow work (or “light work,” as she likes to call it). After an early adulthood riddled with physical abuse, Casi set off to explore the nature of healing and the underlying root cause of her tragedies: unworthiness. From meditating alongside Buddhist monks in Asia to sweating with a Native American medicine man in the U.S. plains, Casi has first-hand experience on the best ways (and the worst ways) to heal from trauma. She now devotes her writing and art to helping others develop their personal power and step into their lives with wholeness.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. Like so many others, I encountered challenges during my youth that would shape my inner beliefs for years to come, including my parents’ divorce at age seven and being present for my mom during the inevitable financial and emotional hardships of single motherhood.

From the time I entered the world, I was a sensitive child. I used crayon art and poetry (ironically, before I was old enough to know it was called “poetry”) as ways of healing myself and those around me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I hope if you break, you break open.” This is a quote I wrote in support of an art piece called Break Open (seen here). Often, our greatest hardships become the best catalysts for powerful transformation. Breaking “open” in times of scarcity, loss, or fear over falling apart can immediately transform the way we view an event or loss, and can make us stronger, more compassionate humans.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Take Risks and Prepare to be Resilient: Despite my introverted and sensitive nature, I have paradoxically always been a person who takes decisive action and bold risks. I started my first design business with no formal training and a negative checking account, all while backpacking through Asia eating unripe mangos from trees for a food source. I quit my cushy 9–5 job with a 401K, health insurance, and tuition reimbursement because it didn’t light up my soul. Art and writing always have, so I wanted to explore the possibility of making a career out of my true passions. Needless to say, my first designs were terrible. I failed. But, I kept at it. Eventually, I went on to become quite skilled at my work, making a six-figure income and working with big corporations, multi-million dollar ecommerce businesses, Hollywood figures, professional athletes and more. There were many moments I wanted to give up along the way, and had every reason to believe I should, but I kept going. If you want a big life, you’re going need to get comfortable with taking big risks. Failure will need to be reframed as a learning experience. Give: The biggest “secret” I know in business and in life is to give. Give more than what was asked. Give at the exact moment you feel yourself holding back for fear of lack or sharing. At any point in my life when things start feeling stuck, I begin to analyze how much I have been willing or unwilling to give and be of genuine service to others. Usually, I find I’ve been holding back in some form. Once I acknowledge and adjust my behavior towards unbridled service and giving, I find life somehow creates unexpected and beautiful ways of serving you and your needs, too. Acknowledge and Explore your Blind Spots: I can remember a telling moment when I was ten years old, sitting amongst friends and waiting for school to start. We had some time to kill, so I recommended a game.

“Let’s tell each other what each of us can improve upon. We can start with me.”

Obviously, the “game” didn’t interest a bunch of middle-schoolers, so they lovingly laughed and moved on to something with more levity.

This story makes me laugh now, because it’s clear I have always been acutely aware of my blind spots. As humans, most of us possess total blind spots when it comes to our own behavior. And, the only way to find what’s in those blind spots is to do the hard work of exploring them, even if that means facing some hard truths. Once we understand what we are not seeing about ourselves, we can face our behavior head-on and improve how we affect our lives and the lives of those around us.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes. Like many, I’ve experienced many versions of loss in my life, all with powerful and transformative lessons. One of the most difficult things I’ve healed is my wounding from a four-year-long relationship with domestic violence in my early 20s.

I had several underlying beliefs that caused me to choose this relationship and stay in it. Those beliefs, even though I didn’t consciously know them at the time, were:

I am unlovable

I deserve to be punished

And the mother of them all: I am unworthy.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest thing in these moments was not knowing what to expect. When someone enters an uncontrollable rage in the same room, all you can do is watch and prepare for the unexpected. I don’t think I ever contemplated the possibility of physically dying, but each time it felt as though part of my dignity died.

How did you react in the short term?

Denial. Not only to everyone around me, but especially to myself. I never allowed myself to look at the events as “abuse,” or “violence” even though that’s what they were. When I arrived at work with bruises shaped like fingerprints and coworkers expressed their concerns, I vehemently denied anything like abuse had taken place.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After getting out of the relationship, I had a deep, inner yearning to understand “why.”

Why had I let allowed myself to be abused for so long?

In my situation, I felt more like a participant than a victim. As I looked at the troubling situations in my life, I realized there was a common denominator: me. I had played the starring role in my own tragedies. And, if I was going to change my life, I had to face some hard truths about myself. I had to explore my pain and what caused me to seek situations in which my inner sense of unworthiness would be reflected back to me.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Shadow work, shadow work, shadow work. Or, as I like to call it, “Light work.” In order to heal, I had to face my unworthiness, my shame, and the unmet needs of a little girl who, some decades earlier, felt like she was fundamentally unlovable.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Writing and creativity have always been ways for me to transform my pain into art. To this day, I still have a journal dedicated to writing out painful or negative emotions, and a second journal for my happier, more insightful thoughts after I’ve gotten the fear out of the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My family. Whenever I have needed deep, unconditional support, they have always been there. No questions. No unsolicited advice. Just a hand. A hug. A breakfast. A room. A drive.

My mom drove over to our house on the day I had finally had “enough.” She knew nothing about the abuse before that day. My own denial had kept it a quiet and well-kept secret. As she opened the front door, she saw shattered glass and torn images scattered around the room. She saw specks of blood on the wall. I can imagine how jarring a situation like that would be for any parent. She asked no questions. She looked at me with eyes of compassion and willpower to help me change my situation, immediately. We packed what we could into our two small cars and left the rest behind. I never saw him again.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

Definitely. From day one of my healing process, I did my best to acknowledge what had happened without creating an identity around being a victim. I know many people won’t agree with this approach but, for me, the most basic need I had was to take my power back. And — to do that — I needed to acknowledge I had, in part, given my power away. I rejected the title of “domestic violence victim” because it implied powerlessness. I wasn’t powerless. I had simply given my power away to the wrong person in the wrong situation. That makes it my choice. And when it’s my choice, that means I can choose again and this time around, choose better.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I wrote a short poem that answers this question succinctly:

You were left for dead

Scars forged by lightening

Rain hailed your face

You lay alone, naked in the dirt

And yet, you looked up and smiled

This is the moment

You realized

You were untouchable

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Feel your feelings. This seems obvious, but it’s something most of us struggle doing. Rather than feeling our feelings, we suppress them. We drink. We shop. We work too much. We eat too much. We eat too little. We do anything OTHER than feeling our feelings. In the case of tough emotions, the only way out is through. Feeling negative emotions like sadness, despair, guilt, fear, or shame will not be the end of you, no matter how intense it may feel right now. In fact, feeling these emotions will become the beginning of something very transformative in your life. Forgive and accept what is. Usually, when we experience loss or a challenging situation, we encounter some form of anger and blame, either towards ourselves or others. Acknowledging a situation for what it is without immediately needing to divert your anger towards someone is cathartic. Sitting in acceptance for what is, rather than what “should” be is a potent way to heal. In your willingness to accept things as they are, you create space for your heart to begin the repair process it so desperately needs. When you’re ready, go deeper. What is this event or occurrence teaching you about you? If we know that difficult experiences are often the most powerful catalysts for personal transformation, then we understand the value in looking deeply at ourselves and figuring out what is unfolding from within. This practice can supercharge your connection to your inner self, as well as your level of trust in your own resourcefulness, no matter what situation may arise. Acknowledge the story you are telling yourself. What is the narrative you’re playing in your head about the situation before you? Is your story serving you or making you a victim? If the later, in what ways is seeing yourself as a victim serving you? Take your power back. Tell a story that empowers you and emboldens your identity. See how your life can change when you begin to see yourself with respect and reverence. Remember your resiliency. You, beautiful human, have been through so much. You have accomplished so much, overcome so much, and healed from so much. This situation, as hard as it may seem, will not break you. Think back to all of the times you encountered your resiliency. You can rise from the ashes again. And you will.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My primary mission now is to walk with others through their own darkness, and to remind them worthiness and personal power are their birthrights. If we could all solve the problem of feeling “not good enough,” we would be much kinder to one another. The world would be a softer and more compassionate place.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I am always looking for creative collaborations. If you are someone who wants to heal the world with art and you resonate with my work, please do reach out.

