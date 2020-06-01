Casey Keshner: “The light at the end of the tunnel”

You’re Replaceable — Don’t get comfortable unless you’re showing your worth. There are many enthusiastic and driven individuals out there that want the opportunity you have and will do what it takes to get there. It’s a scary thought, but you are replaceable and if you don’t have the fire to keep the publicist inside you burning then you need to find a match and create a spark.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Casey Keshner. She is an accomplished Publicist who has worked in the entertainment & lifestyle industry for over 6 years as well as freelanced for non-profits and fashion clientele. She is currently working at Trent & Company, Inc. to bring awareness to the public about the innovative technology, fashion, and health and wellness brands she works on every day.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I have always been a bold, creative and outgoing individual and I found myself wanting to find a career where I could use my creativity on a daily basis while always being in constant communication with others. I found that Public Relations was where I would be able to hone my skills in order to succeed and most importantly enjoy where my career can and will take me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember when I was first starting out that I was communicating with an editor and she was doing a story on one of my clients at the time. I sent her all the information she had requested and didn’t look over the email another time to check for any mistakes. The editor proceeded to post the article with the information I provided, and it was clearly a draft with typos and internal conversations. We were able to catch it, and had it fixed very quickly but I learned to triple check my work no matter how minuscule the task. A second set of eyes goes a long way as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I am working on a shocking and sensational story that involves a big name in the financial game. Unfortunately, I have to leave you with a “no comment” at the moment, but what I can say is to keep your eyes peeled for a national news network to release an exclusive within the new year!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I work with a company called Alango Technologies. Millions of people suffer from hearing loss yet hearing aids are expensive and ineffectual. Alango has developed BeHear NOW, which is a personalized hearing device that is available with no prescription and looks like Bluetooth headphones. With its unique hearing test and low price point, we are making hearing devices accessible for those who desperately need it.

Comfortek is another exciting company we work for. Their device is the Chair Caddy. It is a first of its kind, clip on accessory for existing chairs that allows safe, easy movement for caregivers to maneuver people with limited mobility with less strain — this makes it much easier for elderly patients to age in their home, which is their #1 request.

These brands among many others that I work with are what you could say “the light at the end of the tunnel” for many people who are suffering in their daily lives. Whether that is hearing impairments, aging without comfort, or struggling with skin impurities, I can confidently say I stand behind their message and come to work with enthusiasm and excitement to share with others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s PR not ER — Public Relations is a very urgent and fast paced work environment. Everyday we are creating ways to showcase our clients in the voice they want to be represented as. Yet, as we our bringing brand awareness to the public, many other firms and competitors are doing the same. We are in a race against time but as long as you know that you are putting in the work then realizing that you can only control what you can control, will bring you further in this race than you think.

Tough Skin For The Win — “I’m rubber you’re glue, your words bounce off me and stick to you.” As a publicist, you must have tough skin. Many people in the industry will tear us down in order to use us as a stepping stool to climb to the top. Don’t let others tear down what you have already built. Know your worth and others will respect that.

100 No’s Will Lead To Your Perfect Yes — You will receive more rejection in your professional career than you ever thought possible and if you’re anything like me, you don’t get used to it. But those 100 no’s will lead you to the perfect yes that will showcase your client like the shining star that they are. Find that needle in the haystack, it’s there.

You’re Replaceable — Don’t get comfortable unless you’re showing your worth. There are many enthusiastic and driven individuals out there that want the opportunity you have and will do what it takes to get there. It’s a scary thought, but you are replaceable and if you don’t have the fire to keep the publicist inside you burning then you need to find a match and create a spark.

Creativity Surrounds Us — Your dreams, your daily commute, your social interactions can all spark ideas that you can bring into your professional career. Don’t turn off your creativity once the clock hits 5 o’clock. Keep your eyes and ears open to the originality that surrounds us. You never know what it could turn into or who it can introduce you to.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

When it comes down to it, you want to make people like you!

Be personable. I believe that showcasing yourself as an approachable person has others gravitating to you instantly. Entertain. Leave them wanting more. Appreciate. Making another person feel appreciated will take you leaps and bounds in both professional and personal relationships. Listen. Don’t oversell yourself. Many enjoy talking and by giving them the platform to speak about themselves creates a better relationship that will flourish over time.

Go into it with the pure intentions to treat others as you would want to be treated and you’ll leave knowing you’ve made an impression that will be hard to shake.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

In order to generate qualified, good leads it is important to know the industry in which you are working in. Publicity is about forming lasting relationships. When you’re connecting with someone in the industry, you want them to know you in order to familiarize your email to your face and that will allow the connection to click.

From there, knowing who the correct titles for your points of contact will be most beneficial in getting the results/answers you want. It’s truly all about connections and taking those relationships you’ve created to have in your arsenal wherever your path takes you.

I strive to be a well-known PR professional that those in my industry trust and find valuable.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

How To Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. This book was extremely inspiring and eye-opening to showcase essentially how to handle people. Dale Carnegie continues to motivate generations even after he left his brilliance behind for many to follow.

I continue to follow his techniques on a daily basis and bring them into my personal and professional daily routines, like being a good listener, being genuinely interested in other people, encouraging others, valuing those around me in order to feel valued, and ensuring anyone I come in contact with feels their importance.

One specific technique that I feel has helped me tremendously in my career is smiling. Making those that surround you feel the light and positive energies radiate off of you allows them to feel important and understood. A smile can open a doorway of opportunities and make a day seem brighter even if the sun isn’t shining. As Carnegie said, “Smiles are free to give and have an amazing ability to make others feel wonderful. Smile in everything you do.”

I find the most important thing to bring into the world of Publicity is ensuring that your team, your clients, and yourself finds laughter, encouragement, respect, and appreciation in the work that you do together to make a broader audience find the same passion you continue to strive for as an unstoppable team.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

An obvious answer is to say that I believe with my clients that I am inspiring a movement everyday by pushing myself to limits I didn’t know existed in order to create awareness for those who didn’t know what they were missing. That obvious answer is my movement. We believe in the brands that we represent because we feel inspired ourselves for what they can bring to the world. When you feel strongly about something and you pursue it, that in itself is a movement that will bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people. Make everyday a day of movement.

This year has been filled with sadness from many losses of family and friends and has made me realize that we must live everyday to the fullest and impact as many people as we can, even if it’s just with a smile 🙂