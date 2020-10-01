Casey Baer: “Don’t worry about what other people think”

I would love to see schools (when they reopen) offer a program that helps kids that struggle with mental health. It can be very difficult and embarrassing to share your feelings with people that don’t have the same feelings. If there was a program where kids can feel safe sharing their feelings, and to know that there are other peers that feel the same. I think that would be incredible. It’s not always easy sharing these feeling with teachers but if you have friends with the same feeling it could help a lot of kids!!

Born and raised in Los Angeles, rising teen pop star Casey Baer has already reached over 750,000 streams since her debut single in May 2019. Often referring to her songs as pages from her diary, Casey is continuing to write music inspired by her feelings and experiences through her teenage years. Her powerful vocals and catchy lyrics combined create her pop anthems. Her brand new single Make Me Hate U will draw you in even closer and will keep you wanting more. Look out for Casey’s upcoming EP dropping in 2020.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/737ee27e35cb6a722ccf37e4f068f3ce

Thank you so much for doing this with us Casey! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. I have two brothers, one younger and one older. I also have have an amazing puppy named Luca! I grew up doing a lot of musical theater, and playing the piano. I also played soccer, and tennis. I was home schooled starting in 9th grade, and I have the same best friend since I was 5!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been singing for as long as I can remember. But when I was 3 years old I went to the Hillary Duff concert with my mom and my uncle. I remember sitting on my uncle’s shoulders crying, because I wanted to be on stage singing with Hillary! So I said one day that will be me!!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since I started my career was hearing two of my songs play on the radio at the same time!My single “Make Me Hate U” premiered on Radio Disney and my single “Your Touch” played on over 35 stations around the US, on Hollywood Hamilton’s Remix Top 30 Countdown. Thank you @radiodisney and @hollywoodhamilton.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I’m about to release two singles! One EDM track with twoDB called “Strangers” on 8/14 and a pop single called “Jealous” on 8/21. I’m also in the process of putting together my first EP that I plan to release this fall.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it is absolutely important to have diversity in film and television because that’s real life! Everyone should be represented and we should not have to even think twice about it! It will honestly help our culture if we have diversity in film and Television because everyone will feel supported and it is important to never leave anyone out! It doesn’t feel good to be excluded!!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started”.

1-everything happens when it’s supposed to happen

2-don’t rush anything

3-don’t worry about what other people think

4-don’t overthink things

5-detours will bring you new opportunities

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time away from social media each day to do something for yourself!

Don’t compare your career to anyone else. Everyone has their own path and it will only make it harder to accomplish your goals by comparing yourself to others!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see schools (when they reopen)offer a program that helps kids that struggle with mental health. It can be very difficult and embarrassing to share your feelings with people that don’t have the same feelings. If there was a program where kids can feel safe sharing their feelings, and to know that there are other peers that feel the same. I think that would be incredible. It’s not always easy sharing these feeling with teachers but if you have friends with the same feeling it could help a lot of kids!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my amazing team! I also have an incredible band that has taught me so much about performing (I really miss performing with them) but most of all my parents for their incredible support. My mom has been there with me every step of the way and I love sharing my journey with her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game. (My family loves baseball, lol) I love this quote because, failing and making mistakes is part of succeeding. You just can’t let that fear keep you from doing what you love!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Justin Bieber!! He has changed my life! When he released his Purpose album I was really struggling with my anxiety. His music and honesty helped me find my purpose!

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @caseybaerr

Facebook: caseybaermusic

Twitter:caseybaer7

Snapchat:caseybaerr

Tik Tok:imcaseybaer

Triller:caseybaer

My website:casey-baer.com

Photo credit: Jonah Mazer