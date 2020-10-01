Carter Faith: “Never get jaded”

I am so passionate about equality and love. My older sister is an elementary school teacher and it has reminded me about how kids just throw love and grace onto others so easily. I would love to be a part of a movement that continues the child-like acceptance of diversity going throughout all communities and all aspects of life. I just believe that our differences are what make life so beautiful and that we are all the same no matter our Inter course orientation, race, passions, etc.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Carter Faith.

Combining the emotive lyricism and pointed perspective of Taylor Swift with the chill aesthetic and refreshing candor of Kacey Musgraves, Carter Faith is a gifted songwriter and a rising artist in the Nashville music scene. Originally from Davidson, North Carolina, Carter taught herself guitar and piano and was soon crafting lyrics as a way to make sense of the world around her. After relocating to Nashville and enrolling in Belmont University’s songwriting program, Carter was selected to participate in a handful of emerging artist showcases, including an ASCAP-sponsored event where she took home top honors from a panel that included Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Jordan Reynolds. Carter partook in the Friday Fireworks and Women of Country Music series in partnership with Change the Conversation at Camden Yards. Having performed at prominent local venues including the Bluebird Café and the Listening Room Café, Carter has also opened for hit Warner Nashville artist Cole Swindell, and shared the stage with RaeLynn, Jimmy Robbins and Jordan Schmidt.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/c4c8849d20a9367f95ecb11193f92b15

Thank you so much for doing this with us Carter! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank YOU, this is so fun! I grew up in a small town called Davidson, North Carolina which is a little outside of Charlotte. I’ve lived there for my entire life with my family, I have the best parents and a brother and a sister, and I was lucky enough to live about 5 minutes away from my grandparents as well. I loved growing up in North Carolina because you were always close to the beach, the mountains, a small town, or a city. I didn’t start writing songs until about 16 years old because a stupid guy broke my heart, but I was pretty much always singing or humming wherever I went as long as anyone can remember. My family, specifically my dad, loves music, even though none of them play, so I just always remember music being there like constant background noise.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to country music?

When I was really young, my grandpa would drive me to preschool sometimes and if we got there early enough, he would let me climb in the front seat of his car and play cassette tapes. I just remember thinking that country music was the only kind of music that existed.

What is the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the music business is just one big interesting story lol, but for me the most interesting things looking back are how I have met everyone on my team and who I work with. When you first meet someone, there is no telling what is gonna happen and I just love that.

What is one of the funniest mistake(s) you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh gosh, I am still at the starting line!!! But, I think trying to copy songwriters or artists who I looked up to never got me anywhere. No one becomes successful in their own right by just repeating what someone else has done, and I think it is so important to find your own vibe (although I think that’s a search that lasts forever lol).

You just released your debut single, “Leaving Tennessee.” What are some of the other exciting projects you are working on now?

Yes! It is so exciting to finally have a song out there for the world to hear, and the video was so fun to film. I am hoping to release some more songs (and videos maybe!) before the end of the year :)https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/aef5f8dd16cc380bda4c7c1022231f7f

What are “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Share a story or example for each.

Be nice to everyone! Especially in Nashville, everyone knows everyone and it is so important to develop good relationships that are also genuine. Be yourself. In the music world, people do not want 10 different artists who do the same thing, we all have something special to offer and it is so important to let yourself be yourself. People like authenticity 🙂 Don’t compare. Lorrrrrd do I compare myself to others like it is my job. Don’t do this!!! Other people’s success and talent does not make you any less successful or talented. Remember how grateful you are to be a musician. This is something I try and remind myself every day. Never get jaded, never stop being a fan. Living in Nashville and driving down Music Row is just as exciting today as it was when I first moved here two years ago. There is magic in music making and you should never lose sight of that.

Which tips would you recommend to aspiring artists to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Surround yourself with creative people who support you and always remember the reason why you love music and/or songwriting. I always find that when I start to think of music as a “job” then I start to feel burnt out.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am so passionate about equality and love. My older sister is an elementary school teacher and it has reminded me about how kids just throw love and grace onto others so easily. I would love to be a part of a movement that continues that child-like acceptance of diversity going throughout all communities and all aspects of life. I just believe that our differences are what make life so beautiful and that we are all the same no matter our inter course orientation, race, passions, etc.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am without a doubt grateful for my amazing parents. My mom and dad saw that I had a talent for music before I did and never pushed me to do anything but always guided me in the right direction. They are the reason I ever moved to Nashville to pursue this dream, and without them supporting me I’m not sure I ever would have had the guts to do this!

Can you share your favorite life lesson or a favorite quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am the single most impatient person in the world, but in the past few years the best lesson I have learned is basically to “be where you are”. So often, we get caught up in the what if’s of the future and it is so important to just enjoy what is going on in the present. This is hard for me, but daily I try to remind myself that I am where I am supposed to be and all I can do is what I am going to do. Everytime I really lean into this, I end up feeling so much gratitude for my life and it just cultivates a positive energy.

If you could have a meal with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Definitely Dolly Parton, I just look up to her in so many ways. Dolly is the epitome of hard work and finding your own self and I would just love to meet her one day.

How can our readers follow you online?

Y’all can find me on instagram @CarterFaithOfficial, on twitter @carterxfaith, on facebook @CarterFaithOfficial, youtube just at Carter Faith, and on my website!