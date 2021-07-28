Cars and Love: Luther “Houserocker” Johnson #BlackAmericanHer/History #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

One of the most Universal experiences of love are experiencing them in the ecstasy of riding in cars. Car rides are adventurous. There are a wealth of tales, when it comes to going with your friends, family members, wife, husband, significant other, and others. You get it; wearing whatever attire suits you the most. For, when you wear certain colors, when riding in a car, you experience a certain energy, which only comes with riding in a car. It’s one of the epitomes of excitement.

After the clothes, comes the company. Who do you decide to join you in your car ride adventures? Make sure that your selection is up to par. Not everyone can take that adventure with you. For, it is more than simply riding just to enjoy the thrill. For instance, there are the landscapes. There are the monuments or pertinent sights, you pass by. Let’s not forget the cafes, restaurants, and local thrift shops, which brings us delight. Taking a joy ride brings an appreciation to life. You come to appreciate cars because they grant you the ability to know that there is a greater meaning to life, than simply for the sake of going to work every day, and paying bills. Not at all. There is so much more to that. The reality of it all is that taking a car ride ensures that you are comprehending the deeper meaning of life. It’s much more than being used as a tool in sustaining one’s livelihood. Frankly speaking, cars can serve as tools for spiritual awakening, and elevation. Movement permits us such a level of freedom. It’s movement, and our desire to move in holistic energy.

Back we are to the Black American, musical art form, known as Blues music. Through this particular art, we have been used to hearing about sorrow and pain. And yet, we are presented with a specific song within the Blues era, which highlights a more jubilant and youthful vibe. The song is entitled, “Takin‘ A Bite Outta‘ The Blues!” What makes the song extremely elegant and pleasing is how it for tells of love’s blossoming, within a car ride.

Through our listening to the lyrics, we come to the understanding of there being a certain tenderness, when it comes to a man assisting a woman in driving a car. In fact, he desires to drive her car. He knows that others have driven her car, before. Would it be sage to guess that they have only done so for their own ego? Would it be safe to articulate, that they have done so for the purposes of using her for her car, without having purchased a car, through their own accord? Well, there are many stories, that we can create from this. However, what we can say is that surely, this man thinks something differently about her. For starters, he clearly thinks enough of her, to write a song about her. In fact, it’s a lesson, indeed!

The lesson, you may ask, if her own personal car ride. Sometimes, we may become a little complacent in our personal style, when riding our car. When another person drives your car, there is a different way, in which you may experience that ride. For starters, you observe one way that your car has driven, in a way you hadn’t noticed, before. In fact, you actually may like it. After experiencing this test, you may even decide to try it for yourself. So, why not?

I’m in love which a, Baby! Let me ride in your automobile

Cuz‘ I know you gotta,’ good little car, Darlin‘

But, you got too many drivers, at the wheel

The latter lyric analyzes a specific role and responsibility, when it comes to driving a car. Make it plain and simple, not anyone can, or should, drive your car. Should you grant someone the privilege in doing so, then make sure that it is a person, with a right Spirit! Make sure it’s a person, who understands the sole purpose for moving through a car’s journey. Should you not remember anything else, know this. Love’s blossoming occurs in a car, when there are greater things meant to be explored. The car ride permits the two of you to observe each other, a tad more. Watching a partner, or significant other drive a car grants you the opportunity to, dig deeper. In fact, there are also periods of silence, when it comes to the observation period.

Let the right person drive your car. It permits a certain gaze of restoration; staying long enough, for a loving ride!

Luther “Houserocker” Johnson