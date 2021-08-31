Carrie Veatch: “Care deeply about people”

Care deeply about people. We all started businesses to help people and create lives of time, financial, and location freedom (well, those are some of my reasons!) The Zig Ziglar quote that says “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want” couldn’t be more true! Make a consistent effort to build strong relationships. With the internet and social media, we are more fortunate than ever before. There are so many ways to build relationships where people can like, know, and trust you. One of my favorite ways online is to send voice notes or quick video messages to let someone know I’m thinking of them, send them a helpful resource, or simply dive deeper into getting to know them better.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Carrie Veatch.

Carrie helps ambitious female entrepreneurs bust through self-doubt to build wildly profitable online businesses. Carrie combines neuroscience, teaching clients to rewire their brains through mindset work, and a safe container for clients to create lives of time and financial freedom. She hosts the innovative, community based podcast: Set Yourself Free which shows the behind the scenes of what it takes to be profitable online and you can find on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Find out more about her at setyourselffreellc.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Absolutely! With my MA in counseling psychology, I have been a therapist, worked in gang prevention and victim services, and was the Executive Director of a highly successful education based nonprofit.

Although I never really dreamt of being an entrepreneur, I’ve always craved freedom. I joke that I’m allergic to offices and so I knew I needed to sort out how to work for myself and create my own schedule. Being of service to others has always been a top core value to me as well, and coaching is the perfect intersection of my past life as a therapist and my skill set of helping others connect the dots in their lives and get out of their own way.

I love working with clients all over the world (currently 6 countries!) and teaching them how to rewire and manage their brains. Not many people really teach us how to master our minds and it is something I am most passionate about if you want to get out of self-sabotaging behaviors and into your power.

A few years ago, I found the online coaching space and instantly knew I wanted to be a part of it and help people create lives of freedom and impact. But when I couldn’t sign a client to save my life online, it was incredibly frustrating. So now more than ever since I’ve “cracked the code” I’m incredibly passionate about helping driven female entrepreneurs scale their businesses to 6 and multiple 6 figures online.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — This is critical to long term success. Entrepreneurship is a rocky road and being committed to the long game is essential. Since the time I was small I’ve always had the drive and the belief that I can do whatever I set my mind to. Curiosity — this is a life skill I certainly didn’t develop until later in life but is absolutely essential to growth. Being willing to question the thoughts in our brains, the stories we are telling ourselves, and think about things in a different way is critical to business (and life!) Self-trust — Although I have “lost” myself at various points through my life and questioned what I’m doing and given away my power, coming back to listening to the still, small voice inside of me has been essential. Whether you want to call it your “gut” your “intuition” or whatever it is within yourself, that little voice that is speaking to you to go take that next scary step is guiding you and incredibly powerful to creating change and impact in the world.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are absolutely critical to success as a business owner. No one is coming to rescue you (or me!) and developing habits to do the things when you don’t “feel” like it is so important.

A few of my non-negotiable daily habits that help me stay at my best: meditation, eating well, drinking enough water, movement, sleep, connecting with authentic people, and being of service to at least one person a day.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

As I mentioned above, habits are critical to success since motivation is fleeting. There are and will be days where we don’t feel like doing a lot of things in our lives and businesses, yet successful people have trained themselves to do things even when they don’t “feel” like doing them. I relate most things to fitness since working out and being active has always been a part of my life and serves me well. I rarely feel like doing a super intense CrossFit workout (my workouts of choice these days), but I always feel better after.

This is the same for business.

I absolutely am not of the “work harder and push through” mentality. In fact, I teach my clients how to tap into their unique power and work less than 30 hours a week and make 6 ad multiple 6 figures. Yet, there are many days when you won’t feel like networking or putting out an offer about your service. And this is why it is essential we have great habits that support us and we know how to operate as the CEO of our business and focus on the activities in our businesses that will push the needle forward.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Start small. Keeping a small daily promise to yourself is a great way to build self-trust. Celebrate yourself. Keep a visual of your habit streak. I have many clients that use post it notes or white boards to track their habits and visually see their progress.

Kindness goes a long way, especially with our internal dialogue. Are you being kind to yourself or are you being mean to yourself in how you are interacting with yourself? Pay attention to how you are treating yourself. The truth is it’s really hard to change habits when you are beating yourself up and so much easier when you are kind and gentle with yourself.

The other main habit building or habit breaking advice I have is to notice your circles that you are interacting with. We are creatures of our environment and if you want to change, make sure you are surrounding yourself with others that are up to similar things. It is so much easier to create great habits when you have others keeping you accountable and cheering you on!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Live life as if everything is rigged in your favor” –Rumi

I lived for 25+ years of my life in a completely disempowered, depressed state of being. I had no idea how to access the power within myself. I lived as a victim to my circumstances and gave away my power left and right. Even when I was somewhat in my power, I thought that it was all dictated for me and I didn’t have control over how I created my future. Now I know that life is happening for me and I have the power to choose my thoughts, my feelings, and my actions to create the life of my dreams. I love this Rumi quote because it reminds me to show up as though everything I want is completely possible (because it is!)

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As cliché as it sounds, I’m excited about all of the projects and offers I have. Nothing brings me more joy than helping my clients truly get out of their head and into their way of serving the world. Watching women go from struggling in their business to making more money than they ever have is beyond incredible. And so much of that is because it’s more than the money — is the opportunity, the freedom that it provides to their families, to the people they care about, and that brings me happy tears on the regular.

I’m launching a VIP package that is a much higher level of support and cannot wait for that to be out in the world! I’m also working behind the scenes of my next group coaching program that is going to be absolutely incredible for those who are making money in their online business but want to easily scale to 6 figures in the next few months!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Know your target audience. Particularly if you are marketing your business online, you want to ensure you are speaking directly to those that you want to help and can help. Business doesn’t have to be complicated but you do need a way to speak directly to people so that they have a moment of going “Oh my gosh. She’s in my head! I have to hire her!” Have an irresistible offer. Have an offer that is a no brainer for your people. Again, for people to have that thought that you are inside their head and they absolutely need to hire you. If you make it a win/win for your potential client — they will want to work with you. Work on your mindset like it’s your full time job. As much as I help clients with ease and flow in your business, mindset is something we always need to be working on. There’s never an “arrival” point since especially as driven, high performers, we are always growing and striving for the next level. Mindset is the critical piece of business that makes it all so much easier so make sure you are checking in on the false stories and things you are believing that are not serving you. I have so many doubts, fears, and things that come up every single day since starting this path of entrepreneurship. But the one quote I like to remind myself of when the voices are loud or it’s a low income month is the Thomas Edison quote “When you have exhausted all possibilities, remember this — you haven’t.” Get great at sales. There are so many amazing coaches out there that don’t have clients or the businesses they want because they haven’t mastered sales yet. Selling is a requirement for having a profitable business. It doesn’t have to be sleazy or wrong to sell. In fact, I (now) believe selling is of the highest service because we value what we pay for. So do whatever you need to do to get better at sales. And with that, it doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s sales process. Sort out what kind of aligned sales strategy works for your business and being willing to stay in it till it works. Care deeply about people. We all started businesses to help people and create lives of time, financial, and location freedom (well, those are some of my reasons!) The Zig Ziglar quote that says “You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help enough other people get what they want” couldn’t be more true! Make a consistent effort to build strong relationships. With the internet and social media, we are more fortunate than ever before. There are so many ways to build relationships where people can like, know, and trust you. One of my favorite ways online is to send voice notes or quick video messages to let someone know I’m thinking of them, send them a helpful resource, or simply dive deeper into getting to know them better.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Shiny object syndrome is a huge one! The online space is full of marketing that leads people to believe that they won’t be successful unless they follow guru’s advice or adopt a “secret strategy” to 6 figures. It’s so easy to get caught up in chasing the shiny objects and giving away our power.

I also see newer coaches giving up when no one is paying attention in the beginning. We all want quick fixes and instant success. And while you can absolutely turn a profit quickly online since not much is required to start your business, play the long game. Be willing to really listen and hone in on your skills. Serve your clients really well and they will renew with you over and over again and they will be a great referral source for you!

I have clients that have been with me for well over a year and I’m super proud of this. I was so guilty in the past of chasing shiny objects or thinking everyone else had secrets that I didn’t have. And while I’m all about learning and investing in ourselves (wouldn’t be here without coaches and mentors that helped me to get out of my own way), I also know that we have incredible power within ourselves to create that which we want. Lean in and sort out what you need to do to really built that self-trust muscle.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Show up in service of your clients. Be willing to go the extra mile and create a super safe and caring environment for your clients. I’m a huge fan of doing the little things that will stand out for your client experience like sending them a gift card or remembering their birthday. My clients trust me with their inner world, their businesses, the not so “shiny” pieces of their lives and I do not take it lightly. It’s truly an honor to get to serve in this way and I always want my clients to feel seen and valued. I’m so far from perfect but I will always do my best to show up big for my clients.

Another thing that I think is really important to say is be willing to have tough conversations with your clients. It is so important to be in their corner and rally behind them, and it’s also important to have tough love conversations when they need them. An amazing coach is willing to coach a client. We pay coaches to help us change and sometimes that involves tough feedback and being willing to work through things with someone that has their back no matter what.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Lead with value! I really believe in giving away your best content, best strategies — all of it for free. The reason that clients pay me is to be in containers with me in my energy, with my support, and accountability so I hold nothing back in terms of my free content. I know that we pay attention to what we pay for, so I give generously and cannot recommend that enough.

Have a simple strategy in terms of how you are going to be generating leads to sales and stick in it. Always worth with the end in mind and reverse engineer it.

So for example, I currently get most of my clients through my free Facebook group. I run a challenge or training pretty much every month and solve a relevant problem for my people. I use other Facebook groups to cross-promote, along with Instagram and my email list. I genuinely want people to get a win before they ever hire me. Because if they get a win from my free content, they are so much more likely to hire me or refer their friends.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Set boundaries for yourself and also know that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. It’s easy to get burnt out if you work too many hours or are burning the candle at both ends. For this reason, I cannot recommend enough things like time tracking, habit tracking, etc. to ensure you are focusing on business building activities vs. busy work. In a culture that rewards “busy” it’s easy to focus on activities that don’t move the needle forward in terms of more clients and profit in your business.

Schedule things in advance and then get support or accountability to make sure you stick to your wellness activities.

Examples:

Sign up for a workout class that has a penalty if you cancel

Have an accountability partner and pay each other 50 dollars if you don’t go to sleep at 10pm each night

Turn off all notifications on your phone and use the pomodoro technique

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to inspire women to know that they are far more capable than they ever imagined! Rewiring our brains is some of the most important work we can possibly do and learning how to do this through intentional future journaling, thought + feeling work + big, bold action.

Our thoughts create our feelings, not the other way around and once we understand this — we truly start paying attention to the thoughts we are thinking between our ears, since research says we have about 60,000 thoughts per day!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakely is by far my favorite female entrepreneur. I resonate deeply with the mission of being here on this planet to empower women.

Sara and her husband Jesse’s annual “Hell on the Hill” charity event are truly #lifegoals for me of how I desire to make an impact on this world. This is the type of charity event I absolutely want to run in the future and give back similarly to how they do. Both Sara and Jesse have incredible mindsets and attribute so much of their success to it. My dream would be to sit down to a private meal with Sara and/or Jess and talk about billionaire mindset mentality!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.instagram.com/setyourselffree.llc/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/setyourselffreecommunity

And check out the Set Yourself Free Podcast for a unique collective experience for stories, inspiration, and tips to create the wildly profitable online business you desire. Click for iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!