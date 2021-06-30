Carrie Thompson of ‘Growing with Gratitude’: “You will always have critics no matter how great your work”

The stigmas around mental health are something I am actively working to combat and break down. After being diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, I felt like a complete outcast. I thought I was completely alone, that no one I knew suffered from this condition as I did, and too embarrassed to discuss my diagnosis with anyone outside of my immediate family. No one should ever have to feel that way. Through my story, I am encouraging others to speak up without fear. The more individuals that share their stories and educate their friends and loved ones, the quicker we can bring awareness to the importance of mental health and break down the stigmas. Like my favorites over at Peloton say, “Together, we go far.”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carrie Thompson.

Carrie Thompson is a CPA, Mental Health Advocate, and the Author of Anxiety Diary of an Ordinary Girl.

Diagnosed with a generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in 2016, Carrie spent time exploring the world of mental health and educating herself on the causes and the cures. She is passionate about helping others and aspires to change lives by bringing awareness to the importance of mental health through sharing her story, expanding others’ knowledge, and connecting with them.

FOX, NBC, and CBS have featured Carrie, and she has contributed to Thrive Global, and other websites and various podcasts have interviewed her.

In addition to reading and writing, she enjoys fitness and baking. She loves to spend time with her family, friends, and sweet kitty, Albie.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was full of love and blessings. I grew up with the two most loving and supportive parents and a wonderful brother. Home life was a stereotypical American TV family. We had a roof over our heads and food on the table. My parents made sure we took a family vacation every year and that we were cultured. They let us participate in any school and after school activities that caught our interest and fully supported our academic pursuits. However, life outside of the home provided some undue stressors. When I was younger, I was overweight and frequently bullied for it. This led to severe body image issues and an eating disorder in high school. Being bullied during the first half of my life really impacted me as I entered adulthood. I severely lacked confidence and had no concept of the importance of self-love and mental health. It took years of making mistakes and not respecting myself to realize just how much work I needed to do to become healthy in mind and body, which ultimately contributed to and inspired the writing of my book.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Unfortunately, I think most of the books I read fed into my insecurities. I was big on romantic novels, which now is my least favorite genre, and thought that if I could just change enough about myself, I would get my happily ever after too. These books continued to feed into the unrealistic views I had on love and relationships. I wish I had read something more inspiring during that time to help me grow as an individual. Luckily, as I got older and entered my late twenties, early thirties, I felt moved to work on myself and use that work to make a social impact and help others around me on their journeys.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I am not sure if you will find this funny or interesting, and it’s not related to my current full-time career, but when I was aspiring to be an indoor cycle teacher, I learned a serious life lesson. I had always dreamed of teaching indoor cycle, and there was one studio in particular that would have been my dream job. After a few tryouts, I finally made it into the training class and was elated. Everything was all good until the training started, and my insecurity kicked in. Although I know I had great potential, I allowed other people’s performance, perfectionism, and petty favoritism to affect my mood and actions. At one point, I walked into the studio and said, “I am never stepping foot in here again.” That was a HUGE mistake. Not only was it embarrassing, but it got me completely cut from training and final test outs. Allowing my emotions to take control of my common sense led to immature and unprofessional actions on my part. I was lectured afterward about responding instead of reacting. I will carry that conversation and lesson with me for the rest of my life. In the end, I feel like everything worked out in my favor, but that was not the way I wanted to go down.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

The stigmas around mental health are something I am actively working to combat and break down. After being diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, I felt like a complete outcast. I thought I was completely alone, that no one I knew suffered from this condition as I did, and too embarrassed to discuss my diagnosis with anyone outside of my immediate family. No one should ever have to feel that way. Through my story, I am encouraging others to speak up without fear. The more individuals that share their stories and educate their friends and loved ones, the quicker we can bring awareness to the importance of mental health and break down the stigmas. Like my favorites over at Peloton say, “Together, we go far.”

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

That’s a tough one! I think my mental breakdown at the end of 2019, which is the book’s entire premise, is the most interesting story. I was a 33-year-old professional woman with a great career, home, friends, and family, and allowed my life to spiral out of control right before my own eyes. It ended up with me having to live with my parents for three months, get on multiple anxiety medications, learning to drive and live alone again, etc. It was like being an adult baby. I know others have it worse than I do, but for someone as independent as I am, it was a very challenging time for me. Every day I questioned whether I would ever feel “normal” again or live without the dark sense of impending doom every day. The period of my life really affected me, but once I started to see the light at the end of the tunnel, a world of opportunity and knowledge opened up for me regarding the mental health space.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

As I was working through my mental breakdown recovery, as I’ll call it, I was struggling with recognizing what my purpose was on this earth. I think a lot of us go through this internal discussion, but I felt moved to act on it. I liked my job, but it did not define me as an individual. I like to think my purpose is much bigger than crunching numbers and such. I have a true passion for connecting with and helping other individuals, but at the time, I could not identify what that looked like.

I was at one of my monthly massages one day, and it just came to me. I was lying there thinking, “Oh my GAW, I could write a book about my journey with anxiety.” As soon as my massage was over, I opened my iPhone notes app and voice-to-text tons of ideas for my book. I then reached out to my friend from college, Dr. Nicolya Williams, who is herself a best-selling author, life coach, and book writing coach. A few months later, I got in her book writing boot camp, and the rest is history.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Off the top of my head, I cannot think of one specific person I have helped, but there are numerous who have reached out about their experiences and how my book has helped them. A few of my girlfriends have told me they applied the lessons within to their daily lives and have recommended some tips to their loved ones. My dad has also received some heart-swelling messages from old colleagues about how someone in their life has been impacted by depression, anxiety, or other mental disorder, some taking their own lives, and how grateful they are that I am choosing to speak out. My favorite part about this project has been relating to people on a deeper level and hearing their stories.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The number one thing people can do is to speak up. No one should be ashamed that they’re struggling with their mental health or a mental health disorder. Far more people are afflicted than you may think, especially when considering the times we live in. Number two would be to make mental healthcare more accessible and affordable to everyone. Not all psychiatrists, especially the best ones, are covered by insurance, nor is therapy. Mental health is just as important as physical health and should be likewise by politicians and the healthcare system. The third is to have greater regulatory monitoring over mental healthcare facilities. I have heard horror stories about patients being treated abusively or improperly. Just because someone has a mental health issue does not mean their life holds less value. If anything, patients with mental health issues should be treated with more care and compassion. These injustices make me sick to my stomach and need to be stopped immediately.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership, especially good leadership, is something I am very passionate about. Leadership is so simple, yet so complex, and doing it well can be difficult. I believe someone is naturally born with the skills to be a star leader. A leader is someone extremely knowledgeable and wants to share the knowledge instead of keeping it for themselves. They are eager to teach others because they believe that the more widespread the knowledge, the more successful we will all be. They are kind, compassionate, considerate, and inclusive. Leaders think about the world beyond themselves. Their vision always includes a plan for the greater good of all those involved. They have big dreams, and they chase them. They want to change the world for the better and are eager to bring others on the journey.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Oh man, this is a tough one. I could look at this question from so many angles, but I will answer it from when I began my journey as an author and mental health awareness advocate.

You will always have critics no matter how great your work. — I think most people actually know this intuitively, and I was definitely informed about this after I hired my incredible publishing team. However, it still did not register to me. The first time (and so far, the only time) that I received a 2-star review, I was manic. It bothered me so much and ruined my week. I convinced myself my book would be a complete failure and that anyone that read it would hate it. What I learned is, you’re not a real author until you get a bad review. You can’t please everyone, and you just have to deal with it. Successfully publishing a book is not cheap. — I had this delusion that self-publishing a book would be cheap and easy. In theory, it can be if you can do the graphic design, editing, marketing, publishing set-up all on your own with confidence, great! I did not have those things. In order to successfully publish my book and get it seen by more than my close friend group, I needed to rely on a team. This relatively inexpensive (I thought) venture to share my story turned into a $9,000 buy-in that I may never recoup. When taking on any new venture, always consider the legal implications so you don’t end up in a mess at the last minute. — This did not even occur to me when I started writing my book, which was a rookie mistake. At the most basic level, I never considered the fact that I would need a legit copyright page. Thank God for my editor. Secondly, and more importantly, I write about therapy, anxiety medications, etc. and never considered the fact that I would need legal disclosure stating that I was not a licensed medical professional and that none of the advice in my book was to be taken without consulting a licensed professional first. Thanks again to my editor for this save. Lastly, and most infuriating, I wrote about my life, which included writing about my workplace. I never considered the fact that writing about my job might be a fire-able offense, so yeah …. that created some additional rewriting and legal advice. Yikes. The pure, unadulterated excitement of sharing your story with other people eventually starts to wear off, and reality kicks in. — Do you lose all excitement? Hell no. But after that excitement “high” wears off, usually after you finish writing your book, fear sets in. Vulnerability is difficult, especially when you are sharing deeply private details about your life. At some point, the reality hits that literally ANYONE in the world can read about the lowest, lows of your life and *gasp* judge and form opinions about you. I never thought the high would wear off, but it did. The motivator that follows is knowing that if you only help one person, you accomplished your goal. I remind myself of this daily and tell myself I’m brave for putting myself out there to create change. The amount of people suffering from mental health issues is far greater than you could ever imagine. — I never realized how many friends, family members, or acquaintances suffered through their mental health struggles, some ten times worse than mine than when I chose to write my book. From the moment I started posting about my author journey and the pending release of my book, I had so many people reach out to share. I honestly think this is the most important of the five lessons. This is where vulnerability and embracing the fear of being vulnerable are most valuable. By letting my voice be heard, I positively impacted those around me. I made some of them feel ok to start sharing their own journeys. The more people who feel comfortable speaking up and telling their tale, the greater impact we can collectively make. Change can start with a whisper, but to turn that whisper into a roar, we all need to contribute. Think about a classroom of children. Two could be whispering, and no one would know, but once the entire class is whispering amongst themselves, it gets loud. I challenge you to be the whisper. Great change will follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is cheesy but applicable to pretty much every part of what I intend to do in the mental health space. “Patience is a virtue.” I cannot tell you how many times my mother repeated these words when I was a child, and you bet I rolled my eyes every, dang, time. However, they are so relevant when you break into a new space and try to make an impact. Developing your brand and getting it recognized takes time. Sharing your ideas and getting people to buy in takes even longer. Establishing trust and relationships that are deep enough that people want to share your information feels like it takes a lifetime. But it’s all worth it. Be patient and work hard. Two very simple phrases, but the two most relevant when you are trying to make your footprint on the world. I live this every day with my book, and it is an ongoing practice. You try one thing and if that works, keep rolling with it. If it doesn’t, then back to the drawing board. I never stop exploring ways to share my message and make my impact. Education and evolution are continuous, but they take a hell of a lot of patience.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh my gosh, aside from my grandma Kate, who is no longer with us, right now, my two favorite individuals are Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of My Favorite Murder. These badass ladies shared passions for true crime and comedy, so they mashed them together to create a podcast with no real clue of how it would turn out. Now they have a huge cult-like following, and quite frankly, no matter how many other podcasts I try, nothing compares. They are entrepreneurial geniuses. They are also the best mental health advocates. They preach inclusivity, justice, and safety/fairness for women. They’re vulnerable and speak openly about their tainted pasts. Listening to their podcast made me feel normal when I felt like such an outcast after my generalized anxiety disorder diagnosis and terrible experience with Zoloft (hello, suicidal ideation). Now I speak very openly and proudly about my mental health journey and live without the fear of judgment. Lunch with them would be a dream.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

http://www.facebook.com/carriethompsonauthor

http://www.instagram.com/carriethompsonauthor

alwaysgrowingwithgratitude.com.

