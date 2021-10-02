Carrie Pitzulo: “I believe that joy is sacred”

I believe that joy is sacred. While we often do not think of it this way, I believe that joy is a direct route to spiritual connection.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carrie Pitzulo.

Carrie is the founder of Ancient Magic, Modern Living, a program of energetic, intuitive, and spiritual empowerment for women. She has a Ph.D. in American women’s history, and is the author of Bachelors and Bunnies: The Sexual Politics of Playboy. Carrie has a forthcoming book exploring mystical lessons on life, death, and grief in a dying world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a “professional witch,” I’d love to say that I was communing with ravens and the spirits of my ancestors when I was a child. Alas, I had a pretty typical childhood in Ohio. I was a good student, involved in lots of activities, captain of the cheerleading team! I grew up in a very small, very Catholic, Italian-American town.

I did have lots of experiences with ghosts, though. Those were my first mystical experiences. We lived in a home that my father built, so we were the only people to live there. But for some reason, I woke up one night to a Victorian woman standing in my bedroom looking at my Madonna poster. Honestly, she was checking it out. It was the album cover of True Blue! At the time, I was, of course, terrified. Now I would meditate and try to connect with the ghost to find out who she is/was. So this thread has always been there for me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Before I was became a professional witch, so to speak, I was a History professor. That was all my dad. When I was a small child he would quiz me on World War Two leaders.

But the fascination with the mystical was always there. I grew up with a lot of ghost stories from my mom’s side of the family. But I doggedly pursued an academic career…until I got what I wanted. After earning my Ph.D., I pretty quickly landed a tenure-track job, which is the holy grail of academia — very hard to come by these days. I made a name for myself with a ground-breaking book on the history of Playboy magazine. So I would have been set for the rest of my career. But it didn’t take long for me to realize it wasn’t what I wanted for the rest of my life.

Then, in 2013, I had a spiritual awakening and realized that my lifelong fascination with the mysteries of spirit was more than a personality quirk. I found a path centered on energy, mysticism, and earth-based worship. My life changed at that point. It was all I wanted to do. Eventually, I was able to quit academia and devote myself to my spiritual work, both personally and professionally.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Both of my parents always supported me unconditionally. They always gave me the space to be who I wanted to be.

Ironically, my dad was very conservative. But he, along with my mom, raised me to be a feminist. He always denied that label when I tried to remind him of who made me the strong woman that I am. But he was just as responsible for my feminism — which informs my spirituality as much as my politics or academic career.

My academic work focused on finding and elevating women’s voices in history, and giving them their rightful place in the historical narrative. I think that my spiritual path does something very similar because so much of this practice — of intuition, connecting with spirit, working with energy — has historically been associated with women and considered “feminine” ways of knowing and power.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

At times I’ve been held back by the idea that I need to constantly reinvent the wheel. I’ve had ideas and inspiration and then thought, “Well, so-and-so has done something similar,” or “written something similar.”

But I’ve been reminded over and over that what matters most is being vulnerable and authentic. Even if a basic idea has existed in the world before you, no one can offer it in the way that you can. Your unique way of presenting the idea will resonate for someone who needs it just at that moment. Maybe it’s a message they’ve heard before, but it only clicks because you said it in a particular way, with your own unique style. So put yourself out there! Someone needs exactly what you have to offer.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m really excited about my forthcoming book! My working title is, Death is a Woman: Mystical Lessons on Life, Death, and Grief in a Dying World.

It explores the mystical journey I’ve taken through the loss of several loved ones in quick succession, and connects that personal grief with my grief for a collapsing environment. So it looks at grief on a micro and macro level. Throughout this journey of loss, my spirituality has — thank goodness — accompanied me and is truly keeping me sane and happy. Throughout this grief, as well as my witnessing of climate collapse, the spirit world has so clearly made itself known to me and guided me in many ways. I think that this notion of micro and macro-level grief will resonate for many people given the many challenges we face, such as COVID-19, rising rates of depression and anxiety, and extreme weather. And I hope that the lessons I can pass on will help others to find some sense of peace and acceptance in these challenging times.

I’m also excited to offer new group coaching programs in energy, intuition, and manifestation. More and more people are interested in alternative spiritualities and what we can call magic, or the use of energy to shape reality. There is a real thirst for these very ancient spiritual technologies. I think that people sense the need to step away from our modern understanding of science, learning, and knowledge, and resurrect older — more “feminine” — ways of knowing and relating to the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When I want something, I’m like a dog with a bone. I can be very laser-focused and I just don’t give up. For instance, when I decided I wanted to get a Ph.D. after I graduated from college, I applied to dozens of programs. I had gotten straight As in school and was one of the top students in the department. I got accepted to exactly zero graduate programs for a few years in a row. I was shocked and devastated. But I didn’t give up. I eventually got my acceptance and was able to go to school in my dream city, New York.

I’m also very passionate. I just can’t do…well, anything…unless it really lights me up. My shift to spiritual entrepreneurship is a huge example of this (as is my obsession with Bruce Springsteen). I left a secure job — one that had been my initial passion — to chase a wild dream of becoming a professional witch.

And I’m very willing to take risks. When I got accepted to a graduate program in History in New York City, I moved there on my own, knowing no one (three weeks before 9/11). It was scary, but living in NYC was a dream that I had to pursue (that passion again). Likewise with my pursuit of spiritual entrepreneurship. It’s been a huge risk to leave academia for this, but I trust that when I’m willing to take a leap of faith the universe will catch me.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I believe that joy is sacred. While we often do not think of it this way, I believe that joy is a direct route to spiritual connection.

When we are in joy, our vibration rises. When our vibration rises, we hold the energy of love, happiness, play, and all kinds of good things. That’s where our spirit resides, among those higher vibrations.

So much of what I teach and coach has to do with finding your joy. When you find your joy, everything else falls into place, including heightened presence, intuition, and gratitude for the abundance of your life — which then invites more goodness.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The modern American lifestyle is unsustainable at every level — environmentally, spiritually, socially, and in terms of our health and wellness. The cultural and historic focus on material gain above all else has left us bereft of the sustaining experiences of rest, leisure, community, and connection.

We need all of these things to thrive and be happy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

As I said, joy is a crucial component of spirituality. We don’t usually talk about joy in such terms, but without joy, it’s so much harder to find an expansive sense of spiritual vitality. Spirit IS joy. I think they are one and the same.

Joy moves us into gratitude for all that we have. And when we are in gratitude, it’s hard not to consider the source of our blessings.

I think this is, in part, why so many people are turning toward alternative spiritualities — because they leave space for error, individuality, and happiness. For most witches, pagans, and New Age practitioners, there is no concept of sin or divine punishment. Only that what you give you get back in return. So there is a concept of morality. But ultimately, you are the authority in your own life.

All of this is available within. We’ve been taught that joy and happiness is something to look for outside of ourselves, usually in material pursuit. But that does not feed our spirit. True joy can be found in realizing your connection to the living world around you, in realizing the infinity that lives within. Nothing can take that away. In fact, I think that is what we are left with, finally, as we take our last breath.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

We make the mistake all the time of looking outside ourselves for happiness. We rely on consumerism to fill our voids. This kind of happiness is fleeting.

One of the most powerful experiences I had of inner joy was in the lead up to a major surgery. I had anxiety about the surgery for months. But then I remembered my manifestation work — what you focus on becomes reality.

So for weeks before my surgery, every day, multiple times a day, I told my body that I was so grateful for its strength, vitality, resilience, and healing. I told it that “we” recover from surgery so quickly, with so much less pain than expected, that caregivers are astonished at how quickly “we” bounce back (manifesting work must be done in the present tense).

In the midst of this, I spent a whole day in pre-surgical appointments. That experience could have been — maybe should have been — very stressful and anxiety-provoking. But instead, I was giddy with joy. I was so happy that I had the opportunity to take care of my health. I was so grateful for my amazing surgeons. Everyone I met that day was so kind and enjoyable. When I got home after that long day, my husband asked me how it was. I said, “It was great! I had such a nice day!” He was a little confused by my elation! But it was truly a nice day, I believe, because I had been so focused on positivity and good outcomes.

And then after my very significant surgery…I healed so quickly. I had very little pain. One of my caregivers was astonished at my rapid healing. Just like I had imagined.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1) Presence. Constant distraction, negative news, and information destroys our joy and connection to our blessings. When we are present, we can experience deeper connection with ourselves and our loved ones. Have you ever had a good meal, but ate it so fast, you didn’t notice how it tasted? Lack of presence is a major factor in our lack of joy. And when we focus on what is right in front of us, it’s so much easier to take a break from the anxiety about what is going on in the world. The reality of climate collapse is overwhelming. But when you anchor into the now, look at your beautiful (if imperfect) life, you get some breathing room. The daunting future seems a little further away.

2) Nature. When constantly surrounded by bad news and overstimulation, it’s so helpful to unplug and get into nature. It’s nice to be reminded that there is something bigger than you and your problems. And it’s just so good for us, at all levels.

3) Spirit. Obviously, this is a priority for me. I know not everyone believes in a spirit world, let alone feels strongly connected to it. And I’m not sure it’s something that can be taught. You either feel it viscerally or you don’t. But I think the concept of “spirit” can be broadly interpreted. It doesn’t have to mean God or Goddess, or angels, or afterlife and things like that if they don’t resonate for you. I am confident that the connection at the core of my work — connection to self, to others, to the earth — is translatable even if you are atheist. Knowing we are a part of each other, part of the earth, that’s what is vital in these times. That creates a sense of wholeness, compassion, and community.

4) Prioritize joy. Put it on your calendar. Take an hour a day, or a day a week, or whatever works for you and do not consume any news. Stay off screens. Be deliberate about doing something that you enjoy. We are all so busy, it’s easy to let weeks or even months go by without a break, without fun. Put fun on your to-do list.

5) Gratitude. This really can’t be overstated. Practicing gratitude on a daily basis is transformative. Focusing your attention on all the good in your life, whether big or small, really shifts your mindset and your energy. It reminds you that, despite your own personal challenges and the problems of the world, there is still so much good. In the morning, even if it’s when you are brushing your teeth, call to mind 5 things for which you are grateful. And really feel into that blessing. It sets the stage for the whole day. Or keep a gratitude journal and note 5 good things that happened that day before you go to sleep. This really works!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Take their concerns seriously. I think for some people it’s easy to dismiss depression caused by something as huge as climate change, for instance. Yes, that individual life may be proceeding as normal, yet they are overwhelmed with anxiety and grief for the dying world. That is very real and very reasonable.

Take them seriously and let them know you hear their concern. Hold space for them to talk. Don’t try to fix everything for them or distract them from their feelings. We all have to start adapting to this new reality, and denying a loved one’s rational response to constant crisis won’t help them.

Listen. Be present. Check in with them. Don’t ask, “How are you doing?” I kinda hate that question. It’s a question you get from the cashier at the grocery store. I think people don’t actually expect you to answer it honestly. I’ve been carrying a lot of grief, but going about my days normally. If you ask me how I’m doing, I’ll probably say, “fine.” I mean, I am. I’m functioning. But that’s usually where the conversation ends. “Oh, good, she’s fine!” But really, I’m not. Part of me is gone and it will never return.

I think a more engaged question might be something like, “How was today?” That acknowledges that each day can be different and it’s much more specific. It also takes the pressure off the person to be vulnerable, when maybe they don’t want to be. It’s about “today,” rather than, “you.” Yet it still acknowledges that something is going for them. That opens the door to more openness rather than canned answers like, “fine.” “Today was hard.”

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There is nothing more important right now than trying to save human civilization. I can’t believe I even have to say that, to even think that. It sounds like a horror movie. But here we are. My movement would be a global rising up of humanity to refuse to participate in our self-destruction any longer. To refuse to allow the powers that be to go on as usual, prioritizing the wealth of a very few, the wealth of mega-corporations, at the expense of literally everything else on the planet. To demand immediate and revolutionary change. Or we get to tear it all down.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Well, Bruce Springsteen is my spirit animal, hands down. But maybe a little more realistically, I would say Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder of Agape International Spiritual Center. His teachings have become really important to me. That story I told above about recovering from surgery? That was because his words reminded me of my power to manifest. His messages are so powerful. He’s so connected to spirit.

