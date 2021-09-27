Carrie Fischer: “Let go of perfection”

Let go of perfection. Nothing is going to be as you have planned it in your head. Learn to go with the flow and not worry about the little things in life such as having a house that looks like a show room. People live here.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carrie Fischer.

Carrie Fischer, wife, mama, life coach, and budgeting strategist, creator of the online course Budgeting Made Simple, the blueprint for how she broke her own stress and frustration with money. Carrie’s mission is to help women break the chains that hold them back from fulfilling their dreams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a home where my parents lived paycheck to paycheck. We got one new pair of shoes for school yearly and new clothes came at Christmas time. I watched my mom struggle to meet the monthly bills and put food on the table. Both my parents worked factory jobs over the years and where not paid what they were worth. As a teenager and young adult, I had no formal education on financial planning and struggled until my late 20’s. I went back to college at the age of 28 and graduated 2 years later.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I originally went to college to become a teacher because I wanted to help children learn and grow, however, in the middle of my freshman year my dad passed away. I was working in a restaurant, and they wanted to groom me for management. I began taking night classes but didn’t finish my degree at that time. When I did go back to school it was because my husband encouraged me to finish what I had started. He has always been my biggest supporter.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There wasn’t one person in particular that provided me encouragement or help along the way. I truly believe that God put certain people in my life at given times to help and encourage me to keep moving forward. When I was in high school there were several teachers, Christine Ducat, Jerry Traut, and Nola Van Dyke, that motivated me and encouraged me to reach for the stars. They reminded me that I could do anything I put my mind to. When I went back to college, Christine Bertolas and Rory Blum, helped me stay motivated and on course when I felt discouraged or frustrated with my classes.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There was this one time that I took a vacation a year after starting a job and I was gone for a week. I had never taken a vacation for an entire week and left the state. In this job we had cubicles. When I returned to the office the following week there was caution tape on the outside of my cubicle. Inside they had hung streamers, post if notes all over everything, they tied a couple of my desk drawers together, and I am certain there was a lot more. At first, I was angry because I had to clean all of it up prior to beginning work, but after a short period of time I realized that they actually missed me. I had never been missed before by a group of co-workers. It made me feel wanted and appreciated by them. I look back on that moment now and realize how much I mean to them, and they mean to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In the past four months I have created a budgeting course that takes all the things I learnt over the past 11 years and shortens the curve on how to budget, identifying income streams, and identifying debts. I am working on another course to help/teach teens how to make money work for them and on the coattails of that I will be creating a course to help parents along with their junior or senior in high school plan for the last two years of high school and college. I was recently chosen to write a chapter in a book collaboration about unwed mothers.

I know that helping people, especially women, shorten the learning curve on taking control of their financial future by creating a plan today. Our future generations are not being taught how to make money work for them in the school system which is setting them up for failure in the future. Sharing my story about being an unwed mother and all the stigma that comes with that can help shine a light for those that find themselves in a similar situation.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Consistent- I consistently show up for my people. I make it a priority to be there for them in their time of need even when they don’t think they will need me. I did a series on letting go of something that doesn’t serve you for something that does. I showed up for those that were going through the 30-day challenge daily because I knew in that moment, they needed what was being offered.

Hard working- I have worked hard for everything I have. Even if others do not see the finished product. When I made the commitment to change career fields in the middle of a pandemic, I knew it wouldn’t be easy. It especially wasn’t going to be easy because I was creating the content that others would see and read. It required me to stay focused on them and not on me.

Devoted- I will be your friend and safe space as long as you will let me. Even when you start pulling away, I will continue to be devoted to a relationship. I have read in a personality profile that I am considered a loyalist and that rings true to who I am.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I had to find joy for myself in the middle of a pandemic. I could either roll over and let life happen to me, be miserable, and say the woo is me statements. Or I could choose to find joy in the little things. The unexpected. I found joy in the fact that my family was home together frequently and that we could play board games together. We travelled to places that we hadn’t been before. I even found joy in dancing in my kitchen listening to music not caring what other people thought. But my greatest accomplishment has been keeping my social media profile full of uplifting, joyful posts. Creating a positive space in a world of such negativity. Many people have commented on the environment I have created and how they enjoy reading what I have to say regularly.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Yes, we have so many privileges and opportunities presented to us, but we live in a world that keeps us on the go. From sunup to sundown we are go, go, go leaving little time for rest and relaxation. Just look around you, there is always something to do, kids in sports year-round. They need to be on the best team, attending the best camps in the off season, and the family dynamic has shifted.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Joy can be found in the little things such as playing a board game with your family, reading a book just because you can, dancing in your kitchen with the radio on. You must purposefully create happiness and joy; it isn’t going to be created for you in the movies. We, as a society, romanticize scenes from movies, but that isn’t real life folks.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I would go back to my previous statement about romanticizing scenes from movies. We expect the event to be created for us rather than creating it for ourselves. Also, we get caught up in the details of the thing that will bring us happiness rather than living in the moment. Put down your phone and live in the moment rather than relive it in a picture of video.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Surround yourself with some wonderful supportive people. If you have a great friend’s group, perfect, if not ask for that in your life. These people will be able to keep you accountable to your goals and dreams. They are going to be a safe place for you to hang out. Allow moments in your everyday life to bring you joy and happiness. Looking for the fun in getting the kids ready in the morning, cooking a new meal, or in the quite of your every day. Take time to relax, drink that extra cup of coffee or a glass of wine. Don’t rush the moment; live in it. Be totally present in the moment. Let go of perfection. Nothing is going to be as you have planned it in your head. Learn to go with the flow and not worry about the little things in life such as having a house that looks like a show room. People live here. Shut off the television. Shut out the negative noise that the world can bring to you. Take control of what you read and hear because the negative energy of someone else can become your negative energy as well. You can choose what you consume to keep current on events.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Get them out in nature. Go for a walk, bike ride, or even a hike. Provide them with a listening ear; someone to talk to and let out their feelings and don’t provide feedback unless requested. Love them where they are at. If they need to make a change be supportive and do not provide any judgement.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Creating an atmosphere of kindness and joy everywhere I go. A safe group where anyone can find inspiration, love, and support from other people no matter where they are at in life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I love this question. I would love to have a private breakfast of lunch with Martha Krejci. She is my business mentor and all-around wonderful person. She inspires me to be the best at what I have been through in life and share that with others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on the socials: Facebook is Carrie Fischer, Instagram is authenticallycarrie.fischer.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!