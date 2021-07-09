Carrie Ferguson of ‘The Grumpytime Club’: “You are your own biggest resource”

I am also dedicated to loving and protecting the Earth and the natural world. We live in a time when every ecosystem and every species is endangered.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Carrie Ferguson.

Carrie Ferguson is a songwriter and educator from Western Massachusetts, by way of Northern California. Her album for children and families, The Grumpytime Club, will be coming out June 11, 2021. The Grumpytime Club is an eclectic collection of songs about learning to love yourself and using that inner strength to show up for other folks and the world.

http://www.CarrieFergusonMusic.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up.

I grew up in one of the most beautiful places on the planet, Northern California, home to giant Redwoods and the powerful Pacific Ocean coast. Specifically, I am from the small town of Arcata, CA, Wiyot and Yurok territory.

A love and respect for nature was easy to come by.

On the weekends as a family, we would often go to the beach or go hiking in the Redwoods. I always loved the ocean best of all. You can just stand at the edge and stare at the unbroken horizon or watch the surf, and the huge, crashing breakers against tall cliffs. It puts everything into perspective.

You can’t swim in the ocean at Humboldt County beaches; the undertow is absolutely deadly. This is a lesson I learned first hand when I was five and somehow got caught in what’s called a “sneaker wave.” I was almost sucked out and under before someone managed to grab my Dad, who was trying unsuccessfully to save me, and pulled us both to safety. We were lucky. There are many stories of people, whole families, losing their lives. The strength of the undertow is awe-inspiring and still fascinates me.

Music was happening all the time at home. Someone was either whistling or practicing an instrument, or records were playing on the turntable. I studied piano from the time I was eight, my brother played trumpet, and my mom played the flute. My Dad would whistle to Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, or the Modern Jazz Quartet while he cooked dinner. To top it off, when my Grandma came to visit, she’d bring her cello!

My parents also had an amazing eclectic record collection, from classical to show tunes. Listening to Gilbert and Sullivan, Odetta, Simon and Garfunkel, the Kingston Trio, and Peter Paul and Mary is probably what first got me hooked on melody. I also learned a lot about rhyme and meter and storytelling from listening to those recordings.

I got introduced to pop music when I was fourteen. Unbeknownst to my parents, my younger brother, Eric, filled out a form on the back of a magazine, during that infamous time when you could get 12 cassettes for a dime (committing yourself, or one’s parents, to a year-long membership and multiple purchases). My parents made him quit the club, but somehow we still ended up with a bunch of new music that was different from our usual fare.

From that collection and others, I was turned onto Madonna, Tina Turner, Laura Branigan, The Police, Hall and Oates, the Go Go’s. I loved Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Crowded House, Journey, all that angsty melody!

Eighties music was a HUGE influence for me. It is so melodic, so catchy and hook-driven. I’d listen to the radio on the bus ride to school every morning, and then back home every afternoon.

So, I have to thank my family (and the music cassette club) for a wide variety of musical influences! And I have the ocean and trees to thank for my unshakeable love and inspiration from the natural world.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started writing songs when I was a teenager but other than the occasional piano recital, I didn’t really perform music until my early twenties. I’d only heard the term “songwriter” in association with really famous people like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell; I didn’t know it was something that anyone could be, let alone have as a career. As a young adult, songwriting for me was a way of trying to make sense of all the new experiences I was having, and all the changes I was going through. I was always singing my songs, and it wasn’t that big of a deal, but then friends started noticing and encouraging me to perform. Early shows were college coffeehouses and the small (it’s gotten much larger since then) local pride march. After awhile, I realized that this was really something important for me. I still didn’t see it as a full on “career”, and I often felt like a phony when I told people “I’m a songwriter”. Just to try it on for size, I started filling out the “occupation” question on applications and such with “songwriter/musician”, alongside whatever it was I was currently doing for money. I figured that since it really was the truth, I would eventually grow out of feeling like a fraud. I guess I’m still working on that! A lot of folks I know, in all kinds of careers, still feel like frauds. That might just be a human thing!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Most of my funny stories about performing have to do with the fact that as an independent artist you can often find yourself playing in weird ad-hoc situations and you have to learn to roll with whatever happens.

Once I was performing in a musical at an outdoor festival on a really windy day. I had to sit and play my keyboard behind a big cardboard wall with a window cut in it. A huge gust of wind came along and the whole structure collapsed on top of me right in the middle of a song.

Another time I was playing on a tiny stage in a bar. Right in the middle of a song I noticed something out of the corner of my eye. A woman from the audience had come up to the stage and was plugging her cell phone charger into the socket in the wall directly behind me. She seemed completely oblivious to the fact that I was in the middle of performing a song, a slow emotional one at that. As she started to back off the stage she tripped on a cable and stumbled into my keyboard, nearly pitching my mic stand and me off the stage. Luckily, I responded quickly and leaped up, stabilizing my keyboard with one hand and snatching the mic stand with the other. I couldn’t resist yelling “Ta Da!”

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Here’s what I would say to a young person starting out in the music business: Try not to be a perfectionist! Make as much music and art as you possibly can! Start where you are and accept that your work and your career will get stronger and deeper as you go along. Ask for help, and humbly accept it when it is offered. Seek out and befriend people who are skilled and successful at what you want to do, and who are also KIND. Try not to get caught up in the competition inherent in the music business. (Talk about an undertow!) It’s so easy to start comparing yourself with other artists, ranking yourself, measuring your successes and failures, feeling jealous of other folks’ achievements. None of that is real and it just wastes your time. If you can’t turn that stuff off in your head, get some help! Commit, fears and all, to healing what my friend Rythea Lee calls “the self-hating voice”. We all have it, especially creatives!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I’ve struggled with intense obsessive anxiety at various times in my life, so “don’t believe everything you think” has always been a useful slogan for me. Also, my Aunt Charlotte used to always tell me to “stay the course” when I was overthinking something or questioning my ability to pull something off, which was often. I also like to use the flipped slogan “quantity NOT quality” to knock myself out of perfectionism and to inspire myself to just focus on making as much music as I can, without constantly second-guessing myself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve lived in the same building for 20 years. It is a wonderful home, with a gorgeous garden out back. My music studio is in a converted garage in the driveway. The landlord is one of my best friends, and lives in the apartment downstairs. We’ve had many different housemates come and go. Most of them have been therapists, teachers, writers, musicians, healers, artists, dancers, activists, and farmers. People eventually move on, but they almost always stay in close touch with us. Over time, an extraordinarily rich and supportive web of community has been formed. I have done so much healing and growing with these friends. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this amazing and beautiful home.

Over the years this community has supported me through so many transitions, and also through the release of three records. Most recently, for my birthday, they all chipped in to pay for me to get a red velvet suit made just for me!

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I am excited about working to help dismantle white supremacy in the United States and the world! For me as a white person with English, Irish and German ancestry, this means rigorous daily self-examination and self-education and finding appropriate ways to support and be in solidarity with BIPOC communities and individuals. What this looks like in practical terms right now for me is A LOT of listening, reading and watching. It also takes the form of cultivating awareness as a white musician and performer, and trying to actively support and elevate BIPOC artists.

As a queer, gender-nonconforming person, I’m also passionate about fighting for the rights of queer, trans and gender-nonconforming people everywhere, particularly transgender youth. I’m lucky to live in Massachusetts where there has been some progress in protecting transgender rights. However, in many U.S. states right now there are a large number of hate bills targeting transgender youth and their families. I hope that my music can provide fun, comfort, and affirmation to queer families.

I am also dedicated to loving and protecting the Earth and the natural world. We live in a time when every ecosystem and every species is endangered. Many of my songs, particularly my music for children, deal with themes of nature and human relationships with the natural world. I think teaching children to really SEE and love nature, to have a positive and creative relationship with trees, birds, animals, plants, water, rocks and mountains, is extremely critical right now. People are more likely to fight for something if they love it!

One of my main focuses as a songwriter has always been the process of self-understanding and self-healing. Most of us have trauma in our lives, either in the past or in the present. This trauma affects our beliefs and who we are in the world. I believe that in order to positively change the world, to show up for the suffering of other people and the planet, we need to be able to understand our own background and the things that have shaped us. This kind of self-reflection is not always pleasant, but for me personally, it has helped me become a much happier and effective person.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

My love of nature comes from both of my parents. I am also inspired by my mother who is an environmental activist. Along with other local activists, she has fought to protect the dunes, forests and native species of the California North Coast from dune buggies and offshore oil development.

I moved from California to Western Massachusetts in my early twenties, on the pretense of attending school. My secret goal was to give myself space to come out as a gay person. However, it ended up being so much more than that! At the University of MA in Amherst, I was lucky to find a community of friends, queer and straight, who were actively questioning things and trying to figure themselves out. I majored in Women’s Studies (now Gender Studies) and attended meetings, marches, rallies, and protests. For the first time ever I began to consider what it means to be a white person in this country and what it means to be a person who is assigned female at birth.

As a white person, I have seen and heard the heartbreaking effects that systemic racism has on BIPOC friends and loved ones, especially children; and I’ve felt how this affects my relationships with them. This has all enforced my commitment to doing whatever I can to work to end white supremacy.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I feel like I have had a million little “aha” moments throughout my life. They all seem to basically point to the same thing: That the most meaningful contribution I can make as an individual is to continue to listen and learn, to practice generosity and kindness as much as possible, to show up when needed, to write songs about the whole thing, and to SING!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I am constantly humbled and blown away when people are touched by my music. The best thing is when parents send me videos of their kids, caught unknowingly on camera, unselfconsciously singing or dancing along to my songs. It is a great feeling.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1.) Make a concerted effort to support independent BIPOC artists and musicians in all ways. Go to shows and live streams, and donate funds! Share and like BIPOC artists on social media; demand more BIPOC representation in your local small-town venues.

2.) For white people, let’s dig deep and do the work of examining and dismantling our own individual internalized white supremacy. There are so many great resources out there: White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo; Me and White Supremacy by Layla Saad; the movie Thirteenth, directed by Ava DuVernay, to name a few.

3.) I think the government should encourage and provide incentives for shopping malls and other businesses and industries to put solar panels on their roofs and parking lots. That way maybe we wouldn’t have to destroy so many forests and meadows for solar power.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1.) You don’t have to be perfect. Your art/music does not have to be absolutely perfect before you share it. Your ideas do not have to be perfect before you share them.

Self-doubt, writer’s block, the inner critic, these are all names for that little self-sabotaging voice that thinks it is doing us a service by urging us not to share/perform/release the art/music because it isn’t good enough. I can’t tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about whether my art was “good enough”!

2.) Failure is a completely normal and even desirable thing. As long as you stay open to self-reflection and learning, and as long as you keep on going, you will constantly improve and move forward after every “mistake” or “failure”.

3.) Sometimes there are going to be some really mean voices in your head. This can be especially true after you try to do something momentous and either fail completely or don’t pull it off as well as you’d hoped. These voices will say you are too fat, too skinny, too young, too old, not dressed right, not qualified enough, not good enough at doing the thing that you love most.

These voices can even show up when you DO achieve something tremendous. They will tell you that your success was a fluke and will never happen again. They will urge you to give up and to stop embarrassing yourself before something really bad happens. They will have brilliant arguments for why what you are doing is hopeless, pointless, and way beyond your pay grade. Just because these voices are coming from your own head does not mean they are right or that they are coming from your highest self. On the contrary, it means that someone else, maybe your family, maybe the culture’s collective unconscious, put them there.

It will take awhile to learn how to do this, but when those voices start to whine and clamor, you can turn to them and say very firmly, “No. This is not your time and place.” Or you can smile and say “Oh, right. Thanks for sharing. Excuse me while I do this thing.”

4.) If you really love something, and you want to be really good at doing it, practice it every day. Try five minutes, fifteen minutes, maybe even an hour or more a day. If you do this consistently, you will absolutely get better at it. That’s just a fact. Sure, natural talent helps, but practicing always guarantees positive results. The more you practice, the faster it happens.

I wish I’d figured this one out at a much younger age! I never liked practicing as a kid. I mostly wanted to do what came easy to me, which was making up melodies and songs. I wish now that I had somehow found the motivation to really dig in and practice my instruments. I think somehow my difficulty in practicing came from a lack of faith. It was hard to believe that I would ever get any better at doing something if I wasn’t already “good” at it. I didn’t understand that when you are a total beginner at something, that doesn’t mean you suck, it just means that you’re a beginner.

As a piano teacher, I explain this to my kids when they say “oh, I’m terrible at this or I’ll never get any better”. Week after week they plug away, gradually learning to sight-read and to make their hands produce the sounds they want to hear. It’s extremely inspiring!

5.) You are your own biggest resource; take care of yourself! Not only is it okay to take a break and say “no” to some things, it is essential to having a sustainable career in the long run.

For some reason, it took me a while to learn that prioritizing basic self-care was not some privileged, self-indulgent thing. Listening to myself, respecting my own boundaries, and making sure that I get enough sleep, exercise, water, and good food is really crucial to being able to make good art and to show up for other folks.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could invent a sustainable, environmentally friendly, affordable, durable alternative to plastic!

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Oprah, because I think she is brilliant and has contributed so many good things. Ani DiFranco, Dar Williams, and the Indigo Girls because I really admire them for their songwriting and the way they are in the world.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!