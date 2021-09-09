Carolyn Booker Of Nature Inspired Works: “You will wear more hats than the hats of CEO and Owner”

1. You will wear more hats than the hats of CEO and Owner.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carolyn Booker.

Carolyn Booker is a certified soapmaker in Katy, TX, a member of the Handcrafted Soap and Cosmetics Guild, and the Founder, Formulator, and CEO of Nature Inspired Works, LLC. For the past 17 years, she’s been employed by a U.S. Top 10 Retail Company to work for in America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

It’s an extreme pleasure to be here, thanks for having me! My health journey began when I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis in 2013, which caused me to lose my hair. I became my own test dummy in an effort to bring relief to myself, as well as grow my hair back using plant-powered ingredients. I made a vow to God that if He would show me how to manage my RA and how to grow my hair back, I would tell anyone who would listen. I then made vows to myself on lifestyle changes, like carefully watching what I ate, incorporating Ayurvedic, and adding plant-sourced ingredients. These included Amla, Slippery Elm bark, Marshmallow root, and Bringhraj (to name a few) in my hair concoctions, Ashwagandha and Rhodiola for stress, and Fenugreek seeds, Turmeric, Camu Camu, and Maca powders in morning smoothies. I also started minimizing and adding my own sugar to drinks and foods, stopped doing tight ponytails (my all-time favorite hairstyle), only added heat to my hair once yearly, and stopped letting anyone else outside of myself style or care for my hair. I was so blessed by my results from committing to natural ingredients that one thing lead to another and I started creating products for myself as I began brewing my own tinctures and folk method infusions to promote hair growth. I became passionate about the science of hair and simply wanted to share and help others, as I was sure that I could not be the only person losing hair and living with RA. In addition, the acronym for my business is NIW (pronounced new) and my website is Niww.solutions (not .com) purposely because of the “new solutions” and methods that I applied to my own health and wellness. Needless to say that my products were born with purpose and produced with passion.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

If I can humbly say that the growth of my hair has astounded me personally! I have not had this much hair literally since my teenage years. Yes, I’ve never had a problem with hair until I was diagnosed and to see it all go away was not the answer for me. To be my age, 55, with RA and still taking a prescription medication with the side effect of hair loss, encourages me to keep researching and applying what works for me. The takeaway I’d like to pay forward is to take your health into your own hands! Embrace and educate yourself on the thing in front of you and fight for your life. This could very well mean doing something out of the box and unique.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not writing things down was the biggest mistake I made. I was so excited about a new product I’d made I thought I’d committed the formula to memory and distributed it to my focus group for feedback. After gathering their trusted feedback, I realized that I did not write down how I made the product and had to begin again. For me, I remember when I write things down and I now have a “formulations folder” so that you do not have to reinvent the wheel. My biggest suggestion is not only to write out your formulas but to get to know your ingredients and see how they perform in your formulations so that consistency is your ultimate goal.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

For starters, my faith has given me the strength and persistence through research, trial, and error. In addition, my two very loving grandmothers were incredibly talented examples of balance and strength. As I am well past what society would call my “prime,” these women continued to demonstrate their creativity well past the time that society would call their prime. Watching them and remembering our life talks continues to stimulate me to leave a legacy for my grandchildren.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We are now seeing more farm-to-table products as the world has become more health conscience and inquisitive about ingredients. With consumer’s health in mind, I take pride in educating myself and sourcing plant-powered ingredients. Skincare is personal, not one-size-fits-all, right? Making nature into a format to use daily is what I do. At Nature Inspired Works, our products are handcrafted, made in small batches, made-to-order, and made for you. Plus, you’ll never have to question the shelf life. As we are a healthy alternative to store-bought products, my commitment is to bring to market products with biodegradable ingredients one can understand with a positive, yet gentle impact on your lifestyle and our environment. When it comes to health and wellness our people and our planet are our focus.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Take your health into your own hands!

2. When reading labels don’t be afraid to get to know a 27-letter word or something like “humectants” (something that draws moisture) educate yourself on a thing.

3. Figure out what works and what doesn’t work. It’s ok to adjust your sails.

4. Know that failure is not fatal, treat it as valuable feedback. Do not be afraid of failure.

5. Remember, you really are what you eat, the less you intake, the less you have to take off. Watch what you consume.

6. Whether it’s relationships, weight loss, career choices, etc., success is not what you have done compared to what others have done, success is what you have done compared to what you are supposed to do!

7. Your energy is valuable, watch where you spend it!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start a movement, it would be to take your health into your own hands, it is incredibly powerful. We do not need permission to be well, we only have to be willing to fight for our own wellness.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. You will wear more hats than the hats of CEO and Owner.

2. Life balance is key.

3. Your contribution matters.

4. Redefine your meaning of success.

5. Loneliness.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

While all of these are incredible concerns of our society today, I would begin with mental health. When we are whole internally we see more than just ourselves… we become caring conduits, we do great things, and contribute greatly. Seeing past ourselves, we can help resolve crises that exist in our world.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Thank you for having me, it’s been an extreme pleasure. The best way readers can follow me is on Facebook and Instagram @BalmsButtahzBars. Also, to see what’s new, visit us at niww.solutions

Thank you for these fantastic insights!