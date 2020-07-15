Caroline Stanbury: “Live a positive life”

I’d love to see there being a buddy system where we all were accountable to check in on and connect with someone from a different walk of life to you. We are such a disconnected planet in some ways, and I’d love to see there being more understanding from the haves for the have nots. It’s easy to turn a blind eye, but it shouldn’t be.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Caroline Stanbury. Caroline is a London-born Dubai resident, where she moved with her husband and children following her breakout success on Bravo’ TVs ‘Ladies of London’. She has successfully built her self-named brand ‘caroline stanbury’ which is promoted through her lifestyle website, carolinestanbury.com, home to her own fashion merchandise. Caroline’s compassion for people extends to her charity work, where she is an ambassador for a number of charities including artists for peace & justice. Caroline has appeared on many talk shows such as ‘Watch What Happens Live”, Dr Drew, Hollywood Scoop, E! style, E! News, TYT network and more. In 2019, she launched ‘according to caroline’ — a touring talk show designed to provide a night of fun and female empowerment. The show features celebrity and industry panelists and no subject is off the table!

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

After finishing school, I started working in PR and then eventually got into styling. From there, I developed a large portfolio of high net worth clients and started my first business. It was while running my business I was approached by Bravo to star in Ladies of London and well, here we are today!

What would you advise to a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Take risks when you are young and don’t have as many responsibilities. Travel move to a different city, country, state — wherever. Get as much life experience as you can and there’s not so much riding on decisions you make. And if it doesn’t work out? Who cares, reset and try again! That’s what your youth is for. Don’t waste it!

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I can’t say there’s been any one person who made a profound impact on my life but rather there were people at different stages of my life who came in at the right time and kept me going or helped me take the leap. I am a big believer in fate and things happening for a reason and being in the right place at the right time.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I am a firm believer in paying it forward. Whenever I have spare time, money, whatever I try to help whoever I can with whatever I can. I get a lot of requests via Instagram and do try and share their stories and donate as much as possible. I am currently working on a new charity project which I’ll announce soon and as an animal lover I hope to work more with No Dogs Left Behind which saves dogs from the most abhorrent of conditions — the Yulin meat festival being one of their main areas of focus. I also work with Artists for Peace and Justice.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Any cause I support comes from something that’s a passion of mine or close to my heart — for example, no dogs left behind comes from my love for dogs and animals. My work for Artists for Peace and Justice comes from wanting to see more girls get their education and achieve their dreams.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Through our work at Artists for Peace and Justice, we put 300 girls in Haiti through school who didn’t have access to education and I’m so proud of that. It felt so good to see them graduating and achieving something which we take for granted in the “west”.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

In my opinion, to make real change it’s us as individuals that need to make changes which in turn encourages societal change, finally leading to change from the top. We need to care more about our planet and the beings on it — and that’s thinking outside of our own bubble and caring about those who are victims of their own circumstance. No one chooses to be born into poverty or in to a country torn apart by war.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Nothing lasts forever — the good and the bad so enjoy it when it’s good and remember it’s not forever when it’s bad. I’ve ridden the crest of the wave of huge success and equally have hit rock bottom. Neither lasted for too long! That’s the main thing I wish someone had told me!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to see there being a buddy system where we all were accountable to check in on and connect with someone from a different walk of life to you. We are such a disconnected planet in some ways, and I’d love to see there being more understanding from the haves for the have nots. It’s easy to turn a blind eye, but it shouldn’t be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Simply “live a positive life” — it is my main goal every day when I wake up. It is not always possible to feel positive especially when life throws curve balls but if that is always your goal with whatever you do, it sets your actions on the right track.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!