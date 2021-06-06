Caroline Jones: “Take really good care of yourself”

Take really good care of yourself. Eat lots of healthy food, drink water and get enough sleep, especially when you’re touring. Your creativity will benefit from it.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Caroline Jones.

Declared one of Rolling Stone’s “10 Country Artists You Need to Know” as “an ambitious, entrepreneurial guitar heroine primed to bring back the pop-country glory of the Nineties,” singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Jones wrote and co-produced her new lead single “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” off her forthcoming sophomore studio album with Grammy and Academy Award-winning producer Ric Wake (Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston).

Throughout her career, Caroline has toured with the likes of Jimmy Buffett & the Eagles, Zac Brown Band & OneRepublic, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Kip Moore, Kenny Chesney, Sara Evans, and Lee Brice, among others. Caroline has also shared the stage with both Buffett and Chesney which lead to a collaboration with the release of “Gulf Coast Girl (ft. Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Lukas Nelson and Mac McAnally as “The Pelicanaires”)”. This past year, Jones also took to the virtual stage as part of Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s “Together At Home” Concert Series.

When she is not on the road touring or in the studio, Caroline is also the host of Sirius XM’s Art & Soul where she sits down with top singer-songwriters for intimate acoustic performances and conversations about their craft and creating the perfect song.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/cd236d1b054fe537b9b6d28c442eaea9

Thank you so much for joining us in this series Caroline! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Connecticut. I have a very close family and we spent a lot of time outdoors in nature — riding horses, hunting, and fishing with my Dad. I spent a lot of time writing poems and short stories. When I was 9 years old, I started singing lessons, and once I realized I could put all those poems and short stories into music, I felt very certain of my path in music. I began songwriting and dreaming of a career in music around that time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 17, I went to Nashville for the first time. Being from the Northeast, I did not grow up listening to country music. But when I attended a writer’s round show at The Bluebird Cafe, which is a legendary Nashville singer-songwriter venue, I felt immediately at home, as if I had found the missing piece of my artistry. I became a country music fanatic. I listened to the entire country music catalog, starting with Hank Williams and The Carter Family up until present day. Heavily influences include Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Garnering the support of Zac Brown Band early on in my career was life changing. Zac was the first superstar to take me under his wing, mentor me, and offer me an opening slot on a huge summer amphitheater tour. I had been DREAMING — for years — of touring with him and other country musicians of his stature. I was only supposed to open for him for one weekend, three shows. I had never played my own music to crowds that size. On the third day, he asked me if I wanted to come up onstage and sing a song with the band during their set. I requested that we sing my favorite Zac Brown Band song, “Tomorrow Never Comes”. Standing onstage singing my favorite ZBB song with ZBB in front of 30,000 people for the first time was literally a dream come true. Very surreal to have a real-life experience that you have imagined so many times.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh Lord, where do I start! There have been such steep learning curves for me. I love growing; I love challenging myself; I live for it. But certainly, I would say for the first 3 months of touring huge venues, I would constantly stand onstage and feel like I was being electrocuted. Like lightning was pulsing through my veins. It wasn’t exactly adrenaline; it was beyond that. It took me awhile to get comfortable in front of 10, 20, 30 thousand people. I have made big musical mistakes onstage, and with experience, my biggest takeaway is the ability to lighten up on oneself. One time, I couldn’t hear myself that well in my in-ear monitors, and I played a guitar solo in a completely different key than the song and couldn’t hear it! I remember waking up the next morning as if the world had ended and just thinking to myself “every day that I live, every morning that I wake up will take me farther away from this disaster”. I’m such a drama queen, haha! I’m a perfectionist, so I’m still working on it. I take my performances extremely seriously. But music is momentary, creativity is spontaneous, and you must discipline yourself to spend your energy looking forward, creating and expressing, rather than judging your past.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My sophomore album is almost completed! It will be released later this year. Along with the 10–12 songs, I am working on half a dozen or so music videos, both live, acoustic, and officially produced, plus the accompanying artwork and marketing materials. I love the process of putting out new music in the world. With social media, there are so many opportunities for creativity. My lead single, “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” is out now, and the video just dropped. I’m extremely proud of both the song and the video.

What are your “4 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Spend more time bettering yourself as a person, artist, and craftsman than you spend on social media or comparing yourself to others. Take really good care of yourself. Eat lots of healthy food, drink water and get enough sleep, especially when you’re touring. Your creativity will benefit from it. Always trust your gut when you have a strong feeling. There is value to be gleaned from every person, every experience and every interaction, no matter how unwanted.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So, so many, from Kenny Chesney to Mac McAnally to Jimmy Buffett and of course Zac, but the most pivotal person is my co-producer and manager Ric Wake. Ric has produced Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Trisha Yearwood, and many, many more artists. He has mentored me, supported me, and trusted me since the very beginning of my career. It’s impossible to overstate the power of someone truly believing in you and putting himself on the line for you. It is very rare, very special, and something I do not take for granted. Ric has allowed and continues to allow me the space, time and creative freedom to grow and develop myself as an artist in the way that feels most authentic to me. An incredibly rare gift in this industry, trust me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Dr. Seuss! “Be who you are and say what you mean, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind”. I always loved that quote and felt it sums up both courage and cheerfulness perfectly.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carolinejonesmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carolinejones/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carolinejones

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/carolinedjonesmusic

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!