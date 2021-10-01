Caroline Goodner Of OrganiCare: “Be a True Role Model”

Be a True Role Model. You need to be a true role model in health and wellness industry.

Caroline Goodner is the co-founder and CEO of OrganiCare, a mission focused company that launched in 2016 and is a leader in transforming the natural healthcare industry by making highly effective products that are science-backed and available over the counter through big national retailers. Under the brand umbrella of products, Goodner and her team launched FemiClear in 2019, a line of innovative all natural products that focus on female sexual wellness and vaginal health.

Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up with a father who is a geneticist MD. He focused his career on truly breakthrough research that has advanced the field tremendously. I’m really proud of him. My mother became an entrepreneur when I was in high school. They are both very strong goal-oriented people who led by example. I am motivated to do something in my life that can create valuable impact because of their influence. Their love of science and entrepreneurship was imbedded in me.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle?

During college, I ran for exercise. It became part of my daily life. I took a semester abroad in Paris and, totally intimidated by the elegant Parisians, I quit running and gained weight. As soon as I came home, I focused more on healthy eating and exercise. It was the start of a lifelong desire to balance enjoying life, good food and wine, with being healthy. In my 20s, I realized how being physically out of shape made me emotionally off. Both are equally important . I try to live with this in mind.

When I broke my leg in my early 20’s, I focused on what I could do: ride a stationary bike with one leg, take more time with people who were helping me (my parents), and other things that forced a slow-down. Just like with the pandemic now, it’s important to see what benefits can be had with seemingly bad situations.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

I work out for 1.5 hours per day, with 1 hour of cardio and in the past few years, I’ve added 30 minutes of weights or resistance training. I like very large salads that are almost all vegetables and small portions of dressing. The Tupperware bowl I eat them in at work is absurdly large and comical. I like the consistency of it and not having to think about it every day. That works for me.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

OrganiCare and FemiClear became my career because I am a serial entrepreneur and love products that are completely different than the status quo. My past companies all had that feature in common. The OTC healthcare categories we are in — feminine care and sexual wellness — are underdeveloped and in need of true innovation. I saw what a truly disruptive concept our technology would be to the OTC world: a product line that was scientifically proven to be effective AND with only natural ingredients. Unheard of before.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge has been learning how to raise money. I didn’t have to do it in previous companies and a consumer products company requires a lot of cash. Fortunately, I have had great mentors and a couple of our investors have spent a lot of time teaching me. Lesson learned: surround yourself with the smartest people you can, and in particular those that complement you and compensate for your less developed areas.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career in The Health & Wellness Industry

1. Be a True Role Model.

You need to be a true role model in health and wellness industry.

Care deeply about health and wellness. Be knowledgeable. Take care of your health. Take time to recharge. You won’t be credible if you don’t personally live and follow a healthy lifestyle.

2. Create Real Value.

In my role as CEO + co-founder of OrganiCare, I focus on creating value for our customers. My advice includes finding an unmet need. In women’s health, in particular, there are many! Then, find the sweet spot between the benefits you are offering and what you are charging for it. People will often be willing to pay more for a product that solves a meaningful problem for them. Even in areas that seem crowded, there can be new and better ways to solve the problem.

3. Leverage Science

I believe in science. It helps me and my team develop products that can make big promises to our consumers and delight them with the results.

4. Always Be Clear & Consistent

Communicate clearly on what problem you are solving and what the benefit is to the customer. Explain your science in easy-to-understand terms. People need to understand your value with every interaction you have with them: your package, website, advertising, customer service, etc. And it should be consistent across all communication platforms you use.

5. Stand Out.

This is true for every business, but in a space as broad and needed by all people as health and wellness, you must get noticed first in order to be successful. It’s a very busy and crowded world. You and your team must devote time and space to share and leverage mission, innovation, story, and products, in order to get even a few seconds of consideration.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Much of feminine health industry offers the same mediocre treatments available for decades and many consumers are not happy with them. People who have genital herpes report that while the antiviral prescriptions help reduce the number of outbreaks they get, they still get outbreaks and experience intense pain, burning and itching with each one. FemiClear addresses these symptoms. The reviews and emails we have gotten from women are deeply heartening…they have suffered in silence for so long and are now able to manage this condition much better. They tell us that we’ve changed their lives.

The same is true for women with chronic yeast infections: FemiClear for Yeast Infections kills all kinds of yeast: even the ones that are resistant to the standard drug in Monistat, Vagistat, and Lagicam. And the bonus? FemiClear’s ingredients are all-natural, which matters a lot to most women.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are gearing up for National Herpes Awareness Day coming up on October 13th. We hope to spread the word about genital herpes, letting people know just how common it is: 1 in 6 women has it (and about 1 in 12 men). Most people are floored by this statistic, but I guarantee everyone knows someone with herpes. It’s just been a very closeted, stigmatized condition and no one wants to admit they have it. We want to start a conversation about it and make people who have it feel less alone. We want those who don’t have it to understand it’s a manageable condition that shouldn’t be feared. If we can reduce the negative mystique around herpes, we will mitigate the psychological blow that herpes has on those who are diagnosed. The mental health impact of this condition may actually be the worst part of it. We want to change that, while also helping people manage the physical symptoms of outbreaks.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Positivity. I have a strong tendency to focus on the good. As the first salesperson for OrganiCare, I would focus on the enthusiastic retail buyers that liked our products and not dwell on the ones that just didn’t get it. Most of life is how you view a situation — not what your situation really is or how others may try to define it for you.

Data driven. I try to make decisions based on real data. One of the most exciting aspects of developing new consumer products is learning what matters to consumers through research. I love the surprises that come from that!

Emotional Intelligence . The core function of leadership requires interacting with others and eliciting the best you can from them. That involves understanding, wanting to see others grow and develop, and getting results from them. I am so proud of the people I work with, and I think that I give them opportunities they wouldn’t get anywhere else. I care about the whole person.

How would you define the term “Wellness”?

Mind. Body. Soul. All three of these must be well in order to have wellness or a complete sense of well-being. Thinking clearly, being emotionally energized and engaged with life, and of course being physically able and strong are all components of wellness.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness and health should be a priority in our lives?

When one of the key components of wellness (mind, body, or soul) is not quite right, everything will be off. You can only be your best self when these are optimized. We won’t have these three at “perfect” all the time, but we should be cognizant of each of these aspects of ourselves. When one of them is out of whack, address it. It’s more obvious with the physical: if you have a broken bone, you go to the ER immediately. Likewise, you should act quickly if your mind is cloudy or you are depressed or anxious or an important relationship is out of sorts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

It seems that we have a mental health crisis in the US. Pre-pandemic, teen rates of depression, anxiety and suicide are higher than they have ever been. By a lot. And now during the pandemic, rates of mental health problems have skyrocketed for all demographics. I would love to start a movement that enabled people to gain control of their negative thoughts and see their world in a more positive light. While we focus on the physical symptoms of women with genital herpes, we know the mental aspects can be even more significant. We have learned from our consumers that getting a genital herpes diagnosis can feel like the end of the world to some women. Or at least an end of their intimate life…and it shouldn’t be that way. We want women to know that a) their doctor should inform them with compassion and education — not judgment, and b) there are many resources available to help women newly diagnosed adjust to the reality of managing this condition. We hope to be a catalyst in this effort.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Jada Pinkett Smith. Because I’d love the chance to talk to her about helping us fight the stigma by starting the conversation about genital herpes! Jada is such a sexually open and positive celebrity, and she speaks openly about tough topics on Red Table Topics. I think she’d be such a powerful celebrity to help this cause.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!