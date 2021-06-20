Caroline Gogolak of Saint Art: “Love of product”

Love of product — Fashion is difficult and like any career, there are challenges every day. Having a love for product makes the obstacles more inviting and easier to overcome.

As part of my interview series on the 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Caroline Gogolak of Saint Art.

Caroline has been in the fashion and apparel industry for more than a decade. She co-founded Carbon38 and quickly grew the business to become a leader in the activewear space. The business raised strategic capital from Foot Locker in 2017.

After Carbon38, Caroline was the former SVP of Retail at SoulCycle where she grew the retail P&L to become one of the leading growth channels for the business. She established SoulCycle’s in-house brand, launched digital commerce, and expanded retail to support SoulCycle’s international expansion.

Caroline is launching Saint Art (summer of 2021) after years of realizing a white space in the apparel and supply chain side of retail. Saint Art is American street fashion for everyone. The brand combines elements of traditional streetwear, sport, and high trend fashion. The underlying business model of Saint Art is re-thinking how the fashion industry operates by disrupting the design-to-manufacturing process to address fashion’s annual $500B sustainability problem.

She was awarded Marie Claire’s 50 Most Influential Women (2016), 100 Most Intriguing

Entrepreneurs at the Goldman Sachs Builders & Innovators Summit (2016), Glossy 50 (2019), and the Modern Retail Award for Best In-House Innovation Team (2019).

Prior to fashion, Caroline was a ballerina and attended The School of American Ballet (official school of the New York City Ballet) at the age of 16. She graduated from Harvard and started her career in finance at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. She lives in New York City with her husband and two daughters.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I am thrilled about this next step in my career as many years of observation and hard work have brought me to build Saint Art. I am excited for not only the brand opportunity we are building but also the business model to help serve the consumer, society, and our earth.

You just announced the launch of Saint Art, and congratulations on the fundraise. Can you tell us about that?

Saint Art is American street fashion for everyone. It’s a unisex brand that encompasses streetwear, sport, and high trend fashion. The underlying business model is addressing sustainability head on by re-thinking the first-mile supply chain — the process in which clothing is designed then manufactured.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

I have loved hiring an amazing team via Zoom. I actually think it’s incredibly efficient to build a team virtually as you get the best talent, globally. I think we have been able to build such a strong team of employees, advisors and investors due to the fact that geography is no longer a hurdle.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our business model allows us to stand out. We spent 12 months architecting our innovative supply chain to help disrupt the traditional fashion system. We thought through every detail and challenged ourselves to break free from how most fashion companies operate. Our main metrics and modes of reaching our goals are about efficiency and speed in the design to manufacturing process. Meeting these goals will enable us to build a brand that addresses the consumer, drives profitability, and ultimately removes wasteful inventory.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I believe in recharging. This was actually one of SoulCycle’s values and this value really remained with me as I started Saint Art. I think recharging is incredibly valuable. If you don’t recharge, then you lose your creativity and your headspace to create the next thing or solve the next challenge.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our business model is here to serve sustainability and I believe we are hitting this head on by removing unwanted inventory and the massive discounting cycle that is driving lowest cost sourcing. It’s a vicious cycle and we are reversing the ongoing trend. Long term, I hope that we will create a meaningful brand, one that I know will resonate with the consumer of today and the future, and underneath the brand, we are driving change.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote I always live by is to have no regrets. This is a personal mantra. Try something new, bold, daring and give it your all — you never want to be in a position where you wish you had tried something.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each?”

Love of product — Fashion is difficult and like any career, there are challenges every day. Having a love for product makes the obstacles more inviting and easier to overcome. Collaboration — Being open to differing views and information allows you to expand your ideas and creativity. Analytics — The best creatives understand the analytics. Data informs decisions. Headspace — Allowing yourself moments to think and recharge is important to drive creative decision making. Big picture thinking — Focusing on the big picture and long term goals makes any challenge more digestible.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I hope that sustainability and justice in the fashion system will be reworked so that we can create a better world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think that lowest cost sourcing is one of the industries biggest challenges. I hope that by re-thinking key metrics for fashion brands addressing speed and flexibility in the manufacturing process, we can overcome lowest cost sourcing and really drive change.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!