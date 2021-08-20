Carolina Dalfó: “Prepare beforehand”

Prepare beforehand. Knowing that the goal is to create the best product as possible while knowing that the idea of the perfect product does not exist, prepare yourself. Set rules so you know what you want to achieve and do as much research to help your process so you know when you’ve reached a successful point. It’s important to set limits because it’s easier to fall into a perfectionist state when there isn’t any.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carolina Dalfó.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Carolina is a Fashion and Textile Designer and MA Critical Theory and the Arts based in New York. Some of her work experience includes working for brands such as Robert Geller, Opening Ceremony and Gustav Von Aschenbach and along companies such as Lululemon, Dreamworks, Pintrill and Hare on special projects and collaborations. Currently, besides being a Designer at Ralph Lauren, she is the Founder and Chair of LATA, the Latinx Alumni Together in the Arts Association at the School of Visual Arts and the Owner and Designer of DALFO, her line of made to order silk scarves.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, but I am based in New York, where I work as a Fashion Designer at Ralph Lauren. Growing up, I was a very creative kid. My first memory of becoming interested in Art is feeling very attracted to the early 20th century Surrealist Movement during fifth grade Art class. My academic career includes a BA in Fashion and Textile Design from UADE in Buenos Aires and a MA in Critical Theory and the Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Studying in Buenos Aires, we were taught to approach Fashion as a communication mechanism beyond clothes. It was more about experimentation and less about creating aesthetically pleasing garments. Looking back, I believe the reason I was into the Surrealists was mostly because there was some hidden meaning to be discovered in each work, much like there is in Fashion sometimes -although I would only make that realization years later, after graduating from the School of Visual Arts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would say ‘everything is a lesson’. I’ve been telling myself this for years. Ever since I was a first year Fashion Design student back in Buenos Aires, I’ve taken every class, attended every event and signed up for every course I found interesting -not necessarily Fashion related. The main reason being that as a creative, you never know when something is going to spark the creative flame, because it could be anything at any time. Everything is connected and Fashion absorbs from and reflects the world, it changes because we do. Additionally, I apply this quote to every experience I’ve had in Fashion, regardless good or bad. To me, it’s about filtering experiences into what’s valuable to keep from them and letting go of the rest.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My good friend and mentor Robert Geller recommended me The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand. What made the most impact on me about this book was its approach to the value of standing for what you believe in and respecting one’s convictions. To this day, I think a big part of being a good designer is exactly that. Not letting one’s believes be absorbed by other players in the Fashion industry because that’s when the good starts getting watered down.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three most important traits have been real life experience in the field, careful observation and resilience. Every experience I’ve had in Fashion has brought me to this point and helped me accomplish goals. I strongly believe everything is a lesson and I’ve learned different skills from my days at Robert Geller, to my time at Opening Ceremony to my current job at Ralph Lauren. Real life Design experience is important because the more you have of it, the more you understand Fashion’s inside mechanisms. It goes without saying that observation is a necessary trait because it allows for a clear understanding of how to work within a system that is extremely busy and in a permanent state of evolution with a high number of competitors. In order to be successful, you need to learn how to observe, analyze and filter important information down so you can absorb it, adapt it to your own goal and apply it. Finally, resilience has been extremely important. Frustration is a big part of being a Designer and the only way to move past it is to keep going. I have no doubt that the best way forward is through.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who chases a state they will never reach. The risk is not only falling victim of an ‘ideal’ but also, continuing the Design process with an absolute lack of the tools needed to know when to stop. In the Design world, it’s easy to become enamored with a concept, but there is always a limit one should respect. Overworking an idea could make a product feel like it’s trying too hard, like it’s trying to do something it just can’t do. This way, a perfectionist is not only lacking of boundaries, but also oblivious to the fact that they are after something invisible they will never get to. Additionally, as Designers, part of our job is to make a product better and like this, enhance the human experience. However, a perfectionist would never stop working on an idea or a product, as they would always find flaws and variations they would like to try. It’s a labyrinth with no exit.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I believe the most positive trait of being a perfection chaser is knowing to look into the details, which is ultimately what makes a product good all around. I’ve said before a big part of our job is to improve the human experience by making better products. Someone who calls themselves a perfectionist will turn the object in every angle to see what is there that shouldn’t be and what the object might be missing. This is what good Design is -when nothing is there that shouldn’t be.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

When one is too busy looking for ways of improving an object -whatever this structure might be- it’s easy for the perfectionist to stay busy and never ‘go for it’. Time goes on and stops simultaneously. The creator will stay in a permanent state of search and imagination, which will allow them to use time to make changes but at the same time, they will struggle to leave this state. Therefore, there is no real move forward. There is no opportunity for the creator to ‘go for it’ and release their obsession because they already surrendered to a utopia. If once all the unnecessary elements are discarded and the object is more honest and true to itself but still the perfectionist can’t help to keep looking for more, they will inevitable fall into a spiral of observation and therefore, enter the labyrinth once again.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Once the perfectionist is so involved with the object, they reach a point of temporary endings with no real results. Meaning that they might think they solved the problem for a brief moment, but the next second, when confronted with the object again, they will go back to looking for corrections to make. This is what I mean when I say that time freezes. The perfectionist can never win.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Prepare beforehand. Knowing that the goal is to create the best product as possible while knowing that the idea of the perfect product does not exist, prepare yourself. Set rules so you know what you want to achieve and do as much research to help your process so you know when you’ve reached a successful point. It’s important to set limits because it’s easier to fall into a perfectionist state when there isn’t any. Trust yourself and respect yourself enough to know you’ve done your best. At some point in the process, there needs to be a stop. Trust that experience, knowledge and creativity have brought you to the best stage possible and ‘just do it’. Failing should be viewed as an opportunity to better ourselves. Everyone has moments where things don’t go as planned, regardless of how successful they are. Years ago, I interviewed for what I thought was the job of my dreams. I went through the whole process and made it to the end step. This job would mean a big change for me and I was very excited about it. I ended up not getting the role and frustration took over me. Looking back, I’m glad I went through it, disappointment and all. That chapter was the fuel I needed to continue polishing my skills, go back to the drawing board and explore some more and focus my passion on looking for the next opportunity. Everyone knows perfection doesn’t exist… it’s time to come to terms with this. Chasing for an entity that will never exist is not only exhausting, but a waste of resources. Let’s try to make the best we can knowing that there will always be room for improvement — especially as creatives. Resilience. This is where the previous four points lead to. Always keep going.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I believe different perspectives make for better relationships and therefore, better products. When working together with a diverse group of people we become interested in understanding each other deeper, creating an opportunity for honest communication. When a group is working towards one same goal, having the opportunity to really connect with our peers will only lead to good results. If I could inspire a movement, I would like it to be related to the idea that our differences are what bring us closer.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

There are a few, but I’d love to get lunch with Ashley Graham!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on Instagram @crdlf or get in touch with me through my website www.carolinadalfo.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you, it’s been a pleasure!