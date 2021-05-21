Carole Bumpus: “Learn at least rudimentary words in the language of your destination”

Learn at least rudimentary words in the language of your destination. Respect the culture and the people wherever you travel. Do not expect them to simply understand English; they do not live in the U.S. Take time to practice essential phrases and words which will be helpful to finding your way, or for asking for directions. Even the slightest amount of preparation shows respect to your hosts.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carole Bumpus.

A retired family therapist, Carole Bumpus, commenced writing about food and travel after she first began traveling through Italy and France. She has published an historical novel, A Cup of Redemption (2014) and Recipes for Redemption: A Companion Cookbook to A Cup of Redemption (2015). Searching for Family and Traditions at the French Table, Book One (2019), Searching for Family and Traditions at the French Table, Book Two (2020), and A September to Remember: Searching for Culinary Pleasures at the Italian Table (2021) are all part of her multi-award-winning Savoring the Olde Ways series.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the ‘Mid’ of the U.S. No, not the Midwest, but the ‘Mid’. As I recall, there was a World War II ballroom outside the city limits of my small Nebraska town named the “1733 Ballroom.” If you drove 1,733 miles to the East, you would arrive in Boston. If you headed West for the same number of miles, you would arrive in San Francisco. I figured you couldn’t get much more ‘mid’ than that.

Yes, I grew up a small, rather opinionated descendant of Swedish and Irish parents. My father was 100% Swede and lorded it over my mother, who (as it turns out, falsely) claimed an almost-equal percentage of Irish blood. It might not surprise you to know that ‘challenging’ was something we five kids learned early in life and sharing an opinion was something we all took pride in. It wasn’t until after our mother passed away that we came to realize how much (or little) of our own identity was Irish, which I admit was a bit daunting, as we rather admired the storytelling culture she shared with us. As for the Swedish side of the family, we didn’t know until our teens that the words ‘DamnStubbornSwede’ was not one word.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything can be taken from a man (woman) but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” –Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

Years ago, I took a class taught by Viktor Frankl and he spoke eloquently about his imprisonment in a German World War II concentration camp. His entire family, work and all his worldly goods had been stripped from him. But he realized there was one thing that could never be taken away and that was his attitude. Not only could he choose to survive, but he could choose to thrive more fully despite his circumstances.

I learned when times get tough, I am constricted only by my own negative thoughts or beliefs. By focusing on making positive changes in my attitude, I can rise above the rough patches and make a difference in my life circumstances and those of my family.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Perseverance — all things can be accomplished if you set your mind to it.

Twelve hours after graduating from high school, I was on a train bound for Denver, Colorado. I had set my sites on seeing the world and experiencing as much of the world as I could — even if on my own. I managed to get a summer job in the Rocky Mountains before starting college that September and ended up spending a total of thirty-four years in Colorado as my home of choice.

2. Compassion — My interest in understanding or helping people has always been a strong drive. This was a value I was taught early in life. But it showed more of its strength once I was faced with living with an active alcoholic husband. I realized help was available for the addict and alcoholic but not necessarily for the family. So, after my divorce, I worked two jobs as a single mother and went back to finish college. I received my B.S. in Family Counseling with an emphasis on Substance Abuse and Addictive Behavior. While working in drug rehabs, halfway houses, and chemical dependency wards in hospitals, I worked with the families who had experienced much of the same hardship as I had.

3. Independence — While working for family agencies and centers for women who had suffered abuse, I ended up standing up for the rights of women and children in the courts, with the county D.A., the sheriff’s office, and within the medical system to see that their needs, both emotional and physical, were being met. I knew I was bucking a male-dominated system but felt my voice was needed to make change. I was heard.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

More than ten years later, and after I had decided to retire from clinical practice, my (second) husband invited me to Italy for a month of travel and relaxation. It was at this time my ‘Second Career’ became a twinkle in the eye of new possibilities.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

As told in my latest book, A September to Remember: Searching for Culinary Pleasures at the Italian Table, the family therapist-self within me came along for the trip. Everywhere we went, I was drawn to the families in the communities we visited, and I began to ask (through a translator, of course) about the family’s traditions, holidays, and evening meals. It was when I began asking, “What special dishes did you learn from your grandmother?”, “What is your favorite recipe?” or “What foods did you prepare as a young wife?” that I realized I hadn’t put away my interviewing skills. I wanted to know the stories these families carried and what kept families together. By entering the discussion of ‘favorite foods’ the conversations opened a whole new world of exploration. It was on this very trip to Italy, I decided I wanted to write a series called, Savoring the Olde Ways which would be a celebration of families from regions across Italy (and later France).Even though I had written no more than a few short stories or clinical notes for my patients, I was eager to start my “Second Chapter.”

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I believe it was my exuberance and a desire to follow a new passion — to learn more about families abroad, their cultures, traditions, and favorite regional foods — that propelled me into action. Plus, the love and support of my husband whose encouragement made all my adventures worthwhile. I am most appreciative to have been heard and my dreams supported.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

Once I realized I wanted to write a book about families, traditional foods and create a series, I knew I needed to take both writing and cooking classes. My goal was to capture the best stories the families has shared with me. I also wanted to understand the impact of their family history, including wars, on the generations. I began to travel with one of my culinary instructors to both France and Italy while she was collecting recipes for ‘traditional foods’ and setting up new gourmet food tours. I ended up interviewing families we were able to meet along the way. I also toured twice (for a total of about a month) with U.S. WWII veterans and their families on the celebration of their 65th and 70th anniversary tours of the landing on the southern beaches of France. As part of my research about families under the constraints of war, I was able to meet many French families who came out by the thousands to thank our veterans for their service. (Probably one of the most monumental trips of my life.) I completed forty-five interviews in Italy and nearly seventy-five interviews throughout France.

After about five years of collecting research, I began to combine my notes. It was then I realized I had enough material for a 950-page ‘tour de force’, but that was not the goal. After more writing classes plus working with editors, I was able to create and have published one historical novel, (based on a French woman I met, born on the last day of WWI and died after 9/11 and suffered the ravages of war throughout her lifetime), one companion cookbook to the novel, and, finally, three culinary travel memoirs which have formed the beginnings of the Savoring the Olde Ways series. The first two books in this series reflect the stories of France and the third book in this series focuses on the Italians. The pub date is April 27th.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I have been privileged to receive high reviews for all of my books. And have also taken both national and international awards including silver and bronze medals in a variety of genres. Because my books are considered ‘genre-straddlers’ they can be found on the bookshelves for memoirs, historical novels, culinary travel books and also as international cookbooks. Who knew?

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost, my husband who has made this career change possible. But, for this latest book on Italy, I am most grateful to Lisa Young who took my husband and me in hand and taught us the beauty and wonder of the Italian people. She introduced us to the idea of ‘psychology of place’ which reflects the ancient Mediterranean way of living — their traditions, how they think, what they eat, when they eat, and what is most important to them — family.

For my French books, my dear French friend, Josiane Selvage, made my first four books possible. Both she and her mother, Marcelle, embraced my interest in learning about French families through traditional cooking — cuisine pauvre — and took me under their wings to teach me how to cook ‘French’. Just as the three of us were preparing a food tour together throughout France, Marcelle passed away. Because of Josiane’s encouragement and blessing, I wrote the historical novel, A Cup of Redemption, based on her mother’s life. I was able to research her amazing life while on the same tour the three of us had planned. French friends and family members opened their doors to Josiane and me and introduced me to their own familial traditional cooking.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Everyone has a favorite food or recipe, and everyone loves to talk about their most prized childhood meals. So, when I was invited into family homes, whether in France or Italy, I was most surprised by the warmth and openness with which I was greeted. Even when we did not share a common language, the eagerness to share their stories or a special recipe took precedence. I was often invited into their homes for a meal or to stay for a few days and immediately I was accepted as family. No pretensions; just plenty of talk, laughter, wine, and good homecooked food.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Absolutely! After subjugating my spirit for twelve years to an alcoholic husband, I was surprised when my brother said to me, “I miss the Carole you used to be.” I was stunned! I asked him what he meant, as I had been totally unaware of how I had ‘disappeared’ in order to save my marriage. He explained, and it was at that moment I knew, not only was he correct, but if I wanted to survive and give my children a good example of how to handle adversity, I needed to stomp over to the divorce court. The strength of spirit which rose up in me has been soaring since. (Just ask my present husband, Winston.)

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

In my case, it has been my husband, Win, who encouraged me to follow my passion. It was his belief in me that propelled me forward, as it does to this day. And he stood by me through every step of the way through publication. Being a published author himself, he knew the real work begins after the book is written. And in my publishing circles he is fondly known as ‘The Book Sherpa’. I am most blessed.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

To travel to a foreign country — one in which the language is unknown — always threw me out of my comfort zone. I remember writing about the exhaustion I would feel at the end of each day, as every cell in my body strained forward — as if leaning in to catch some semblance of understanding from the conversations I had been a part of. Because my new chapter meant I often entered family homes to interview people, it was often uncomfortable especially when neither of us shared a common language. Thank goodness I traveled with good, capable friends who were translators, and were able to, with a lilt and a bit of laughter, help each of us transcend our discomfort.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. World travel is not for the weak of heart, so expect the unexpected. Prepare to go with the flow and have contingency plans at the ready.

Arriving in Milan, Italy after a 27-hour flight, my luggage with all of my most essential clothing for a full month had been lost. It led to quite a humorous story for this next book, but I suggest you always travel with at least a couple pairs of underwear.

2. Learn to get in ‘sync’ upon arrival at your destination. Time schedules mean different things in different countries and cultures.

Arriving in Istanbul, Turkey after four flights over a 24-hour time period, I arrived in the early morning and was forced to gear up for a full day of touring. Once I set my mind to this idea, it came easily, but I may have missed parts of the nighttime exhibition of the whirling dervish before the lengthy three-hour dinner.

3. Learn at least rudimentary words in the language of your destination.

Respect the culture and the people wherever you travel. Do not expect them to simply understand English; they do not live in the U.S. Take time to practice essential phrases and words which will be helpful to finding your way, or for asking for directions. Even the slightest amount of preparation shows respect to your hosts.

4. Treat people the way you would want to be treated.

In both France and Italy, once I was invited into a person’s home, I was considered family. The graciousness of their hospitality was unexpected for a total stranger, but it was a blessing to me.

5. Writing a book is not easy and can be a lonely endeavor.

It takes more than a village to help you write a book, as you will require assistance all along the way — through research, writing classes, finding agents, publicists, and publishers. But having a group of fellow writers is a godsend and will remind you to breathe and laugh along the way. I am most grateful for my critique group over these past thirteen years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am a state board member, regional board chair, and branch board member of an organization for writers called the California Writers Club. This is a writers group which has held sway in California since its inception in 1909. In addition to learning skills for writing in many different genres, I have learned about the world of publishing, publicity, and have been able to teach others as they move toward their goals of publishing their works.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I do not have the name of a specific person, but I would appreciate meeting a foreign rights agent who could connect me to the world of having my books read in other languages. That would be wonderful. My books are widely available in other countries, but only in English.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.carolebumpus.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!