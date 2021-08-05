Carol Shattuck of Food Rescue US: “Never underestimate the power of technology”

We wouldn’t be able to do what we do at Food Rescue US without our app. Last year, we delivered almost 20 million meals. Our app is our engine and what enabled us to have this impact.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carol Shattuck.

While Carol’s career includes work in the for-profit, nonprofit and public sectors, her passion is helping mission driven organizations do more and do it better. For thirteen years beginning in 2001, she worked at AmeriCares, the global health and emergency response organization where she held senior leadership positions. In 2015 she joined Military Adaptive Sports Inc., the nonprofit set up to plan and execute the Orlando 2016 Invictus Game, an international competition founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex for wounded active and retired service men and women. Carol then joined Food Rescue US whose mission she fervently believes in and where she is committed to working alongside all stakeholders to reduce widespread hunger and food waste in the U.S.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

My dad was in the Foreign Service so I grew up living around the world from a young age. We lived in Germany, Japan, Thailand and South Korea. Some years later, my husband and I embarked on our own travels, living in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia with our children. Exposure to different cultures, languages, traditions, and challenges is a powerful way to broaden one’s perspective, and we were thrilled to share these experiences as a family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

While at AmeriCares, I joined our first airlift into Haiti days after the massive earthquake in 2010. We were one of the first planes to land in the aftermath of the devastation. Being able to bring life saving medicines and supplies directly to doctors performing surgeries is something that I will never forget. The country was understandably in shock, but it was incredibly impactful to see such strength and resilience days after the earthquake. The will to live and take care of one’s family and neighbors, even amidst unthinkable tragedy, is powerful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My most significant role model is my late aunt. She was a trailblazer in many ways and both personally and professionally. All of 95 pounds, she hiked many of the highest peaks throughout the U.S. and walked the entire Appalachian Trail after she retired. She wasn’t afraid to take on challenges that others shied away from. She was calm but resolute. I learned a lot from her.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

How to win in life: 1: work hard 2: complain less 3: listen more 4: try, learn, grow 5: don’t let people tell you it can’t be done 6: make no excuses. Before settling in Connecticut, I had moved 16 times beginning when I was eight years old. There were certainly many adventures along the way but “starting over” is not always easy. I re-entered the workforce after our return from Saudi Arabia and for the past 30 years I have built a career based on these “life lessons”. Probably “try, learn, grow” is my favorite. Everyday is a gift, and there is always something else to learn about and grow from.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Concern for making things better: I have always thrived in situations where there are opportunities for making something work better and where you can build a foundation to ensure that an organization will be around for a long time to come. This is especially important in the nonprofit sector where you are helping people who are often in desperate need.

2. Integrity: Without integrity, you can’t build trust. And trust is essential in every relationship you have and certainly in the work environment. I have been in many situations with potential donors where you are describing why they should entrust their hard-earned money to you and your organization to achieve your mission (ending hunger and food waste in the case of Food Rescue US). Donors need to know you and your organization have integrity and can be trusted to do the right thing, always.

3. Initiative: I have always been somewhat fearless and energized in approaching challenges. Taking the initiative to try things and, on occasion, being able to start over and go in a different direction are important skills for any leadership role. Some opportunities are fleeting, and you need to move forward without delay. To me, initiative means taking action, planful action.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

Food Rescue US is committed to reducing hunger and food waste. Hunger makes it hard for people to thrive: to work, to learn, to care for their loved ones. It contributes to and exacerbates chronic physical and mental illnesses, affecting productivity and concentration. Food insecurity rates in the United States have increased due to COVID-19 and remain elevated in 2021. With 25 states, including several states with Food Rescue US locations in them, opting out of the additional, emergency response employment benefits, Food Rescue US predicts another surge in demand, as those already experiencing food insecurity need additional resources and as more individuals experience food insecurity again or for the first time. With all employment benefits projected to end in all states by September, our site directors forecast that there will be a considerable impact on the communities we serve. Our sites are already preparing to meet this increased need.

Food waste is an environmental crisis because of its devastating impact on climate change. If food waste as a whole were a country, it would rank third in impact on global warming behind China and the United States. According to Project Drawdown, “the food we waste is responsible for roughly 8 percent of global emissions.” Food that ends up in landfills and decomposes releases carbon dioxide and methane, both of which contribute to climate change. In America, 40% of our food supply, from farm to table, is wasted. Excess vegetables, fruit, and dairy products make up 68% of the foods that are ending up in our landfills. At a time when there is so much hunger in our country and we are experiencing the effects of climate change firsthand, we are throwing away the very food that could feed those in need and help reduce our impact on climate change.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Ten years ago, our founders had a groundbreaking idea: they believed that we could use technology to connect excess food that is on the verge of going to waste with local agencies that serve those in need. With this innovative technology, that utilizes an uber-like model, communities would have the resources to mobilize hundreds to thousands of volunteers to distribute surplus food on a micro to macro scale. Our founders created the first-ever food recovery app which remains the foundation of our technology today.

Our app is what enables us to connect the vast amount of healthy, usable surplus food with the critical hunger demand on such a large scale. Using our app, food donors register available fresh food, social service agencies communicate their food needs and details for delivery, and volunteers sign up for a “food rescue.” Once a match is made with a food donation opportunity and a social service agency, a volunteer rescuer self-schedules to pick up the food from the donor (e.g. grocers, restaurants, caterers, farmers’ markets) and delivers it directly to the local social service agency (soup kitchens, shelters, veterans service facilities, etc.) serving the community. Because of our technology and vast volunteer network, we are able to complete an average of 3,800 rescues per month.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

From an early age I saw poverty both in the U.S. and around the world that was heartbreaking to observe. Many of these people didn’t have enough food for themselves or their families. There are many basic needs that are critical to a healthy, productive life but having healthy food, especially for children in their developmental years, is certainly one of the most important. You can’t develop, learn, work, or be healthy if you don’t have food everyday. Food insecurity is a serious crisis in the United States and around the world. Meanwhile, we throw away so much fresh, nutritious food that ends up in landfills and contributes to climate change. This wasted food could have been used to feed people in need. This makes NO sense.

How do you think this might change the world?

Our vision is a hunger-free and food waste-free America. At Food Rescue US, we care deeply about both of these issues and the importance of solving them together in an innovative, effective and sustainable way. We believe that, through working together on the community-level, we can make a difference. Already, we have strengthened 32 communities across 20 states and made a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals. We have provided more than 71 million meals and reduced food waste by over 93 million pounds across 32 locations in 20 states and the District of Columbia. In the past year, we achieved two personal milestones of providing the most meals in a single month when we provided more than 3.6 million meals last October and of providing the most meals in a single year when we provided 19.2 million meals in 2020. Our impact is constantly growing, and we hear from individuals interested in joining the Food Rescue US movement on a daily basis. Together, we are getting closer with each passing day to helping to end hunger and food waste.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

While we set out to reduce hunger and food waste with our app, we did not expect that it would unite the communities we serve to the degree that it has done so. This was an unexpected result of our work and app that has continued to develop with each passing year. All participants in our work are members of the communities that we serve, including our Site Directors, food donors, food rescuers, and social service agency partners. Because of this, our model connects community members whose paths may never have crossed. Many members of the Food Rescue US movement have shared that their work with Food Rescue US has deepened their commitment and sense of belonging to their community. We have found that continuing to update and maintain our technology platform is pivotal to our continued expansion and growth throughout the country. With that in mind, we have to make sure we connect with funders and foundations that understand the importance of supporting this platform and its continued growth.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

First, it is important to stay focused on what you are trying to accomplish through technology (i.e. the mission of the organization). Second, the cost of technology can be significant so you need to go into it with eyes wide open. For example, do not forget to consider the early and later costs to keep the platform current and updated. Third, you need an accomplished team to design the platform and the developers to create it. Fourth, you will need tech support to help the users learn and use the platform. Fifth, never underestimate the power of technology. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do at Food Rescue US without our app. Last year, we delivered almost 20 million meals. Our app is our engine and what enabled us to have this impact.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Today’s challenges will impact your life and the lives of future generations. Global warming will have permanent effects on our planet if we don’t act NOW. Everyone needs to do their part to turn this around before it is too late. Today’s young people are stepping forward to make a difference, and they can lead the way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Melinda French Gates. She is a woman who balanced raising a family and helping to develop the Gates Foundation that has had and continues to have a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of global citizens, but especially women.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Linkedin (@foodrescueus) as well as at our website: foodrescue.us. Food Rescue US was recently highlighted in the New York Times as one of nine ways to improve the planet after COVID-19. The article speaks to our unique technology platform, numerous volunteers, and focus on community. The full article can be found here.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.