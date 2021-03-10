Carol Lempert: “Don’t try to do everything yourself”

Don’t try to do everything yourself. You are an expert at what you do. Surround yourself with other experts. Let them do what they do best. It will make you more productive in the short run — and smarter in the long run.

I work with an accountant and a lawyer and a graphic artist. I also have a virtual assistant who helps with the administrative work like scheduling and tracking down client logistics.

The best advice I ever got was to only spend time on things I’m good at and that I enjoy.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carol Lempert.

Carol Lempert started her career as a stage and film actress. She now runs a boutique training and consultancy firm that helps supercharge corporate leader’s executive presence — and their careers — with the performance secrets actors use to light up the screen.

Currently, she and her team run virtual training and coaching programs for Fortune 500 organizations on presenting with telepresence, selling with stories, and building resiliency.

Fun fact (shhh: don’t tell her mother) rather than a cup of joe for breakfast Carol has been known to start her day with a cup of Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Happy to. I’m a lower middle-class Jewish kid from the ‘burbs who is the oldest of three. My brother Sheldon would tell you I was a classic bossy big sister. Which just goes to show I took my responsibilities as first born seriously. My dad was a plasterer and later a dry-wall repairman. My mom was, as she likes to say, a housewife.

We grew up in Oak Park, Michigan within 10 miles of both the first Model-T Ford plant and the photography studio where Berry Gordy started Motown records. A big part of what you’d call my backstory were cars and music.

Music and performing were everything to me as a kid. I loved to sing. I spent every Saturday afternoon watching Shirley Temple and Judy Garland movies. By the time I was nineteen, I was driving all over Metro Detroit in my dad’s Delta 88 singing in dinner theatres and musicals.

A big theatre in town was at The Henry Ford Museum, which is our country’s largest indoor-outdoor museum of Americana. In fact, it’s where you can see the first Model-T ever built.

In the early 1980s the museum staged a production of The Wizard of Oz and I got to sing Somewhere Over the Rainbow, the tune that made Judy Garland famous. As the song goes “…the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”

Both of my parents were children of immigrants. They supported my performing, but insisted I have: “something to fall back on.” Education was very important to them.

I was the first kid in my family to go to college. I studied psychology, theatre and music. I graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Wayne State University.

Wayne State is in downtown Detroit quite close to the US/Canada border. The college had a sister relationship with the University of Windsor. I attended a lot of shared classes between the two schools and met a lot of Canadian performers.

After graduation my Detroit actor friends took off for Chicago or New York, but my Canadian friends suggested I check out Toronto. Which I did.

In 1986 I applied and got accepted to the Master program in Performance at York University in Toronto. Best decision of my life. On the first day of grad school, I met this cute guy named Scott, who is now my husband. We’ve just celebrated our 31st anniversary.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love telling this story. My biggest “Life Lesson Quote” is from my dad.

I find myself telling a lot of stories about him lately as a way to teach important leadership competencies to clients; especially the competency of shaping team culture by sharing personal values.

My Dad would find that I use him to teach a Business School concept hilarious. He never attended a leadership development workshop or had a 360-degree review in his life. He was strictly blue collar.

He came home from work every day smelling like a combination of cigarettes, Certs mints, sweat and dry-wall dust. As I mentioned above, he was a contractor. Small jobs in people’s homes. Like renovating a basement or installing crown molding. That kind of thing.

The first time he took me to work with him was the day he shared the life lesson quote.

I was around 10 years old. A lady named Mrs. Greenblatt had a big hole in her living room ceiling because a pipe had burst. My dad (and me!) were going to fix it.

Before we knock on the door to her house my dad puts these pink shower caps over his work boots and makes me do the same. At this point I’m thinking: “This is the best! You get to dress up like a clown when you go to work.” So fun.

Then we unroll the biggest piece of plastic you’ve ever seen onto Mrs. Greenblatt’s living room carpet. After that, in come all of dad’s tools.

At the end of the day, we carry the tools back out to the truck, roll up the plastic, take off our clown shoes and drive home.

The next day I hop in the van and ask: “Where are we going today Daddy?” He replies: “Back to the Greenblatt’s house.”

When we get there, we put the pink shower caps back over our shoes. We roll out the plastic, and we carry all the same HEAVY equipment back into her house.

When we’re finished, I look up at him and I say: “Daddy, why didn’t we just leave all of this stuff here if you knew we were going to be coming back? Seems like a lot of extra work for nothing.”

I’ll never forget the look on his face.

He replies: “Carol, Mrs. Greenblatt didn’t just hire us to patch a hole in her ceiling. She hires us to leave her house nicer than we found it. That means every day, not just at the end of the job when we get paid.”

Leave it nicer than you found it. That’s the quote.

I took this to mean, be of service. Go out of your way to make things nice for others. That’s the highest calling in life, no matter what you do for a living.

How would your best friend describe you?

My husband would tell you I’m warm, yet direct. He’d then likely add that I’m passionate about what I do — and need to remember to stop working and eat my lunch!

I think my best friend Catherine would say I’m loyal. It’s not a word I would use to describe myself, but loyalty isn’t something one can necessarily measure about one’s self, is it?

I suspect she’d say I’m loyal because I know it’s a quality important to her, and 20 years ago she asked me to be her son’s godmother. This was unbelievably meaningful as I don’t have children of my own.

Certainly, she’d say I know how to read a room. We talk about this a lot. She might also add that I meet people where they’re at. I’m equally interested in what’s going on with someone who is seven years old as I am with someone who is eighty-seven.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

To answer that question, I need to tell you this.

Most people don’t know it takes, on average, thirty auditions for an actor to book a role. If I took every rejection as a comment on my talent, I’d be depressed all the time, so the first quality is resilience.

As my friend Deborah Miller says: “Fall down seven times, get up eight.”

I recently shared this audition statistic with a client. He liked it and added: “If a baseball player fails 70% of the time at batting over a 20-year career, he would still be a good candidate for the MLB Hall of Fame.”

I really like knowing tenacity is a quality that can be measured.

My mother would tell you I’ve always been self-motivated, so the second quality I know I possess is I’m pretty autonomous and fiercely independent. As evidence, I’ve written and produced three Off-Broadway plays. All of them are one person shows.

The third quality is tied to what I shared earlier about having a service mindset.

If someone looks like they can’t find the right jar of mayonnaise in the grocery store, I’ll pull my cart over to help.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Most of my experience was in the theatre, on television, and in film.

If I look vaguely familiar to any of your readers, it’s because they may have spotted me in a television commercial for Walt Disney World walking around like a drowned rat. Or, in the modern Christmas classic Santa Who? (The late Leslie Nielsen was the nicest man — even though he had to wear a heavy Santa suit in a hundred-degree heat. You don’t shoot a Christmas movie in the winter. We shot in the middle of July!)

If your readers are interested, here’s a link to some of my acting work.

In terms of skills, performing is a career that requires a good memory. An actor has to memorize huge amounts of text. It’s also a people business. It requires understanding what makes others tick — both off stage and on.

Onstage it’s important to understand the motivation of the character you are playing.

Offstage you have to build relationships quickly with fellow cast members, the director, the crew and the producer. All of whom you’ve usually just met minutes before you start the job.

However, another way of answering your question is to say most of my experience was hustling to get theatre, television, and film gigs.

Actors are really solopreneurs. We have to find our own audition material. We have to market ourselves to casting directors. We have to manage our stage fright. (Yup, actors get stage fright. Stand in front of thousands of people for a living who judge you for your talent and your looks. It can trigger the amygdala big time.)

Most importantly, we have to take care of our own finances. To do that we get creative about making money when we aren’t in a show.

Before I started my business, I did dozens of things to pay the rent. I was a receptionist for an international import/export firm. I scoped ice cream. I prepared contracts for a fastener company. I worked as a data entry clerk — on the midnight shift. I was the assistant to the former Press Secretary for Pierre Trudeau.

I learned valuable business skills from each one of these experiences.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

This is another story I love to tell. I’m doing what I’m doing today because of my brother Sheldon.

Sheldon’s best friend Lance had just started a job at one of the big five accounting firms. Lance had been identified as a high-potential employee — only he didn’t know it.

Seven months into the job he was tapped on the shoulder and told to prepare a presentation about his current project. The audience for his presentation? The big boss. Lance had two weeks’ time.

Lance had never given a presentation in his life. Not even in college. The request sent him into a panic. He called Sheldon for help.

Now, my brother Sheldon had gone into the family business with my dad and was a contractor too. His whole life revolved around fixing things.

When it came to helping Lance, he thought: “I don’t know how to fix a problem like this, but my sister is an actress. She’ll know. A presentation to the big boss must be like going to an audition.”

He was right.

The first thing I did was ask to see Lance’s presentation. He’d printed the whole thing out on a single piece of paper, no paragraph breaks, in eight-point font! To read it you’d need a jeweler’s loop.

I asked Lance: “Why is everything so small?” He said he was afraid if he had too many pages, he’d drop them and look like an idiot.

Poor guy was so nervous he couldn’t think straight. He’d forgotten that there was this invention called a stapler. We reprinted his presentation in a readable eighteen-point font and stapled the pages together.

Next session I had him sit next to me and just read the presentation aloud several times. This is how actors commit text to memory.

Then I had him read the presentation to me again a few more times only now we were both standing. After that, while we remained standing, I took the pages and had him recite his presentation from memory. When he forgot a point, I fed it to him.

Once he got good at this, we rehearsed a final time. Only this time, I sat down.

And that was it. I did my brother and his friend a favor. I was pleased to hear it went well. Lance won a promotion.

That was the first time I realized my acting skills could help people outside the theatre. However, I didn’t do anything about it at the time.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Yes, it happened several months after the story I just told you.

I got a call from a guy I didn’t know who introduced himself by saying: “Hi, I’m Lance’s friend. He told me you helped him with a presentation. I need help too.”

Then a few months after that I got another call.

Lance was giving my name to people as if this was something I did for a living. I realized; this IS something I could be doing for a living. It used all of my skills. It was enjoyable and I was apparently good at it.

Around the same time, I was starting to find the day-to-day reality of being an actor a grind. I loved being on stage, and I’d done amazing projects with incredibly talented people, but much of the time I was making hot fudge ice cream puffs or working for Pierre Trudeau’s former press secretary to pay the rent.

I decided to take two years off of my acting career and go back to school to be certified as an adult educator. For many years I balanced my acting career with my teaching and speaking business.

I took the plunge — as you put it — after my father died in 2015. I was in my early fifties by then and the ambition, which had sustained me for over thirty years, vanished.

It was time for something new.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I’d say the most important thing was going back to school.

I intuited that many of my acting skills translated to a speaking and teaching business, and I had good instincts in terms of reading a room, but I didn’t have a foundational knowledge of pedagogy.

I got certified in several psychometric tools like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® We have to find our own audition material. and the True Colors Methodology. I also became a life-skills coach through a program that originated in the 1970s at the YWCA.

One of my beliefs in life is you teach the very thing you yourself need to learn.

As it happened, my first professional teaching job was for the Canadian Federal Government. It was a program called: The Job Finding Club. If your unemployment insurance was about to run out, and you hadn’t yet found a job, the government offered a program to help sharpen your job search skills.

As I mentioned earlier, I was very good at hustling work, so this program and I were a perfect fit.

I spent three years helping hundreds of people figure out how to market their skills to employers. What I got in return was exposure to dozens of industries. We had clients who were looking for work as architects and warehouse managers and even an investment banker.

The skills I taught at the program were exactly those I needed to hone if one day I was going to run my own business.

Any internal barriers I may have had evaporated after working at The Job Finding Club.

Not surprisingly, I’m still helping people market themselves.

Individuals come to me when they are having trouble navigating their careers. Organizations come when they can’t fill their leadership pipeline with candidates who are “executive ready”.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Surprisingly well.

On March 12, 2020 I was about to fly to California to give a Storytelling workshop to a group of high-potential leaders, when my client texted: “The session is cancelled. Don’t come.” That was the same day Broadway closed down.

Over the next few weeks, I spent a lot of time wondering what to do next — as did millions of other people.

Three weeks later I had a flash. I remembered something Mr. Rogers once said: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

I realized it was time to embody Mr. Roger’s mother — and my dad.

I sat down and made a list of all of my clients and asked myself: “What can I do to help them navigate the shift from working in the office to working from home?”

The answer was a series of short videos offering tips on how to set up your home office. I sent them, free of charge, to all of my clients with the offer of complimentary coaching sessions.

Almost 30 people took me up on my offer. I was able to help executives think through how to re-engineer their processes and their meetings for a virtual world.

The approach paid off. Once people settled into the new normal, the work came back. We’re busier than we’ve ever been.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to Kari Sharp at Get Sharp Inc. She’s an incredible website designer. I’ve been amazed at the impact a good website with some decent SEO can have in terms of generating business.

One client — a Director of Global Talent Management at a large life sciences company — found me by googling: Storytelling Training.

We had a few calls, and she liked my approach. Before I delivered the first workshop with her business unit, she told me: “I’m taking a leap of faith here. Fingers crossed an actress and playwright will be able to convince a group of PhDs and scientists storytelling is an important leadership competency.”

Three years later they’ve grown into my largest account.

On a personal note, I’m indebted to Louise Cohen. Over twenty-five years ago Louise interviewed me for the role of Job Finding Club Facilitator (JFC).

All JFCs are administered through local colleges and community groups. Louise’s organization had submitted an RFP to host the program, but their funding didn’t come through and they had to withdraw from the bid.

In the meantime, she had already secured a spot at the JFC Train-the-Trainer program.

Even though her organization lost the ability to bid on the contract, she’d already paid for the seat at the training. She gifted me this seat. She was hoping her organization would win another contract in the future. Unfortunately, they never did.

Because of Louise’s generosity I now had this special certification which enabled me to apply as a facilitator at other clubs. I eventually got hired by George Brown College. As I mentioned earlier, this was my first professional teaching job.

Louise and I became friends. We never worked together, but that training changed the course of my life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It happened recently. Out of the blue I got a call from a woman who had been a participant in one of my Executive Presence workshops eight years ago. She has just been hired as Chief Operating Officer at a large agency and realized her team was in need of some professional development.

It was lovely reconnecting with her.

During our conversation she stopped me midsentence and said: “Hold on, I have to go get my Carol Lempert book.” I had no idea what she was talking about — because I haven’t yet published a book.

She came back to the Zoom call and showed me a little black journal with my name on it. Turns out she’d been following me on LinkedIN and receiving my newsletter for years. She created her own little Collected Wisdom of Carol Lempert notebook!

I was unbelievably flattered.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

There were many moments when I struggled believing in myself during my early acting career. Here’s one.

Picture me standing in the freezing rain after one of the most important auditions of my life frantically searching for my car keys. They weren’t in my backpack. They weren’t in my pocket. They weren’t in my purse.

They were hanging from the ignition inside my car. The door was locked. And I’d left the motor running.

Remember earlier I said actors have to manage their stage fright? Well, I hadn’t yet learned how. Stage fright hi-jacked by my brain.

If locking your keys in a running car for over an hour isn’t an intense manifestation of a limiting belief in one’s own abilities, I don’t know what is.

Needless to say, I didn’t get the part.

That was a real turning point for me. I started experimenting with different techniques to calm myself down when my inner critic took over. I now share these same techniques with clients.

Teaching these techniques is how I remind myself of what I need to do too.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

The first thing I did was join the National Speakers Association. I’d heard of them through a colleague. They have amazing resources. Want to learn how to think about pricing? Or, how to set up an efficient CRM system? They’ve got you covered.

If any of your readers are considering a second chapter, I strongly suggest they join an association in their industry. It’s incredibly empowering to be surrounded by others who share your passion.

I’m also big on research. This is a skill honed during my theatre days. It’s important to get the details right when you are cast in a play like The Diary of Anne Frank.

I read everything I could get my hands on.

My bookshelf is filled with the wisdom of Roger Fisher and William L. Ury co-authors of Getting to Yes, Daniel Pink author of Free Agent Nation: The Future of Working for Yourself, and Alan Weiss author of Million Dollar Consulting: The Professional Guild to Growing A Practice.

The most important thing I did was find a peer coach. A brilliant man named Jeffery Pease.

Jeffrey is a former client of mine. We met while he was Chief Marketing Officer at a large SaaS corporation. He launched his company Message Mechanics around the same time I launched mine.

We meet once a month. He’s my cheerleader, my accountability buddy and a great thought partner when I’ve a sticky business problem to puzzle out.

In fact, I spoke with him about this interview before you and I connected!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

For many years I was white labeled under the brand of another training company. I wasn’t brave enough yet to march into my bank and say: “I’m a small business owner. I’d like an account please.”

Things shifted for me after my dad died. It took losing him to re-evaluate my goals and priorities for the next chapter of my life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Great question! There are more than five, I’ll tell you that. But, if I have to distill it down, I’ll offer these 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My Business

1 . No Matter What You Think Your Title Is — You Are a Business Developer

First, no matter what you think your title is, you are a business developer.

I’m a speaker. I’m a trainer. I’m a performance coach. Most importantly, I’m a business owner.

As the engine behind your company your main job is to keep it alive. This means getting really good at selling. I had to get crystal clear about who I could help and how I would help them.

Years ago, I read a statistic that said eighty percent of future profits will come from twenty percent of a company’s existing customers.

From my dad I already had a service mindset. What I didn’t fully realize at the beginning was it’s not enough to have a happy client today. You have to anticipate what your client will need tomorrow. Otherwise, your business won’t grow.

To get good at selling, I also had to get comfortable talking about myself. This brings me too…

2 . Get Used to Calling Yourself an Expert

The second thing. Get used to calling yourself an expert.

My work is project based. In the beginning I’d come home after every gig and tell my husband I’d pulled off: “yet another caper.”

This is basically another way of saying I had some imposter syndrome going on. My inner critic was constantly saying: “No one is going to hire an actress to coach a CEO. Business types think artists types like you are flaky and unreliable.”

As I mentioned above, I had to take my own medicine and practice the techniques I teach to my clients about calming the inner critic and building confidence.

This brings me to…

3 . You Will Often Teach Others the Very Thing You Yourself Need to Learn

Number three. I mentioned this one earlier when I spoke about my experience at the Job Finding Club. You will often teach other people the very thing you yourself need to learn.

A big part of your job as a leader is developing other people. Pay close attention to what you hear yourself telling them.

First of all, they won’t fully embrace your advice unless they see you “walking the talk.” More importantly, I believe each of us has a deep inner wisdom. It knows what we need — if we just tune in and listen.

Last week I coached a woman who was feeling overwhelmed. She had too many personal commitments and wasn’t getting enjoyment out of any of them. We worked through which ones to let go of and which ones to keep.

After that coaching session I bowed out of a weekly Zoom call I have with a group of girlfriends because I realized I too was feeling overwhelmed with too many commitments.

4 . Don’t Try to Do Everything Yourself

Number four. Don’t try to do everything yourself. You are an expert at what you do. Surround yourself with other experts. Let them do what they do best. It will make you more productive in the short run — and smarter in the long run.

I work with an accountant and a lawyer and a graphic artist. I also have a virtual assistant who helps with the administrative work like scheduling and tracking down client logistics.

The best advice I ever got was to only spend time on things I’m good at and that I enjoy.

5 . Not All of Your Friends Will Be Happy for You

Number five surprised me. Not all of your friends will be happy for you. After I started my company a few well-meaning actor friends intimated that I’d ‘sold-out’.

Several entrepreneurs have told me this happened to them too. When you get clear about your own priorities it can trigger insecurities in other people.

A more supportive friend sent me a beautiful essay that helped me through the sting of these snubs. The essay reads, people come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime.

These particular actor friends had come into my life for a season, and then, through no wrongdoing on either of our parts, the season was over.

I had to pull up my big girl socks and remember not to let some people’s limiting beliefs undermine my goals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My last talk before the pandemic was about coping with stage fright.

The American Psychological Association says we’re in the middle of a global anxiety epidemic. 40 million people — or about 18% of the population — suffer from clinical anxiety. And this statistic was collected before Covid-19 disrupted our lives.

Anxiety causes so much anguish. My first cousin recently died by suicide partly informed by his anxiety and depression. I know suicide prevention is of particular importance to you.

I’m not a clinician, but over the years I’ve collected dozens of techniques and exercises to help people turn their stage fright, or their boss fright, or their date fright, or their test fright, into what I call — stage might.

Here’s a little-known tip that may be helpful to your readers who struggle with anxiety. It’s based on the work of eleven neuroscientists from the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. It’s called: Third-person self-talk.

The technique works like this. Speak to yourself as if you are encouraging another person. Here’s an example.

Let’s say you are like my brother’s friend Lance and you are freaking out because you have to give an important presentation to the BIG boss.

Instead of saying this to yourself: “I’m worried I’m going to drop my note cards all over the floor and get fired.” Reframe the statement to reassure yourself things will be okay. “Lance, even though you’re worried about dropping your note cards and getting fired, you’re well prepared, and it’ll be okay.”

Using your own first name is an important part of the technique. It creates psychological distance between you and the issue — which in turn lessens the fear response.

If I could inspire a movement of people to consciously practice these kinds of simple techniques that would be a wonderful legacy.

What do you want to be remembered for the most?

How funny, I just mentioned the concept of having a legacy.

There is Jewish Community Center in Oak Park, Michigan, where I grew up that started as a synagogue called B’nai Moshe.

In the late 1970’s my Dad helped repair the ceiling in their sanctuary. There had been a big snowstorm and part of the roof collapsed. The entire thing had to be redone.

One of my Dad’s specialties was sprayed plaster. It’s a difficult technique that requires a great deal of artistry. As he prepared to fix the ceiling, he had a moment of inspiration. He decided to include small pieces of gold glitter in the spray. It conjured up the feeling of being under the stars even though you were inside.

People have prayed in that sanctuary under that beautiful ceiling for over 40 years. He truly left it nicer than he found it.

I hope I am remembered for having left the people who I’ve loved and worked with nicer than I found them.

It’s not that I meet people who aren’t nice. I meet lovely people all the time. It’s just that I strive to be intentional when I have an interaction with another person. My desire is to make their day a little easier.

I imagine spraying them with a dusting of my dad’s gold glitter.

If part of the eulogy at my funeral captures the spirit of that, my time on the planet will have been well spent.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The easiest place to learn more about my work is my website.

There are several how-to videos on my YouTube page and I’m also on LinkedIN, Facebook and Twitter. I post tips on these platforms every day.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!