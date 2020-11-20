Carol & Hector Villarica Discusses the Balances of Working Together & Building Their Family

Both Carol & Hector Villarica were originally born in the Philippines. Carol migrated to Canada in 1968, where she then attended the University of Saskatchewan and then continued into the National School of Dental Therapy. Hector migrated from the Philippines to Los Angeles and studied at UCLA before moving to Saskatoon. For many years, he worked as a manager of the Sony Store of Canada, while Carol worked as a dental care physician for aboriginals in North Public Health.

One of their greatest accomplishments is becoming Greatway Financial’s first Executive Vice Chairman in 14 months (which at that point was known to be a 3-year process). Carol & Hector Villarica became the first 7-figure earner in 12-rolling months on their 8th year of being in this industry – awarded in 2020.

Another great accomplishment is acquiring several real estate properties not only in Canada but overseas as well.

Carol & Hector are enjoying their family life with their two children Austin and Halea, along with their dog Mochi. Their children are in their teens so life can be busy at times. Eight years ago, a wise man once told them “to work hard now while your kids are young, because they will need you more once they become teenagers”. They took that advice to heart and thank God they did! Now, as proud parents, Carol & Hector can support and help them anytime they need it.

Currently, they are still actively building and growing their business all over Canada. They are in the best position in obtaining the next promotion level which is the Senior Executive Vice Chairman (SEVC) in the coming months ahead. Greatway is continuously expanding all throughout Canada and it enabled the couple to achieve their goals faster.

There is something in real estate that always excites them! They are expanding their acquisition of properties mainly in Canada, Philippines and soon in California. Carol & Hector Villarica chose these locations due to their personal ties to it but also profitable in the future.

Where did the idea for starting your business come from?

It all started in 2012 when a friend of ours came to our house and shared a product called “IRP”. We were surprised that such product existed in Canada. We became clients first, believed in the product, opportunity, vision and the direction of the company. If this is good for us, it will be good for others as well. We had this philosophy in life that if something great happened to us, we want to share it. That is when the business was introduced to us.

What does your typical day look like and how do you make it productive?

We start our day with a positive attitude alongside gratitude. We look forward to the day with great anticipation. Always be intentional. We always have the “who will I bless today” mentality.

On top of our daily family activities, we discuss about how to make our business bigger and better. We always think and talk about it – by doing this, we become more creative. Among other things, we continuously connect with our leaders and teams as well.

How do you bring ideas to life?

We imagine with excitement then create a game plan accordingly. Secondly, we apply immediately. Without application of ideas, it remains as an imagination, and nothing will be accomplished.

We always ask, “What if?” – our minds become more creative and we dream bigger.

What’s one trend that excites you?

A trend that really excites us is you can pretty much buy anything you want online and have it delivered to your home. It became more relevant now due to our social situation. It’s something that’s already there but given more attention today. From food, services to almost anything you need, it means less travel and more time that you can put into your business and family.

What is one habit of yours that makes you more productive as an entrepreneur?

Always ask ourselves of “how do I grow my business bigger than what it is now”. May it be in Greatway or acquiring more investments in real estate. We always search for leaders that wants to join our business and use social media as one of the tools for recruitment. We also routinely check out business ventures (realtor.ca, business start-up). We continuously exercise our minds to see opportunities.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Do not be afraid to fail. There are no unrecoverable mistakes, there are only new directions.

Your closed doors are as good as your open doors. Start young because the odds are in your favor. When you fail, you learn important lessons in life and will have time to bounce back.

Tell us something that’s true that almost nobody agrees with you on?

One may object when we say, “Everything is for sale at a right price and time”. Of course, not in life principles but from a business standpoint.

As an entrepreneur, what is the one thing you do over and over and recommend everyone else do?

Willingness to pay the price. Do the things that other people are not willing to do. To go against the grain. Do not listen to any of the noise around you. The noise is your dream stealer, it will rob you away from your goal in life.

What is one strategy that has helped you grow your business? Please explain how.

There are plenty of strategies we are implementing that makes our business grow. One thing that comes to mind is duplication. A well-established system that is easy to duplicate is a recipe for success. When we respected and followed the Greatway system, it helped us grow our business significantly. We built our business by duplicating ourselves, creating key leaders in different cities. Once established, our income grew exponentially. Great leaders build more leaders and leaders build the organization.

What is one failure you had as an entrepreneur and how did you overcome it?

Our first venture in investment started in 2007. We invested our RRSP and cash in a Land Pool real estate. It is a composition of many investors that buy empty lands and turns into a profit over time. In hopes of gaining equity in the future. Unfortunately, it did not go well. We lost 90% of our investment. It was a difficult pill to swallow.

What we gained from this loss is life experience. We need to control our own financial investment and not relying on somebody else’s decision. The only way to overcome this failure is to seek more real estate opportunities. One failure should not stop you from doing what you love to do.

What is the best $100 you recently spent? What and why? (personal or professional)

We recently purchased a device called Kardiagram from Amazon. It measures heart activity in real time. It’s a very small device that can be easily put in your pocket. What we like about this product is it also sends your heart’s vital information by email using an app from your phone. What prompted us in purchasing this device was for personal reasons. There are few in the family who have experienced heart attacks without showing earlier symptoms.

What is one piece of software or a web service that helps you be productive? How do you use it?

Thank God for Zoom! It helps us communicate and train our business colleagues all over Canada. We can conduct business anywhere, any day, anytime in the comfort of our own home. This application has no boundaries. We love the fact that you do not have to travel far to see your clients or train someone.

What is the one book that you recommend our community should read and why?

One book that comes to mind is 20 Minutes That Could Change Your Life by Earl Nightingale. It teaches us the importance of creating new ideas that could be beneficial to all and in return could benefit you. Small successful habits if done consistently in turn can create a BIG impact in your life. The importance of being a contributor rather than just being a beneficiary. It is a timeless book that is evidently relevant to this day.

What is your favorite quote?

“Our rewards in life will always be in exact proportion to our contribution, our service.” –Earl Nightingale

