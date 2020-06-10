Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Carol Costello on Maintaining Work-Life Balance as a Female Business Owner

Carol Costello, a Kansas City real estate professional, shares some tips to help other female business owners to succeed in their career.

Maintaining work-life balance is tough for everyone these days, but it can be especially challenging for entrepreneurs and business owners. Being a business owner often means that work is never off your mind. Here are some tips to help you achieve work-life balance when you’re the boss. 

Get Comfortable Delegating

As the owner of your business, you might feel like no one can do the things you do. However, The longer you keep that attitude, the less time you will have for life outside of work. The reality is that there are probably very few tasks that must be completed by you, while the rest can be easily accomplished by someone else. Learn to relinquish some control. Your business and your life will thank you for it.

Don’t Worry About a Perfect Balance

It might seem contradictory, but sometimes the key to achieving work-life balance is to stop worrying about it. You don’t have to figure out a perfect equation of how much time you should spend working and how much time you should spend outside of work. There will be seasons in your business that you will spend more time working, as well as seasons that you will be able to spend more time at home. 

Take Time Off

No matter what stage you are in with your business, it’s essential to take time off. You need to disconnect in order to return to work with a renewed focus. While you’re off, avoid the temptation to check in with your business. Don’t look at your email and make sure your team knows not to contact you unless there’s truly an emergency. 

Maintain Relationships

It can be tricky to make time for everyone in your life when you’re a business owner, but try not to neglect your relationships completely. If you’re married, make time for your spouse. If you have kids, make sure you spend time with them whenever you can. Maintain relationships with friends and extended family members as well. On the weeks that work requires more of your time, you can still send a text to your loved ones, so at the very least, they know that you’re thinking about them. 

Take Care of Yourself

Lastly, please remember to take care of yourself. If you must, think of yourself as a business asset. You can’t function at your best unless you are taken care of, so make it a priority. Eat well, get some exercise every day, and get plenty of sleep. When you’re sick, take time off. Remember, you can’t help your business or anyone else unless you’re taking care of yourself first. 

Carol Costello, Founder and President at Industrial Realty Development

Carol Costello of Kansas City is a real estate expert and business owner who has served the community for nearly 2 decades. Carol began her career in the medical production industry, but found a passionate interest in real estate. The real estate industry has been rewarding as well as challenging for Carol, who has found that the ever-changing industry has allowed her to grow and learn with it. She founded Industrial Realty Development in 2007, and has led it to success ever since. She holds multiple properties personally and through her business, in areas such as Louisiana, Colorado, and the Kansas City area. Her primary focus is industrial real estate, but she has experience in commercial and private real estate as well. Her work experience supports her other passions in charity and community. She has long been a volunteer with the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides housing for families facing medical crisis. She is the daughter of NFL great Vince Costello, as well as a proud sister of the Gamma Delta sorority.

