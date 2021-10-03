Carmen Dominguez of Barco: “Use your voice”

Use your voice. As I mentioned before, I’m a believer that you’re never going to have a seat at the table unless you ask for it. Access is important, so it’s best to use your voice and ask for what you need and want in your career.

Carmen Dominguez is a Business Development Manager for Learning Experience at Barco. As a results-oriented sales executive with over 20 years of experience, she has a proven track record of new business development and revenue generation in addition to an in-depth understanding of complex sales cycles, solution selling and what it takes to make strategic partnerships work. Over the course of her career, Carmen developed experience with project development and implementation to ensure customer success in the learning experience space while staying committed to profitability, quota retirement, lead generation, and other operational sales metrics. Carmen is also an active member of the AVIXA Women’s Group.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story starts in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas where I was born before I moved my family to Dallas in the late 90s. Besides being a born and bred Texan, my professional career, which is rooted in learning experiences, started with a small whitebox PC VAR manufacturer where I worked my way up from a receptionist to sales, working with local school districts on their technology needs.

My shift to communications technology, specifically AV integration, came later when a partner from my time at the VAR manufacturer reached out to have me help start a new Texas office with primary focus on the TOLA Region market, working with one of the most reputable AV integrators on the West Coast. It was in this role that I developed an interest in all things video communications, from conferencing to video distribution and room design.

Today, my role at Barco allows me to combine my passion for learning experiences with video technology as I am focused on developing virtual classroom solutions that deliver the most immersive and effective learnings experiences to education and corporate training customers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

While not a story per se, one key learning from early in my career is that you’re never going to have a “seat at the table” unless you ask for it. As a woman in a mostly male-dominated industry, I often found that I needed to take initiative to get my career where I wanted it to be. However, I nearly always had immense support.

I was pleasantly surprised by how welcoming the AV industry was as in my experience people always want to help other people. This industry is truly one of sportsmanship where everyone wants to see each other win, and I’m very proud to be a part of the AV and technology family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Embrace change. This phrase has always carried a lot of meaning for me and I do my best to live by it both personally and professionally. This really came to life when I got out of my comfort zone and left the company I’d been at for nine years, taking on a new job where I was the only woman in my working group. Upon securing the position, I quickly realized I was in a whole new world — a new solution sale to learn, new partners to develop relationships with, etc. Fear quickly set in and had me questioning if I had made the right decision and if I would succeed.

This pivotal moment in my life taught me to embrace change as while I certainly had new obstacles to overcome, I’d made such a personal accomplishment by being a part of one of the best AV integration teams nationally. If I as a small-town girl from the Rio Grande Valley hadn’t taken that chance and courageously embraced change, my career may have been entirely different. I may very well have never had the privilege of being at Barco working in an area that I’m truly passionate about.

Admittedly, I feel as though embracing change is also relevant for many organizations and individuals over the last 18 months. We’ve embraced everything from hybrid work to an adjusted work/life environment to new technologies that are enabling much of our lives in this “still new” normal. We’ll continue to embrace change further in the coming months as we adjust to how we’ll return to work, teaching, and learning.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A former colleague of mine, John Copeland, has had a significant impact in where I am today as he was one of the first manufacturer partners that I successfully partnered with when I first joined the AV industry. I recall meeting him at an educational conference, when I mentioned that I was a few weeks into a new role and an entirely new industry upon which he quickly offered to meet with me to provide guidance and support not only for his video solutions but to help in being a consultive and supportive partner. John not only offered, but he followed through on his promise and showed me the ropes. From there, he quickly became a mentor to me, helping me to continually pursue my goals, and after years of working together, he helped me land the role I’m in now working on the learning team at Barco.

Also, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Tracie Bryant. Tracie has been a role model to me as a trailblazing woman in IT alongside being instrumental in my personal career trajectory. She is not only a respected industry expert, but a dear mentor and friend, who is always open to providing me with advice or brainstorming with me on how to address complex projects.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As my career has moved forward and I’ve moved up in the AV industry, I’m always reaching back to mentor young women and young minorities, encouraging them to join the technology world, particularly in AV and IT. The AV/IT industry is a great community of people that I’m certain can lead the way in breaking ceilings with its sportsmanship-like spirit that lifts up the hard work and dedication of others.

From a professional standpoint, I also believe the work I do with the Barco weConnect solution is bringing goodness to the world as it fosters authentic human connection in learning environments, making these connections possible for all characters, personalities, abilities and locations. It’s a true career pleasure to be able to work on weConnect and bring high-quality education and instruction to many communities, including the underserved.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

As an expert in creating immersive and effective learning experiences, I’ve most recently been working on enhancements to Barco’s weConnect virtual classroom software solution, particularly the integration of features like enhanced breakout rooms that aim to provide high-quality interaction and engagement.

Barco regularly collaborates with the world’s leading business schools (like INSEAD’s executive education program), universities and corporate learning and development departments to continually enhance weConnect as a purpose-built digital-learning solution that allows teachers to interact in real time with students (or corporate trainees) in any kind of set-up to deliver new levels of engagement, learning outcomes and retention.

In terms of helping people, since the start of the worldwide pandemic, the working routines of most companies have been fundamentally changed, with a large-scale shift to remote work as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. All work-related activities, including L&D strategies and programs, were required to swiftly convert to a new, digitally delivered format. The shift to remote work happened with an overwhelming degree of efficiency. Therefore, it is only normal that remote work post-pandemic will increase in prevalence, in comparison to pre-pandemic times.

When enabled with the right technology and instruction, distance learning can create the possibility of inclusive learning, bringing access to those who cannot be physically present. However, even while many return to work or return to school in the coming months, remote participants will always need to be a consideration moving forward as they should have an equal spot in the classroom and be provided the same ways to interact with an instructor as those actually in the room. Everybody should feel equally engaged in a course or training session, wherever they are.

How do you think this might change the world?

With the pandemic acting as a catalyst, it comes as no surprise that many organizations — universities and other higher education institutions included — embraced digital and flexible learning environments that sought to create a real-life alternative to standard “in-classroom” education and training.

However, while organizations may not have sunk after being thrown into the deep end of distance learning, they now need to learn to swim well before advancing to the exciting opportunities presented by blended learning. That means creating a truly engaging experience for instructors and learners alike. If digital replacement was the immediate solution right after the pandemic outbreak, it’s now time to think and act on the true digital transformation.

While organizations are headed back to work or back to school, the future of learning will continue to champion flexibility with adapted programs based on needs, possibilities, and participants. This will open up new opportunities for universities, business schools and corporate organizations to take a more global approach. As companies and educational institutions reimagine how they deliver their learning experiences, they no longer have to restrict themselves to catering to those who can physically travel to them. Hybrid, blended learning means they can think more broadly and internationally, smashing through geographical borders.

With these trends in mind, it goes without saying that a high-quality virtual classroom experience will be crucial to continuing to change the world as it embraces hybrid and flexible training options. Specific to Barco weConnect, its virtual classroom delivers a different, yet equally high-quality experience when compared with a physical classroom, offering quality options for asynchronous and synchronous learning. Particular advantages of virtual training include global reach, inclusivity and cost-effectiveness. In other words, organizations and educational institutions can now deliver successful programs to a larger, globally reaching pool of learners from any physical space, which can prove especially beneficial for those juggling full-time jobs, family duties and upskilling or reskilling. Teaching or training virtually can also support cost-effectiveness for organizations whether that be in traveling, accommodations, and physical rental spaces as well as potential reductions in tuition of training fees.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Less a drawback of the technology and rather a challenge ahead is getting organizations, and even so individuals, to recognize that with the right technology and best practices, digital learning can be just as engaging and impactful as face-to-face learning.

Prior to the pandemic, digital learning was on the rise, but many organizations even now believe there’s no alternative to face-to-face learning. While some may prefer face-to-face even into the future, the future is in flexibility and hybrid options. In other words, there’s always likely to be an in-person option but now a remote option as well.

For communication technology and communications in general to be effective moving forward, organizations and universities must focus on elements that they may have not previously thought about to accommodate a hybrid workforce or student population. For example, room setup is a crucial element in hybrid environments as the setup must ensure that remote and in-classroom participants can easily see each other, see who is speaking during a session, and hear other participants. Overall, a hybrid setup should allow for increased flexibility where participants can choose if they want to join in the physical classroom or remotely without a loss of quality. It should also provide flexibility so that all types of characters and personalities can participate in the way they want.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

As mentioned, distance learning options were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic, but as obvious as it may sound, I believe the pandemic is really what set the digital transformation of learning into motion.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

While many companies and educational institutions were forced to rapidly transform how they train and develop employees and students in the recent past, challenges remain in the digital transformation of learning particularly in long-term investment. Organizations moved to digital solutions because they “had to” over the last 18 months, but creating a digital replacement quickly was a temporary solution. As the future of work and education continue to shift, organizations must move digital strategy out of “nice to have” and into “must have.” Recognizing this change is the first step for widespread adoption of the effective virtual classroom solutions like Barco weConnect. Then, organizations need to act on that change.

Additionally, organizations and educational institutions must fully realize some of the key advantages of virtual classrooms to keep adoption of this technology moving forward. For example, virtual classrooms allow these institutions to deliver successful programs to a larger, global audience, proving beneficial for those who have full-time jobs and family duties. Virtual classrooms can also provide a cost-effective option for organizations when it comes to traveling, accommodations, and physical rental spaces as well as reductions in tuition of training fees.

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

The pandemic accelerated the gathering momentum of distance learning but maintaining engagement and delivering its promises require emulating the classroom experience in full. Many of the existing solutions being used early in the pandemic were designed for simple meetings and to be used from behind a computer with everyone sitting at home only…not active learning in a flexible, blended environment.

Technologies like Barco weConnect allow instructors in a corporate or academic setting to stay connected with their audience while keeping a steady flow for the learning session. For example, the technology enables teachers and trainers to stand in front of their audience, and see participants in real size, which makes reading expressions, body language and monitoring attention representative of a traditional classroom or training center.

Additionally, to combat video fatigue and keep attention, capabilities like breakout room sessions help foster meaningful relationships among meeting participants by creating opportunities for in-depth collaboration and positive interactions. Through their focused and active nature on the weConnect platform, they also encourage critical thinking and discussions, allowing for a thorough exploration of topics and productive brainstorming. Activities in breakout rooms, especially in a learning environment like a virtual classroom, help maintain the focus of participants or re-engage them, making the learning process interesting and efficient.

Overall, as we continue to navigate an everchanging corporate and academic world in the face of a global pandemic, Barco weConnect can offer the flexibility and interaction that are essential for today´s innovative organizations, their instructors and their learners.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each, is possible.)

Use your voice. As I mentioned before, I’m a believer that you’re never going to have a seat at the table unless you ask for it. Access is important, so it’s best to use your voice and ask for what you need and want in your career.

Ask questions. This may seem obvious, but that’s likely because it’s true. No one knows everything there is to know about anything, so asking questions is crucial for continued growth, both professionally and personally.

Learning is forever. There’s always going to be a lot to learn. When I first got my start in the technology field, I was a receptionist. To jumpstart my career growth, I asked questions about everything to learn a field I knew little about. Even after many years in the industry, I continue to ask questions and learn.

Vet your understanding. My current role involves creating immersive and effective virtual learning experiences, which sometimes means I’m involved in designing classrooms, both virtual and in-person. While my professional experience is ample, I’m quick to not assume I know how something should be designed. When the end goal is to create an equal and inclusive experience for all learners, regardless of their location, it’s important to be mindful of how an environment can be translated for each and every person.

Be flexible. The world has changed a lot over the last year and a half. If I’ve learned anything from it, it’s to be agile. We can adapt in positive ways to any and every situation life throws at us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As previously mentioned, I’m a big supporter of women in technology as I believe diverse perspectives can help create an increased level of innovation within organizations. Ultimately, that innovation can help inspire positive change in this world. So, I plan to continue encouraging women to join technology fields and hope others do the same.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

