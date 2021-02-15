Carmelo Rodriguez Touches Lives with Moving Stories and Compelling Tales

For some people, words are merely lumps of letters representing an element of speech or a unit of language. For others, they are compelling tools to convey emotions and channel messages intended to create a meaningful impact. In the case of well-renowned author Carmelo Rodriguez, the moving power of words cannot be emphasized enough. This reputable figure has demonstrated how one’s thoughts, experiences, and ideas can make a difference.

Writing has long been proven to be more than a form of art. For Carmelo Rodriguez, it serves as a means of communication for people who wish to inspire action and a companion to those who find solace in books and literature. Above anything else, the esteemed author uses his craft to embolden those whose voices are unheard and allow them to speak their truths.

On a mission to touch lives and uplift spirits, Carmelo Rodriguez taps into his creative flair and encourages others to step into their light. Immensely fueled by the desire to share his journey, he unleashes his talent for writing and puts into paper all the valuable insights and lessons he accumulated throughout the years.

Widely acknowledged for being a six-time author and an Amazon top-seller, Carmelo Rodriguez has also gained recognition for being a certified life coach and an army combat veteran. In his years’ worth of service in the army, Carmelo Rodriguez went all out with his dedication, zeal, and enthusiasm. As a result, he soared high and rose through the ranks in his decorated and exceptional military career.

During his writing career, Carmelo Rodriguez was able to find a unique niche and space where he uses his works to keep his audience thrilled and engaged. His published books include Dead Soldier: A Story of the Living, We Are Human Too, Race Against Your Alarm Clock, The Hardest Language, Team LEO: Hold the Line, and many more.

Proving to be a multi-faceted individual, Carmelo Rodriguez also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Business Administration degree. His hunger for knowledge acquisition has allowed him to complete dozens of post-graduate certifications in crisis intervention, conflict management, and corporate crisis management.

Having obtained certifications in Executive Negotiations from Harvard Business School, Carmelo has honed the science of life coaching and confidence coaching. As a matter of fact, he is designing a self-development program for military service members transitioning to civilian life.

Carmelo Rodriguez was nominated for a Ted talk last year and was hailed by multiple media platforms as one of the top 20 most influential persons in 2020. Despite his extensive academic and professional background, he still considers himself a continuous learner. He believes that his journey as a coach and public speaker has brought immense meaning and satisfaction to his life.

Currently, Carmelo Rodriguez is working on a piece, Just Write the Book, dropping on March 17, 2021. The said book is a culmination of the author’s past struggles and challenges. It also includes his tips and tricks on writing and gets into the nitty-gritty of the creative process. “It’s motivational and, of course, comical,” he said. With this remark, fans and readers have been kept on their toes for the upcoming release.

As can be gleaned from his journey, Carmelo Rodriguez has proven that words are formative tools that can spark life-changing occurrences. According to this author, everyone has a story to tell. For this reason, he has committed himself to be an instrument in sharing these stories with the world.