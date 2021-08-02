Carly Minton: “Assess your relationship with food”

Assess your relationship with food. The reason diets never work for you isn’t because it’s the wrong diet, it’s because you have the wrong mindset. In order to be successful with your nutrition, you must look at your relationship with food and work to build a healthier relationship with it so that you can find a style of healthier eating that works for you, and stay consistent with it!

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carly Minton.

Carly is a Millennial Success Expert, Certified Personal Trainer, and Certified Life Coach with over five years of experience in the coaching industry and a nine year (and counting!) background in competitive bodybuilding. Through her own fitness & mental health journey she has grown through her struggles with anxiety/depression to create the life of her dreams (a life she never thought she was good enough for), and she now coaches others struggling with anxiety/depression to create success in their own lives through improving their mindset + health. Check out her website with her free Ultimate Guide to Success here.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a pretty chaotic household. My basic needs were met and we were financially comfortable, but emotionally my home was very distant. I developed anxiety and depression at a young age, and exercise became my outlet. I started lifting weights at age 14; however, I also was going through a period of bulimia at the time. I knew it was “bad,” but I didn’t know anything yet about proper nutrition or exercise habits, and I liked that I was getting skinnier.

At age 16 I started competing in bodybuilding competitions. That forced me to have structure in my nutrition and not over exercise, so I started to gain healthy weight for the first time in my life. I began learning so much about health and the human body and started doing things the “right way,” so I was seeing even better results. I fell in love with fitness even more! It gave me a sense of purpose and helped me grow internally through the education it gave me and the disciplined lifestyle it created. It has since turned into my career, a way I help others grow, and it still is an emotional outlet for me that’s a huge help to managing my anxiety in my adult life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Through my own experience of fitness changing my life for the better, I wanted to help spark that same growth in others. Fitness, I find, can be a catalyst for growth in many other areas of life. That was true for me, and is the case for many clients I’ve worked with! I focused solely on fitness coaching until 2021. I got to a point where I knew I was meant to help people on a deeper level than just teaching them proper exercise and nutrition habits. I combined all my experience through years of coaching and personal development to create a new style of helping others — success coaching. I now help others not only learn how to better take care of their health, but also how to better manage their mindset, schedules, and finances to set themselves up for the life they truly desire. I wanted to be on the other end of the growth spectrum — not just helping others start their growth journey with fitness, but rather helping them see their growth all the way through to every other area of their life.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t pinpoint it on an exact person, but rather a group of people — my own coaches I’ve had over the years. I hired my first coach for bodybuilding when I was 16 prepping for my first competition. I had no idea what I was doing, and I knew I needed help to take my fitness to the next level. It was about working with someone who had been where I wanted to go and learning the steps to get there. I have since had 4 other bodybuilding coaches, a life coach, and a business coach. My experiences working with each of them have inspired me to pursue more than I ever would have on my own. In working with them, they taught me skills and helped me see things in a way that shifted my mindset for growth. I have been blessed to work with coaches who have taken the time to really invest in me and push me to be my best. I struggled a lot with low self-esteem, and I know that without their support and tough love I would not have taken the risks necessary to be who I am today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I actually left coaching for a brief period. My business was flourishing and my clients were seeing great results, but I was mentally and emotionally sinking. I left to focus on my own growth and healing, so that I could come back in a more equipped state to help others. I’m grateful for the time I took to focus on myself; however, I learned that sometimes we don’t need to do a complete 180. Sometimes we just need a few slight adjustments. In my case, I learned that I didn’t need to drop everything and start fresh. I could have set some boundaries in my business to allow myself the space I needed, while still helping others. I learned that I don’t need to be perfect as a coach to help others. I can be healing myself and still be able to help, if not be able to help even more through my own journey and experience.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Tune out the noise.” — Carly Minton

I used to allow too much influence from others to dictate the course of my life (some intentionally, some unintentionally). This influence could be from my parents, friends, society, people on social media, etc. For so long I cared so much what other people thought about me and what I was doing, and I had no sense of self. It wasn’t until I started to tune out the noise that I really came to peace with myself. Tuning out the noise helped me become my authentic self and own that rather than run away from it. It helped me embrace my journey for what it really is instead of comparing myself to others. Tuning out the noise brought me back to myself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve got 2 big projects in the works at the moment. One of them will be launching in July 2021, actually. This project is called Anxious & Ambitious — a DIY online course for helping anxious Millennials level up their mindset, fitness, and finances to get unstuck + create the life they truly desire! It’s the “thing” I wish I had 5 years ago that could have accelerated my progress 10-fold and saved me years of time and energy. It takes you deep into a journey of personal growth to help you push past your comfort zone and ask yourself the deeper questions you wouldn’t normally ask yourself. It will create progress you never thought imaginable for your life (for those with feelings of low self-esteem and low self-worth like myself).

The other project is a brand/movement I’m starting called Bria, meaning — strength, power, and vigor. It’s a brand of women’s clothing made for a body type I find to be neglected in the body positivity movement — muscular women. Our mission is to help include muscular women in the conversation when it comes to body positivity. I started bodybuilding at a very young age, so for years I have been called manly and shamed for my muscular body. When I go shopping at the malls or boutiques, there are seldom women’s clothing items made to fit a more muscular female body. Even women’s gym clothing is made to fit curvy women over muscular women. Our movement will also be able to touch on the lgbtqia+ community for the trans women who also struggle to find flattering clothing items for their bodies. The body positivity movement has made waves when it comes to helping women love their own bodies more, but we’ve still got more women to include in the picture!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’ve been around the fitness and wellness space for over nine years, and in that time I have definitely done my due diligence! I’m a Certified Personal Trainer and Certified Life Coach who has served hundreds of clients from all different backgrounds. I’ve worked under some of the top coaches in the industry when it comes to fitness, business, and life coaching and have done years of therapy and other personal growth practices alongside it. Needless to say, I’m stacked with years of knowledge and mentors to back it up! I take coaching others very seriously as it’s their health and wellbeing they’re trusting me with, so I make sure to stay up to date on knowledge and to practice what I preach with them!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I define a healthy body weight as being the weight that you feel the most comfortable in your own skin, while also not being at risk for any serious health problems. I think it’s important to find the balance between not caring about the number on the scale, but still remaining conscious about your health and longevity.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Your personal healthy body weight can be determined by how comfortable you feel in your body. This can be through feeling confident in how you look, how your clothes fit, and your ability to move freely as you please. A healthy body weight won’t inhibit you from living the life you desire. To determine if you are too under- or overweight you would need to get blood work done. This is something I had all my fitness coaching clients do. Because although you may feel super comfortable in your own skin and not seem to be at risk for any issues, only the blood work can give you a definitive answer. I experienced this myself when I was bulimic. I was “in-shape” and felt great, but my blood work showed otherwise with my healthy cholesterol being low and my blood sugar being high. So, yes! Focus on feeling good in your own skin, but I would also highly suggest getting routine yearly blood work done, just on the safe side.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over or under your healthy body weight can put you at risk for metabolic syndrome, which increases your chance of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. I’ve had personal experience with being under my healthy body weight. I experienced bad brain fog, mood swings, low energy and libido, and excessively dry skin, to name a few things. I did not feel like myself mentally or physically, and I was definitely not pleasurable for others to be around.

On the flip side, being overweight has its own slew of “symptoms.” While I have not experienced this myself, I’ve worked with many clients who have, and they notice things like shortness of breath, depression, sleeping problems, low libido, and difficulty doing daily activities. They’ve noted that they also don’t feel like themselves mentally or physically.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight is very important for optimal physical health, but it will also greatly impact your mental health and day-to-day life. With a healthy body weight you have more freedom to live your life without being held back by weight problems. This can increase your sense of overall happiness in being able to do more with your life. Also, the daily actions required to maintain a healthy body weight can build a higher self-esteem as you’re taking better care of yourself and making healthier choices. The positive effects of achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight will overlap into other areas of your life, like your career and your relationships, through the greater sense of happiness you feel and higher self-esteem you have.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Assess your relationship with food. The reason diets never work for you isn’t because it’s the wrong diet, it’s because you have the wrong mindset. In order to be successful with your nutrition, you must look at your relationship with food and work to build a healthier relationship with it so that you can find a style of healthier eating that works for you, and stay consistent with it!

2. Stop trying so many things. There are so many styles of exercise and staying active, not because you have to do them all, but so you can have the choice of doing what you enjoy and what helps you reach your goals! Find the style of exercise you like and that helps you on your fitness journey, and stick with it! There’s no need to hop around all the time to try and keep up with everything. If yoga is your thing, go all in! If heavy powerlifting is your thing, become the best you can at it! You have the freedom to choose.

3. Educate yourself. There is SO MUCH INFO out there nowadays when it comes to health & fitness. Research both sides of topics that pertain to you, and draw your own conclusions instead of blindly listening to anyone on the internet. It pays to be knowledgeable — especially when your health is on the line! Having knowledge about what you’re doing and why also helps to improve consistency, and therefore, improves results.

4. Take it slow! If you want long-term results, quick fixes aren’t going to help you. Sustained weight loss takes time and adaptation from the body. Just as you didn’t gain all the weight overnight, you won’t be able to lose it overnight either. That’s okay! It’s healthier to take your progress slower. Great progress is considered to be losing about 1lb per week, so you can use that as reference (that’s only about 4lbs down per month to be considered “on track”!).

5. Communicate. Let your friends, family, partner, colleagues, or anyone else you see on a regular basis know about your goal to achieve a healthy body weight and how important it is to you. You can ask them to help hold you accountable along the way and to call you out if they catch you slipping. Having a support system in place can also help you keep the weight off. Since they’ve come along this journey with you, they will be less likely to be a source of temptation to slack off once you reach your goal.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

By having a greater “why” and staying connected to it. If your only reason for achieving a healthy body weight is for a temporary goal, then it’s not very likely that weight will stay off. However, it’s always about more than just losing the weight for the vacation, the wedding, or whatever else it may be. It’s important to spend some time tapping into your “why” to deeply understand what losing weight means for you. Is it so you can enjoy life more without feeling drained 24/7? Is it because you want to have more energy for your other hobbies/passions? For me, it’s so I can mentally be my best so I can follow all my crazy dreams that require a lot from me! I remind myself of this on a regular basis through journaling my thoughts and sharing my “why” with others. This helps me stay connected to it and not lose sight of why I choose to show up for myself day after day.

Also by being adaptable to remain consistent when it comes to your health and fitness. Life happens, things come up, and your schedule will get thrown around at times. It’s inevitable. That does not mean that you “don’t have the time” to prioritize your health and fitness anymore. It simply means it’s time to be adaptable to your current situation, and still work to prioritize your health and fitness where you can. Maybe your routine won’t be exactly as it usually is, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still make things work. Be open to other ways of doing things! You can still make healthier choices eating out on a vacation. You can still plan ahead to get workouts in where you can when you have a busier week at work. You can still plan your meals ahead when you’ll be out all day and won’t be able to cook. You can still give yourself time and energy, like you would to someone you love, when life gets a little crazier.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see is going back-and-forth with different methods of weight loss, and not remaining consistent to a routine for more than a few weeks/months at a time. Our bodies like consistency and take time to adapt to consistency. So when you’re all over the place trying new workouts and diets every few weeks, you’re not giving your body the time to adapt to your routine, and your inconsistent energy input vs. output will not allow for weight loss to even occur.

My advice? Find a workout plan and style of healthier eating that you enjoy. Structure that in such a way that it flows with your current lifestyle and supports your goals. Then, just keep doing it! Sustainable results take time. If you can remain consistent to this for 6 months to 1 year, I guarantee you’ll see better results than anything you’ve ever seen trying out all the different fad diets.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think fear is the greatest block that holds us back — fear of doing the wrong thing, fear of what others will think, and fear of change. We can be so afraid of things not going perfectly, not being as “successful” in our journeys as others, or not wanting to change our current lifestyle. The truth is, you’ll never learn or grow past that fear if you don’t start and at least try. It’s not about waiting until that fear goes away and having the perfect opportunity to get started; that’s unrealistic. It’s about stepping into that fear, facing your doubt, and meeting yourself where you’re at. There’s so much beauty on the other side of that fear!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Meeting yourself where you’re at is crucial when putting all this knowledge to practice. Although you may have read about some really cool workout routine for advanced gym-goers, if that’s not you quite yet, don’t worry! You don’t have to (and shouldn’t) start at the top. Meet yourself where you are at mentally and physically, and apply the knowledge you have to your personal situation and goals, not what you saw your friend post on Instagram. This will help you make a routine that works for you long-term and be less likely to give up due to overwhelm from over committing yourself to something you weren’t ready for.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be amazing to inspire a movement that prioritizes individuality through growth for those who may not have the support or resources on their own. Many movements promote a certain method for growth; whereas, I want to inspire a movement that promotes individual thought and a deep understanding of yourself to create your own personal path for your growth. This would allow for more authenticity and acceptance of who you are as opposed to trying to “fix yourself” to grow in a certain way. We need more of this in the world — authentic people who truly love themselves as they are. Because the more we create a world where individuality and self-love is the norm, the more life we have to experience and love we have to share.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Elon Musk. Because doge.

Lol! Kidding. I am intrigued by his ability to think so differently and his diligence in making his ideas a reality. I would love an opportunity to ask him about his journey, what he’s learned, and why he does what he does. To become one of the richest men in the world, you can assume one must have one of the greatest minds in the world. It would be fascinating to be able to tap into his mind and learn first hand from the best, literally.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m most active on Instagram (@missfitcarls)! I keep my page organized, so a simple click on my profile will take you through a “Start Here” highlight that contains any information on what I do, who I work with, and my current offers to help you. Hope to see some of you there! Feel free to shoot me a DM and say “Hey!” — mentioning that you found me from this article. I’d love to connect with you!

I also have a website (www.missfitcarls.com) which will soon be updated when my online course launches, so stay tuned!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.