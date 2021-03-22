Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Carlucci Keys on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

After Carlucci Keys most recent publication with yahoo was released, he would end up calling it quits and part ways with his former PR rep. Sources say that the rep inadvertently had been continuously making critical errors when it came down to providing the correct spelling and citations needed for publishing to the leading world media outlets and blogs.

Although now that his PR rep is fired, he insists thats it’s nothing personal and that actually he still even follows her accounts on social media. As Carlucci Keys continues to level up in the industry, it is now understood why there can be no mistakes.

  1. Why did you decide to pursue a career in modeling?

I always had a big interest with clothing and as an early teen I was approached by many agencies and talent scouts, my style was always different and it seemed very often that random people would approach me and tell me I exhibited a very keen fashion sense.

  1. Who influences you and why?

My influence with my career choice in modeling is Tyson Beckford, as a kid I always received many comparisons to him and ever since than he has been my key motivation.

  1. What projects are you working on this year?

Many projects I must say, but one on the very top of my priority list is to be able to get booked for a modeling gig out of the country.

  1. Where do you see yourself in 2 years?

I see myself in my dream home, still continuously adding major companies and brands to my resume of successes, I find joy in modeling and truly don’t see my self not working for many years to come, they always say find a job or something that you love to do, and well… it appears I have.

  1. Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to find out more information?

I can be reached on all social media platforms via @carluccikeys

