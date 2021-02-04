Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Carlos Minyetti is light in the basketball community

Believing in yourself and believing in others, is what life is all about

Faith can lead to light, that is shed upon others. Carlos Minyetti has been light for many youth in the Dominican Republic. Providing opportunities that are shed for a lifetime to all those impacted.

Originally from San Jose de Ocoa, where he was a pro hooper. He started to play in 2004 where he played with club los Cachorros for 2 years, to later playing 9 years with club Centro winning 6 championships.

His passion grew after his playing career, he began training the youth of his providence. Starting to coach in school games and volunteer as coach for special children, which he has been a youth coach for students with down syndrome syndrome. In 2015, he and Roman Perez started the Dudo Baez Academy. This project grew to different providences aside from Ocoa like Azua, San Cristobal, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Haina, Bonao, La Vega, San Fransisco, San Juan, Barahona, etc. In the last 4 years they’ve participated in 5 national tournaments representing San Jose de Ocoa. They finished sub-champions in 2016 in the 16 and under category, and in the providence of Ocoa they’ve won 8 champions in the following categories- 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under, 18 and under and 3 in higher categories.

He also coached in Barahona for the Men’s national team, which they finished in 2nd place. Also in the men’s division he’s coached, Superior leagues in his country, and also Team USA with players from New York and top league in spain. Coaching players like Nacho Martin, who plays in the ACB.

He works with minor categories so they can follow forward with their studies and be of encouragement. Keep them from any negative and stay on the positive side in their communities.

His father was his biggest motivation, helping him to start the game of basketball. Being a promoter of basketball in San Jose de Ocoa, his father has been. And always gave Carlos the passion and love for the game of basketball and life.

Carlos Minyetti is a true testament to follow, who has shed light in the mist of the darkness this world can give.

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

