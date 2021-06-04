Carlos Barreto of Cleverman: “Listen more”

“Listen more” is one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received. I’m passionate and driven, so I tend to react fast; this comes with the disadvantage of not fully understanding the issues before launching into action. I have been making a special effort to spend more time listening before I take a step back to seek additional input, so that I incorporate multiple points of view. I usually end up with better solutions.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carlos Barreto, Co-Founder of Cleverman.

Carlos Barreto is an international marketing professional with extensive product and brand-building management experience in the U.S. and across several geographies. He acquired numerous consumer business successes during his tenure with companies such as The Coca-Cola Company,

P&G, Kimberly-Clark, and Revlon Corporation.

Now, Carlos is the CEO and founder of Cleverman and Bica Beauty. Cleverman is the most customized hair and beard color for men and part of the portfolio of Bica Beauty. Bica Beauty is beauty and grooming company focused on delivering customized solutions to consumers via direct distribution.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am an industrial engineer, but after finishing school, I fell in love with marketing and decided to turn my career in that direction. To be an engineer has been a great asset as your mind is trained to solve problems all the time, which is useful when you work in a company but even more valuable when you are an entrepreneur. You must solve problems all the time!

I had tremendous opportunities to work in great companies like P&G, Kimberly Clark, Coca-Cola, and Revlon, across different countries, cultures and categories. This is particularly amazing when you come from a small country like Colombia.

After all those years, I still had a big goal to accomplish, which was to build my own business. I was always enticed by the idea, and I felt this was my last chance, so I decided to take the risk.

This new chapter has been fantastic, full of challenges and obstacles and full of rewards and unique experiences. I have learned a lot, reinvented myself, and began to write an exciting new chapter of my professional life.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

As a beard color user, I quickly noticed that there are not that many options for men in the hair and beard color market.

We decided to redefine the category by creating more options for consumers in order to deliver the most natural results through high-quality tools and treatments. We created a system that allows us to fully personalize a man’s hair or beard color solution. We can create more than 10 thousand options.

We reinvented the DTC packaging from the usual, boring cardboard box into something beautiful, a whole experience that consumers can enjoy and easily navigate, even helping them keep it all organized for next time.

Hair and beard color can be very intimidating, particularly for men. It’s a chemistry project! We made things simple, fool-proof, and easier to use; it’s a significant change.

Finally, we pursue the highest-quality in every aspect of our products, particularly in our professional formulas which are enhanced with organic and natural ingredients.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had one when working at P&G-Gillette. I had to do this new product launch, and I decided to do an event with journalists and clients to introduce the product.

I had a minimal budget, and I had to do many things myself, from the presentations to the launch videos and all the planning. I worked hard, but in the end, all things quickly went south the day of the event. We hired a famous comedian for the show, and he was sick, so they sent a replacement, who did not prepare and made jokes only about me…. the food was terrible, and on top of everything we had an electrical issue. My boss was furious at me, as was the sales team. However, I learned a lot from that first experience; I became better at planning. I also came to understand that sometimes you have to say “no, it’s not possible…” and I realized you cannot do everything yourself. I feel that after that I became great at planning events.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I can think about three experiences. I think mentors are great, but you need to choose them wisely. They can help you complement your skills and advise you on areas where you could improve.

An early mentor was my first boss. He has been helping me since I began my professional career. I chose him because he is very strong in areas where I had gaps. He is a fantastic professional, very disciplined, and strategic, whereas I am a more creative and out-of-the-box thinker. His advice helped me become a much stronger and versatile professional. Under his tutelage I became a stronger project manager, better able to accomplish my goals on time.

A second example is someone at Coca-Cola. At that time, I was working in the innovation team. It was my first job at Coke, and I was in a very technical team. In a town hall meeting I met one of the VPs of the company and was very impressed with her capacity to lead and influence the organization. I asked her to be my mentor; she opened many doors to me, coaching me through company culture. She was a significant driver of my success at Coke. I learned a lot from her, like how to better influence the organization, be a better leader, and be a better boss.

Finally, I initially had a tough time adapting to Revlon. I noticed the CEO had some misperceptions about me. So I decided I had to find the courage to ask him to be my mentor. He accepted and decided to invest his time in me. He was a more conservative, financially-focused guy, while I was a marketer with disruptive ideas. From these coaching sessions I gained a lot: knowledge about the company, his vision, how he saw success and also how to better communicate at different levels of the organization. As a result I was able to evolve my style to better fit the company, gaining influence across global markets and the trust of the leadership team.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Great question. I think it depends on the context, as something disruptive can become negative very quickly.

It is not easy to understand the impact of innovation in the long-term. Consumers are becoming more aware of brands’ impact on society, the environment, and resources.

Companies are becoming more purpose-driven and have higher corporate responsibility standards, helping us move to more positive disruptive innovations.

I can better illustrate with some of the work we did at Coca-Cola. In the ’90s, the company grew fast, and the significant driver was a higher volume of consumption. Coca-Cola began to produce and distribute more PET bottles, which had higher content and were easier to distribute. That was disruptive at the time, and increased global consumption. However, the long-term impact was not necessarily positive for the environment or consumers. The company has recently been making a tremendous effort to redefine its innovation with innovative packaging solutions. Coca-Cola pioneered the development of new bottles from recycled material or plant-based bottles. This has been disruptive, creating a positive impact on the environment and encouraging recycling. Now those technologies are also used in other industries.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Listen more

“Listen more” is one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received. I’m passionate and driven, so I tend to react fast; this comes with the disadvantage of not fully understanding the issues before launching into action. I have been making a special effort to spend more time listening before I take a step back to seek additional input, so that I incorporate multiple points of view. I usually end up with better solutions.

Learn from it

We need to allow ourselves to fail. We learn more from our mistakes than from our successes. The former make us stronger and resilient.

As an entrepreneur, you must be resilient and extra positive. The future is uncertain, and barriers are all around. Learning from each mistake and failure, course-correcting, improving, and making things happen is the key to success.

Never stay in a comfort zone.

When things become too comfortable and easy, it is time to move on. Challenge yourself to do new stuff, get a different role or job, move to new place. Comfort zones are obviously “comfortable”, but they come at the expense of learning and growth through challenging situations.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

In the long term, I would like to focus on developing or working with an NGO that supports self-esteem and education. I would love to contribute towards helping men feel better about themselves in order to see them unleash their potential.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The following come to mind:

Blue Ocean Strategy

This was a particularly useful book to reference while I worked in product innovation. It is a helpful guide to thinking out of the box and not simply copying what’s been done before. It provides the tools and processes to drive innovation within an organization and is a valuable way of looking at the world as a whole.

Your first 100 days

This book is a great tool when people change jobs; starting something new is a tremendous opportunity to reinvent yourself and plan a roadmap to success. It navigates the reader through tools for planning, challenges you to ask the right questions, and ultimate build your own strategy I used the learnings and tools of this book every time that I changed roles or chapters in my career.

Podcast

I am currently listening to couple of podcasts like “How to Start a Startup”. These have been an excellent reference to learn about other startups and the success they’ve created, as well as better understanding the process of creating a company from the ground up.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My number one priority is to make Cleverman a success, and a key element in doing so is strengthening our brand purpose moving forward.

The overarching mission of Cleverman is to drive self-confidence among men. While it tends not to be discussed as often as it should, American men struggle with a high rate of mental health and suicide, and I fear the pandemic has only exacerbated these issues. We believe Cleverman can play a small role by providing men a boost of self-confidence to positively impact their personal lives and careers. I am personally very passionate about this mission and can’t wait to see how our brand, as it grows, can contribute more in this arena.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on my LinkedIn page https://www.linkedin.com/in/barretocarlos/

They can also follow our brand Cleverman at https://www.instagram.com/clevermannyc/

Or visit us at

becleverman.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!