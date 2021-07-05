Carla DuPont: Writing Through An Emotional Pandemic

With the recent events of the pandemic, the publishing industry has recorded a drop in physical retail sales, while online channels are on the rise. This comes as no surprise, as the digital market is constantly growing, providing different opportunities for writers to sell and share their stories. However, writing isn’t always a smooth process, and the emotional and physical stress of life can make it even more challenging.

Carla DuPont is an innovative and experienced writer with more than a decade’s experience in the literary industry. She is an award-winning and bestselling author recognized for publications such as Mask Off, Love Drug, and Love & War. She has also collaborated with famous authors like Steve Canal on Mind of a Winner and Toya Wright on How to Lose A Husband. In addition, there are numerous other projects she’s worked on, and more are on the way.

Carla, who lives in Atlanta, left corporate America back in 2009 to become a full-time writer and entrepreneur. Since then, she has developed an aptitude for author coaching, co-authoring, speech preparation, ghostwriting, and editing. As a result, she initiated “Write with Carla,” a full-service literary consultancy aimed at helping beginner authors and self-published writers achieve their full potential in the publishing industry.

Carla states, “I empower novice authors, as well as previously self-published authors who’ve had poor experiences, to realize success by streamlining the self-publishing process while maintaining complete control of the outcome, both creatively and fiscally, which is not the intention of traditional publishers.”

So, if you are looking for an out-of-the-box solution for your writing and publishing challenges, there’s no one better equipped to provide the assistance you need than Carla. When explaining how her work differs from that of standard, “I coach clients through the process of taking their book from a thought in their head to a book in their hand. Additionally, after remittance, all rights and royalties belong to the author. Again, this is not the goal of vanity or traditional publishing.”

As a skilled and effective writer, her expertise will help you tell your story in a persuasive and compelling fashion. She works with clients from all over the country, helping them explore the limits of their creative capabilities to meet various financial goals. Her contemporary writing workshops which go under the name “Uncorked,” offer an educative and fulfilling experience for her clients to help them “unbottle” the story they aspire to tell.

The past year’s experiences have made many authors lose their creative edge because of the emotional strain of adopting new ways of living. Fortunately, those experiences can be an inspiration to your story and can help you release the pressure as you share your content. And there’s no reason to go the journey alone when Carla is skilled and ready to go the extra mile with you. So reach out today and let Carla use her magic to help you tell your story in the most captivating way.