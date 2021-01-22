Caring for your body and mind during the Covid19 pandemic with tips from Eric Dalius

The Covid19 pandemic has various traumatic effects on people due to the stress induced by the governments and authorities’ restrictive measures, which has severely disrupted normal lives. The guidelines from WHO about the ways to cut off the infection by staying as much isolated as possible and avoiding crowded places has compelled people to spend more time at home.Many organizations are offering employees the opportunity to work from home. But still, staying at home for an extended period amid various disruptions is taking a toll on people’s mental health, which is affecting their overall wellness and well-being, explains Eric Dalius. The uncertainty about when the pandemic is likely to go away, and we can get back to our normal lives is only increasing frustration and affecting our health.

Besides the monotony of staying confined at home, the lack of opportunities to stay physically active is compounding the health problems as people tend to adopt a sedentary lifestyle. It affects the quality of life and general health while making us vulnerable to infections due to reduced immunity. A pall of gloom is surrounding us, and everyone is under tremendous mental stress as we struggle to come to terms with the new lifestyle and find some encouragement to stay healthy and happy.

The challenge of building immunity

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation, building immunity should be our top goal during the pandemic as it can protect us from the coronavirus. Engaging in physical activities is the best way to stay fit, build immunity, and maintain good health. Implementing a plan of exercising at home is a challenge in itself. Vigorous exercise for 75 minutes per week or moderate exercises for 150 minutes weekly or a combination of both is the standard recommendation, which is often difficult to maintain because of the space restrictions at home that limit the choice of exercises.

Think creatively to stay physically active

Although we usually think about exercises as the only means to stay active, there are other ways of maintaining a certain level of physical activity. Although it is best to follow a daily exercise routine for a few minutes every day, it might not be feasible for everyone despite the best intentions. To avoid a lazy and sedentary lifestyle, which can harm your health much more during the pandemic, you can think a bit creatively to stay physically active amid the restrictions and limitations when staying at home by following these tips from Eric J Dalius.

Choose your exercises with some thought

Since you need to exercise to stay fit and bodybuilding is not your goal, you have several options to choose exercises that you can perform at home within the small spaces. Forget about elaborate arrangements like the ones available at the gyms. Instead, do some simple exercises like sit-ups, squats, push-ups, and stretching and bending exercises that do not require any resources and do it in short spells. To know more about it, take help from the online resources flooded with various tips to help people stay active at home during the pandemic.

Interim breaks from work can relieve mental stress

Remember that it is vital to achieving the daily target of physical activities even if it is impossible to maintain a routine for exercising daily. However, it is always possible to engage in some other types of physical activities, even in short spells, to fulfill the quota of activities for the day. It is unnecessary to engage in some prolonged physical activity, but instead, you can do different activities throughout the day that help meets the target. Do some gardening or play with the kids or engage in some housekeeping and cleaning activities suitable for exercises. Take periodical short breaks from work and briefly engage in any of these activities, which will help you unwind and relieve mental stress.

Do some walking

Walking does not always mean that you must move out of your home to cover some distance. During the pandemic, it is also not advisable to increase your exposure to external elements. Therefore, you can attain your walking goals at home by traversing your home’s length and breadth several times that is equivalent to some targeted distance. Since you need to break the cycle of continuous sitting, walk around while taking any phone calls. If there is even the slightest scope of going outside your home, use the opportunity to walk some distance, but be careful to protect yourself with a mask and maintain at least a meter’s distance from the person nearest to you, advises Eric Dalius.

Stand up as often as you can

When working from home, the biggest health threat is to sit tightly in one place for too long. It can affect your health due to poor posture that strains the musculoskeletal system and develops pain in various parts of the body, which affects your overall wellbeing. Take short breaks and stand up periodically to help the body regain its composure, which will encourage you to start work again with a fresh mind. Ideally, follow a cycle of sitting and standing after every 30 minutes so that you feel recharged to continue with the work without feeling bored or exhausted.

Take care in setting up your work station to ensure that it does not have any adverse effect on your health. To maintain a healthy sitting posture when working, use a high table or a standing desk to involve the least bending of the body.

Take care of your mental health

Overall health depends on taking a balanced approach in maintaining your physical and mental health as the latter undergo too much stress during the pandemic. The more control you have on your mind better it is for your overall health.

Practice meditation and Yoga that calms your mind and makes you more confident of combating the pandemic by staying healthy.