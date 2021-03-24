Caring for emotional health in the pandemic by Marcus Debaise

In this second year of the pandemic, its impact on emotional health is visibly substantial. Almost three out of ten people believe that COVID-19 has significantly changed their lives, with nearly 21% of adult American citizens going through psychological disturbances. Experts believe that everyone needs to be aware of emotional distress signs to address mental health issues. If you feel negative emotions or fatigue, maybe it’s time to focus on yourself and find out the problem. Here are some quick insights to help you tackle this situation.

Marcus Debaise: Things to know about emotional health

Hints of emotional suffering

Somebody with an emotional disorder can feel its effect on their personality. If you find yourself behaving unusually, it is a warning sign. For example, you can see whether you have started getting angry or anxious all the time. Or you are not able to sleep properly. If you avoid taking part in your favorite activities and stay away from social interactions, you should consider it as a hint of something not being right. Besides, not caring for yourself in terms of hygiene and sanitation is also an alarm. If you have started substance abuse, you must seek help immediately. Any feeling of guilt, hopelessness, and other such negativity signifies that you need professional support.

Steps to take if you spot emotional suffering

You can act upon things based on their severity. If you feel any sign of emotional distress, you can go out for a walk or talk to a person you can easily connect with at any time. Don’t shy away from socialization. If you feel it is getting worse, you can call your doctor or a therapist for assistance. There is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also. It remains accessible throughout the day and keeps your information safe with them. Hence, you can consider taking their help in this matter. To be precise, you should look for outside help instead of allowing your emotions to choke you, says Marcus Debaise.

Care for emotional health

Every problem has a solution as long as you are ready to come out of it. If you want to feel better, you can create a routine for everything to lead a disciplined and active lifestyle. For example, you can make your bed every day in the morning, do deep breathing, meditate, and reduce your screen time.

According to experts, everyone can feel anxious, sad, or disconnected at some times. A sense of loss can engulf them. But you have to do a self-care test to determine whether things are alright or not. You can see your sleeping patterns. You can also observe your mood for a hint. Do you feel agitated or quickly irritable? Pay close attention to your body.

Sometimes, even minor changes can be miraculous when you are low. For instance, you can wake up a bit early to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea in peace. Besides, you can infuse your diet with healthy items. Like this, you can add a few positive things to experience the difference.