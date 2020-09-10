Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Caring for Each Other Heals

The virus may be a pathogen to our bodies, but it is a remedy to our society.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Orlando Utilities Commission vice president LeMoyne Adams, center, thanks lineworkers during a meeting before their departure from OUC&#039;s Pershing Operations Center in Orlando, Fla. for Lafayette, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A dozen OUC workers volunteered to assist with power restoration efforts in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Laura that struck the Louisiana coastline Thursday morning. The lineworkers will join up with other municipal utilities from across the U.S. as a part of a coordinated mutual aid response to the category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA) No Use UK. No Use Germany.
Orlando Utilities Commission vice president LeMoyne Adams, center, thanks lineworkers during a meeting before their departure from OUC's Pershing Operations Center in Orlando, Fla. for Lafayette, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. A dozen OUC workers volunteered to assist with power restoration efforts in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Laura that struck the Louisiana coastline Thursday morning. The lineworkers will join up with other municipal utilities from across the U.S. as a part of a coordinated mutual aid response to the category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Sipa USA) No Use UK. No Use Germany.

For quite some time we have been going through a full-blown crisis that has shattered every aspect of our lives. Everything that we had known has crumbled. We need to start over but we don’t know how. So instead, we wait and hope for a vaccine. But lingering is very bad for us; it only makes the necessary changes more painful and slower to occur.

The sooner we acknowledge that we will not return to our lives before the virus, the better it is for us. To do that, we must understand what we are going through and what is happening around us.

Michael Laitman

The sooner we acknowledge that we will not return to our lives before the virus, the better it is for us. To do that, we must understand what we are going through and what is happening around us.

The virus is hitting on all levels: biological, emotional, and social. However, its blows are not random; they have a clear trajectory: to separate us from each other, meaning exercise social distancing, and reconstruct our relations in a non-detrimental fashion. The virus may be a pathogen to our bodies, but it is a remedy to our society. It may be hard to see this at the moment, with all the contradictory reports and misinformation we are fed from all directions, but if we follow the orders given by the authorities, regardless of whether or not they are helpful in curing our bodies, we will find that they are helping us, perhaps unintentionally, build more caring communities and enhance our mutual responsibility.

We shouldn’t regard the instructions to wear masks or wash our hands, or keep a six-foot distance as intended to protect ourselves. This would only perpetuate the current, deleterious attitude that got us where we are. Instead, we should follow these instructions in order not to infect others. Whether it does or does not prevent contagion is really unimportant. What is critically important, however, is that this completely reverses our attitude toward others compared to the attitude we usually exercise.

If the majority of people adopt this attitude, to think about the neighbor’s health and take appropriate action to support it, it will revolutionize society. It will not matter what prompted the change, but simply the fact that the change has happened will work miracles. And since it would not happen were it not for the coronavirus, we will find that it’s the virus that has brought us to a new level of connection among us.

Naturally, in such a state of mutual concern, the chains of infection will all break and the virus will vanish in a matter of weeks. But more importantly, we will find that our society has risen to a new level of concern for one another, a new level of cohesion, and we will not want to return to the alienation, loneliness, and suspicion we had harbored before the onset of Covid-19. Instead, we will want to keep developing the new agenda that caring for each other heals.

Michael Laitman, Founder of Bnei Baruch Kabbalah & Research Institute

PhD in Philosophy and Kabbalah. MSc in Medical Bio-Cybernetics. Author of over 40 books on spiritual, social and global transformation.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Corona – the Virus That’s Reprogramming Us

by Michael Laitman
A woman wearing a face protection mask takes photographs of cherry blossom in St James&#039;s Park in London, Britain, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Community//

Coronavirus and the Value of Life

by Michael Laitman
Undrey / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Mika Brzezinski: My Life in the Age of Coronavirus

by Mika Brzezinski

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.