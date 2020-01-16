Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Caring for Australia: G’Day USA Gala

Los Angeles, CA: G’Day USA (www.gdayusa.org), the program that fosters deeper economic ties and promotes Australian ideas, talent and innovation in the United States, today released its 2020 program of events and announced the annual G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles and American Australian Association Arts Awards would be dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts.For sixteen years, […]

By

Los Angeles, CA: G’Day USA (www.gdayusa.org), the program that fosters deeper economic ties and promotes Australian ideas, talent and innovation in the United States, today released its 2020 program of events and announced the annual G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles and American Australian Association Arts Awards would be dedicated to supporting Australian bushfire relief efforts.
For sixteen years, the highly-anticipated G’Day USA Gala has honoured prominent Australians from film, television, music as well as sports, culture and business for their contributions to the US-Australia relationship. In response to the severe bushfires that have hurt communities and towns across Australia over recent months, this year’s event will be re-cast to support bushfire relief efforts, express thanks for the generous support provided from across the United States to date, and raise awareness of how people can continue to assist Australia in the challenging period ahead.
The event will feature a stellar line up of performers and presenters including Australian global music phenomenon, 5 Seconds of Summer, ARIA award winning artists Delta Goodrem and Thelma Plum, American actor and singer John Travolta, Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and Australian actor and comedian Paul Hogan. Award-winning musician and actor Hugh Sheridan will host the dinner, with all funds raised directed to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund established by G’Day USA founding partner the American Australian Association: https://www.americanaustralian.org/australian-bushfire-relief-fund/
To promote the importance of tourism spend in driving bushfire recovery, Tourism Australia will be holding a series of media and industry briefings starting in Los Angeles on 27 January with other US cities to follow. These events will support efforts of affected tourism businesses to return to operation as quickly as possible and remind the world that Australia is ready to welcome visitors now.The American Australian Association (AAA) will host the AAA Arts Awards on 30 January with all proceeds going to the Australian Bushfire Relief Fund. They will honor award-winning Australian author, Peter Carey AO with the AAA Excellence in the Arts Award; worldwide multi-platinum selling Australian singer Kylie Minogue AO OBE will receive the AAA Excellence in the Arts Award; and Australian actor Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) will receive the AAA Rising Star Award.
Now entering its 17th year, the year-long G’Day USA 2020 program will continue to showcase the very best Australia has to offer the vast audiences across the United States.  Events will span foreign policy, defence and security, space, trade, tourism and investment, creative industries and education.
G’Day USA 2020 will highlight the power of Australian ideas through events including the US-Australia Dialogue on Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in Washington DC, and the second Space Industry XChange in Colorado which will bring together US and Australian collective expertise in the space sector at the world-renowned Space Symposium. G’Day USA Australia House @ SXSW will also return to the annual South by Southwest conference and festival in Austin, Texas, to showcase Australian creativity, music, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Further G’Day USA events scheduled for 2020 include the seventh annual US-Australia Dialogue on Defense Industries and the third US-Australia Roundtable on Defence Innovation in Washington DC. The second annual US-Australia CEO Policy Roundtable will also be hosted in Los Angeles along with the fourth annual Australian Film Showcase.

    Eraina Ferguson, Writer, Advocate, and People Lover

    Eraina Ferguson is a creative nonfiction writer currently penning a memoir about raising a daughter with autism and deafness. Her story was featured in “The New Haven Register” She holds an M.Ed in Education and an MAR in Religion from Yale University. Learn more about her here: erainaferguson.com

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Community//

    How to Create a Value Proposition that Slays

    by Amy Rasdal

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.