Carine Schneider of AST Private Company Solutions: “We need better statistics surrounding female-founded companies”

As part of my series about “the five things we need to do to close the VC gender gap,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Carine Schneider, President of AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Carine Schneider, FGE is a prominent leader in the private market and global compensation industries with deep experience working in consulting, technology and financial services. She is the President of AST Private Company Solutions, Inc., an AST Company, based in Menlo Park, California. She was named one of the 100 Influential Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and one of 17 “Women to Watch” in 2017 by Brown Brothers Harriman Center on Women and Wealth. Carine is a Fellow of Global Equity (FGE).

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?

I graduated from college with a degree in psychology and sociology with absolutely no idea what I was going to do. It was dumb luck that I ended up working for the Oracle CFO before their IPO. Back then, IPOs were not as common as they are today and no one really knew what they were doing, I was the right-hand person to the CFO through that entire process. I started working with investment bankers, lawyers, accountants and auditors to get everything ready. Once we were public, there were many people who profited from the exit and wanted to retire early. I was asked to take over the management of the employee stock plans for Oracle this is when I started to use my interest in personal motivation in the business world.

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? In your opinion, what was its main lesson?

I invest in people and teams, not products. My most exciting angel investment was when I invested in someone who I truly believed would build a great company. He had built successful companies in the past. I met with him recently and all signs point to the company having an amazing exit. When I made investments in the past and did not listen to my gut or say to myself, “I think this is a good team” or “I think this is a good person,” those are the investments that most worry me. I need to be sure. I like investing in experienced teams. I like to know that they have had a successful exit in the past. I like to invest in people who are strong people managers and can build and run exemplary teams. Someone might be the smartest person in the room, but if they cannot manage people, in my opinion, it is generally a bad investment.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding “failure” of yours? Is there a lesson or take away that you took out of that that our readers can learn from?

I have yet to have a failure — “knock on wood!” As I said in my previous response, I worry about people who believe they have the best product, but they do not think about marketing and building a successful company. Also, sometimes people are thinking about the exit before they have raised their first dollar. I do not invest in those companies. The failures I’ve observed are due to people not realizing they are “getting in over their skis.” When you have a great idea, founders raise money and generally call themselves the CEO. Once a company is earning revenue and has traction, smart people know when the job is bigger than their abilities. They evaluate where their experience will lead them and when to hire the right people to replace them as CEO. I have seen companies face difficulties when the leader is not able to reflect deeply enough to understand that they are no longer the right person to lead the company.

Was there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that?

No, there is not a company I turned down that I regret. Currently, there is a company I am considering that I discussed with another investor. We simply do not see the founder investing in their own company. They are not willing to put their career at risk. They are not willing to face financial risk. They believe they have a good idea. I believe that if someone is not 100 percent committed to what they are doing, it is not a good investment. I generally do not invest in companies like that and so far I have not had a miss.

Ok let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this article in Fortune, only 2.2% of VC dollars went to women in 2018. Can you share with our readers what your firm is doing to help close the VC gender gap?

At AST Private Company Solutions, Inc. we offer our system for free to any company with less than 10 stakeholders. Women tend not to spend money on themselves. I focus on education and speak to groups of women founders. I encourage women to use our Astrella platform. I recently had a frustrating situation. I hosted a training for a group of women founders in Pakistan. It was great, because it was 20–30 women who were selected for mentoring and support. They were all looking for funding. I made my presentation and explained the importance of managing your ownership and unfortunately, not one of them signed up to put their company and their ownership in the cap table.

Sometimes we are our own worst enemies. We need more women venture capitalists. Women invest in women. I believe women need to be educated on how to pitch. I used to run a company that exclusively worked with women founders. Often I would receive a deck from a woman founder and it would be very surface level, with statements like, ”My product is going to be the best thing and it is going to help everybody, and the world will be better” and there would be no discussion of the financials. The bottom line is most investors are seeking return on capital. There are not many investors who will ignore the potential returns and invest. If that’s what they want to do, they will donate to charity.

As I mentioned previously, Astrella is free for companies with less than 10 stakeholders, so there is no reason companies should not be utilizing the system. Also, we really want to educate our users on how the cap table works, what investment terms mean and help model future investment rounds so they understand how much of the company they could still own after accepting future investment. We have a report that helps companies understand if they are paying their employees equitably. We are very focused not only on women who are starting companies, but also women who are working at startups. We are aware of inequity that occurs when women who are hired at startups are not paid equitably, both in cash and stock as their male counterparts.

Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the VC gender gap. Please share a story or example for each.

As I mentioned previously, education needs to be more readily available. I also believe that regulators and governments are taking steps to help close the gender gap. We are starting to see more laws enacted to help women gain places on boards. Nasdaq is very supportive of promoting more women board members. When women are on boards, the benefits inevitably trickle down. I do not foresee regulations that will require venture capitalists to invest a certain percentage of their money into female-founded companies, but if we see institutions and professional investors talk with their money, it will be very exciting for the future and contribute to the closing of the VC gender gap. In the past few years, some large retirement and pension funds have decided not to invest their money with venture capital firms or investment firms if a percentage of the money is not deployed into supporting women-founded companies.

When women-founded companies exit successfully, the founders have money to invest in other companies. Female venture capitalists should feel comfortable investing in other women-run companies. I talked to a woman venture capitalist recently who told me she is uncomfortable investing in women-owned businesses because she is afraid her male counterparts will think that she is bending over backward for a female-founded company. We need better statistics surrounding female-founded companies. There are more and more well-run, successful female-founded companies. Spanx® is an excellent example of a company founded by a woman, Sara Blakley, who could not find investors but built her company into a major global brand.

Large investors should also implement internal policies that impact venture capitalists. Most venture capitalists are men and they invest in products they understand. When a woman is at the table, suddenly the breadth of products expands. A good example is The RealReal. The founder, Julie Wainwright tells a great story about how she pitched her idea to the Palo Alto and Sandhill venture capitalists, and none of them understood why someone would sell their Chanel purse online. As she sat in front of a group of men, she told them that she had already been to some of their houses and resold their designer items. Had a woman been in that pitch, I think she would have understood the opportunity. Ultimately, if you have a woman sitting at the table who understands the product and the concept, it is a very different experience. 50 percent of the world is populated by women. The investment community cannot only consider products that are understood and supported by men.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I talk to people all the time who do not understand what a stock option is or the value of working as an employee. Focusing on helping people of all ages understand their financial matters is very important. During the pandemic, I saw a story on the news about a woman who lost her job because of COVID and was going to be evicted. I tweeted about it and we were able to raise enough money in 24 hours to help.

As I kept thinking about her, I realized we only solved her immediate problem, but we did not solve her long-term problem. There is often a lack of understanding of how finances and budgeting work. How does rent work? How does a mortgage work? How does a bank work? How do checking accounts work? If we do not teach people that, we will continue to have societal problems. If I could change anything, I would work on expanding access to financial literacy and education.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My children hate hearing it, but I always say, “You are exactly where you are supposed to be right now.” I think it is relevant because sometimes in that moment, you are depressed, angry or frustrated about why something is happening. When I look back, I always see there was a reason why I had an experience, especially the negative (and painful) ones. It was there to guide me, and it made me better. So, I always tell my kids, you might be ready to pull out your hair, but there is a lesson later. It will present itself when you need to learn from that lesson.

Some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the U.S. whom you’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with and why he or she might see this, especially if we tag them?

I would have a hard time choosing just one person, I love to meet new people and always take the opportunity to share a meal with someone I do not know. If I had to narrow it down, I would pick two people who are on opposite spectrum of their business careers — Richard Branson and Sam Heughan. I read Richard’s book, The Virgin Way, flown on his airline and used his products. His “joie de vivre” and focus on customer care are something I have always admired. He speaks openly of failure; how close he came to abandoning his dreams and his sheer determination to build great businesses. He is also clearly a family man and someone who cares about the greater good. It would be terrific to meet him and find out more about his motivations.

On the other end of the spectrum is Sam Heughan, who is an actor, but also someone who is building a new company call Great Glen Company https://www.greatglencompany.com/.

Sam and his colleagues are using his background and connections to provide products that he clearly has an affinity toward. He is bringing jobs and revenue to his home country of Scotland. Putting aside the fact that he is a handsome man, he is using his celebrity in various ways to build a business. Many celebrities are now putting their brand or name on products, but I find Sam’s choices, challenges and strategy very interesting. I would love to find out more about how he is building his business and of course to make sure he is tracking his ownership carefully!

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.