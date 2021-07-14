Carey Ransom of Operate: “Really having a sense of what’s happening in the market besides just timing”

An absolute obsession with the customer and the problem the business is designed to solve for that customer. — I think highly successful startups are super focused on customer delight and making customers’ lives that much better as opposed to being really fixated on their solution. That usually leads to building great products that people love, products that can scale and win in the marketplace.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Carey Ransom.

Carey Ransom is the President & Co-Founder of Operate, a hands-on venture studio in Southern California that invests in early-stage, data-driven technology companies and co-builds alongside the founders. Over his 20+ year career, he has started, led, and/or grown nine B2B and consumer technology companies. Outside of work, Carey is a proud husband, dad of three, and lifelong Hoosier fan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a multi-generational family business, and while I decided not to pursue that path, I learned a ton from that experience. I’ve always had an owner’s mindset when it comes to being part of a business, so whether I started it or joined early on, I always come at it from that perspective. I was always intrigued by technology. I got into computers when I was a kid. Soon after college, I landed a job at a software company, which became the first of a whole series of software-related businesses that I’ve been a part of over the last 20+ years.

What I love about software is the fact that you can build anything, and once you have a product, it’s inexpensive to distribute. The dynamics and scalability of it are fascinating to me. Also, it allows you to automate things that people would otherwise have to do over and over and over. As a kid, many jobs were things that seemed very mundane and routine to me, and I loved the fact that that software was trying to remove a lot of those aspects of work. I would say that is what has defined much of my career. I like getting in early, and in some cases, building things that maybe never existed before or are new ways of doing things as part of changing a business.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Operate, our venture studio and my current company, was probably 20 years in the making. It was the cumulative set of experiences from all of the various jobs and companies I’ve worked with over my entire career. I’ve performed every role that you can possibly have within a company, from CEO down to entry-level type of positions. Operate was the culmination of using those experiences to partner with early founders, keep them focused on their areas of genius, and be a great force multiplier on the early challenges that many startups have. We think about all the ways to help them improve their chances of success and do it faster.

After I got to the end of a season in my last startup I reached a turning point. I decided that instead of just doing one at a time, having a more structured entity like Operate could enable me, as well as a group of people around me, to work with multiple founders at the same time and create more efficiency and leverage for everyone. So it wasn’t necessarily a moment so much as a build-up of a whole bunch of experiences over a long period of time.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The final inspiration, or the final nudge, was my partner in Operate, Kambiz. We had several conversations about the challenges that existed in early startups and how to do things better and more effectively. I think he was that inspiration to say, “Let’s go do it. There’s no better time than now and no better group to do it than us. Let’s start it, and we’ll figure it out as we go.” He gave me that final push that I needed to flip on the switch and focus on it full-time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes us stand out is that we think of ourselves as company builders and operators first, as our name says. We’re incredibly empathetic to the challenges of being the founder of a company, and we try to support and help those founders in any way possible. We think of ourselves as co-founders and co-builders in their companies, not from the standpoint of wanting to control them, but really to try to be a great partner with them. I think the founders that resonate with what we’re doing see that we have their best interest in mind entirely. We’re trying to help turn them into the best CEO or company leader they can be.

As part of our working process, we want to be a trusted partner who’s invested not just capital in the business but also a ton of our time and talent. It’s all about the value we’re trying to create together and we’re in it for the long haul. I think that’s really what makes us stand out. We know that capital is a part of building companies, but it’s not the only input. So, we try to bring many other critical investments that we can make in the company beyond capital to help them succeed.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the things that I love to do is give people the opportunity to tell their stories, so there are a couple of ways I try to bring goodness. One would be by starting a podcast designed to allow other people to tell their stories and their entrepreneurial journey. I try to give my guests a platform and an audience to do that, and I think it’s brought many interesting stories out that weren’t told nearly as broadly or effectively prior.

The other thing that I have a big heart for is the next generation of potential entrepreneurs. I started a fellowship program for new college graduates to try to help them build an early network with each other, to support and encourage each other. We also invest in skill-building and give them access to senior executives and other entrepreneurs that they may not otherwise be able to meet at that stage of their career. Ideally, we want to build excitement and confidence in them to become entrepreneurs themselves eventually and hopefully become that next generation of founders as they get a little bit farther along in their careers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first instrumental one has been a willingness to say yes. Where the world often finds every opportunity to say no, I tend to be a little bit contrarian and continually look for opportunities to say yes to things. I’ve been willing to take a plunge into an early startup or to take on an assignment or a role that maybe wasn’t well defined. As a result of that, it’s enabled me to learn a tremendous amount and experience a lot more than perhaps others have because I was just willing to bet on myself or say yes, and at least attempt to figure it out.

The second is just grit and determination to work hard, show up, and be personally responsible for what I was signing up for. I always believed I didn’t deserve anything but could achieve and earn anything, so hard work has helped me greatly.

The third is a willingness to share and invest in others. I came from a household where my mother was a teacher. I’ve always enjoyed teaching, so I think that often leads me to try to invest in others. That was also a mechanism by which I could bring others up within the organizations where I worked. I could eventually replace myself as I allowed them to grow into more responsibility and more capability. That also meant I could get freed up to go work on the next challenge or the next potential opportunity, so I think that willingness to invest in others and help them grow has served me well in my career.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Onepiece of advice I got in college was to get that big company job because that was the best place to learn and build skills. I quickly realized that within a bigger company, especially early in your career, the things you’re exposed to tend to be very, very narrow. There’s a prominent structure and hierarchy, and you are genuinely a tiny cog in that machinery, so you tend to get a pretty limited view of what’s happening there.

As I got into smaller and smaller companies up until I ultimately started my own, I began to see that the sphere of visibility and span of influence and control was much bigger. I discovered early on that the interconnection between how business and models worked wasn’t that dissimilar from a small company to a big company. There were just more systems and checks, balances, and layers within a big company, but they were just more of the same types of things. So, I wish I hadn’t followed the advice of starting in a big company and worrying about a brand name.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

At the first company that I founded almost 20 years ago, we had an idea that we were all committed to, but we quickly realized that we were too early in the marketplace with our concept. We built a product that was as close as anything you could describe to marketing automation. It was a rule-based, dynamic, personalized email software, and that was before the term “marketing automation” existed. The market was primarily sending batch-and-blast email newsletters. We had a tough time convincing marketers who had extensive email lists that they should rethink the personalization and the dynamic nature of how they constructed and sent email at that point in time. Fast forward several years later, and marketing automation became a huge business. We learned the hard lesson that being too early is the same as being wrong. That has served me well in many ventures later on in my career to make sure that timing was a part of what I was considering when getting involved in a company.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

A lot of my drive just comes from who I am. I played a lot of sports as a kid, and I always competed to win. It didn’t matter if we were playing cards, tennis, or basketball, or if I was the youngest or oldest person on the court, or the least or most skilled. I’ve always competed to win, and I think competitiveness is probably just core to who I am. It’s always driven me to be willing to do a little bit more, to make that extra call, to follow up that one more time. It might give me a little bit of an edge.

With that said, I mentioned a company that we ultimately shut down because we were too early. As a result, I’ve also tried to be somewhat grounded in really acknowledging if I’m in the right place and pursuing the right opportunities. I’m all for perseverance, but I also try to use the data and evidence around me as a critical input to keep me reflective on if I am on the right track or if I’m just delusional about the situation.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

The key thing to me, particularly about riding emotional highs and lows, is that while you have to be really committed as an entrepreneur, you are more than your startup. You are more than your business, and you have to remember that this will not define you as a person. It’s something you’re dedicated to and really want to see succeed, but you have to look at yourself as a complex human being with many other facets and elements. I think that grounding helps. It’s not to say you may not have to work seven days a week in certain phases or seasons of the business, or that you may not have to go a long time without taking a break or vacation, but you’re more than just a founder. As a result, I think that’s helped me manage my emotions and not get too high when something’s going great or too low when something is challenging or not going well.

I’ve been in a business where our biggest customer that was 90% of our revenue fired us, which was a pretty low time. But that also allowed us to get other customers that previously wouldn’t work with us because of that customer. All of a sudden, we grew our revenue by 10x in two years because of that. Dwelling on that low would have caused problems instead of looking at the opportunity that was created. I think understanding you’re more than your startup or your business is one way that I’ve been able to help myself and others that I’ve worked with navigate through those often high and low challenges.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This is a great question. I think venture capital works best in a business when there is a very high likelihood of rapid growth and scale and where getting that growth curve and getting there faster can create some strategic advantage in the market. It may help you get some economies of scale or some margin efficiencies, but there have to be some dynamics about the business that really enable that capital to propel forward in a significant way.

Bootstrapping is, to me, a great way to fund a business that you can just consistently grow over, ideally, a more extended period. Sometimes people will bootstrap for a while, and along that journey, they will find a high-scale opportunity and raise venture capital. That’s a possibility.

What I often ask founders who are trying to determine which route to take, because either option may be viable, is how they think about working with somebody else who’s going to try to influence some of their decisions. As a venture capitalist, my expectation for founders I invest in is to give me 100x my money back. That is a really high bar when in most cases if you’re growing at 10% or 20% a year, that’s a pretty good business. Recognizing that you’re going to have people putting pressure on you to grow really big really fast is something that a founder should acknowledge and be aware of. They now have a responsibility not just to themselves and their employees, but to this other group of people — investors with really high expectations for how you perform. Founders need to decide if that’s something they want to manage in addition to the usual stresses of just building and running a successful company.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. A high capacity and learning-oriented founder. — The role of a founder is going to change dramatically from founding the company to ultimately growing it into a highly successful company. They have to have a high capacity and high ability to learn to adjust to those changes.

2. A remarkable ability to find and attract resources. — This includes people because, success ultimately comes down to building a great team. This includes finding and attracting capital. And finally, this includes finding and attracting customers.

3. Great timing for the opportunity they’re pursuing, having a good sense that this is the right opportunity at the right time. — This is a huge one. Clearly understanding the market and the dynamics of the market they’re in is vital for founders to succeed.

4. Really having a sense of what’s happening in the market besides just timing. — Beyond understanding the market, founders also need to watch the market dynamics as they evolve and change. Is this now the time to exit? Is this now the time to double down and keep growing? Is this now the time to pivot? That could include competitive dynamics or just the changes happening in that market, but continually watching it is super important.

5. An absolute obsession with the customer and the problem the business is designed to solve for that customer. — I think highly successful startups are super focused on customer delight and making customers’ lives that much better as opposed to being really fixated on their solution. That usually leads to building great products that people love, products that can scale and win in the marketplace.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the most common mistake is believing that you have it all figured out before you have it all figured out. If you convince somebody to invest, that may lead you to believe that you have the right product, but somebody investing in your startup isn’t customer validation. It isn’t the same as a customer telling you that you’ve built a great product that they value or are willing to use or willing to pay for. Looking for validation wherever you can get it and using it as a confirmation that you’re on the right track, I think that’s a very common mistake.

The other common mistake is continuing to keep doing the same things as you grow instead of understanding that you need to continue to evolve. The priorities of the company and the systems, processes, and even people involved will likely have to change as you continue to succeed and grow. Sometimes, I’ve seen founders continue to act and operate the same way when their organization is 3x, 5x, 10x larger. The role that they play also needs to adapt and change along with others in the organization. That can lead from a founder who’s driving from the front and getting the startup going to a founder that ultimately can stand in the way of the progress of that business as it starts to succeed if they’re not aware of it.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

This is a difficult one because often, the buck stops with you as the founder. You look around, and there may not be anybody else there to pick it up, so you feel compelled to do it yourself. My first recommendation would be to try to focus on the things that you uniquely need to be doing to move the company forward and find others who can help you and take on a lot of the other work. That could be in the form of partners on the outside or critical people on the team, but be okay with allowing others to contribute. They’re going to want to, so enable them to do it. Also, not everything needs to be done by the founder. Not everything needs to be done with what I would call an “A+ perfection.” There are plenty of things in the early stages of a business that you can get by with a solid “B.”

Regarding physical and mental wellness, think of a startup as both a marathon and a series of different types of sprints. You may have to sprint for a period, and you probably will need to relax for a moment. Take a few deep breaths, get a drink of water, catch your breath, and recover a little bit before you need to sprint again. Think of that throughout the various seasons. There may be a key milestone that you need to reach, and you may need to sprint through that, but you can’t sprint over a long, long period. Most of the seasons are probably sprints with breaks in between, and collectively, that’s the marathon that you’re likely going to be on as a founder of the company.

Finally, find others inside or outside the company that can be another mirror to you. Whether that’s a spouse, a friend, a coach, or a colleague, find someone who can take your temperature repeatedly and make sure that you physically and mentally are okay or can get back to okay if you’re starting to approach burnout or fatigue.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have this idea that I think almost anybody can be an entrepreneur. They just need to be shown that they probably have the vision and capability within them and can marshal the resources to support them. They just need to get excited enough about the customer and the problem and the potential solution to develop and turn into a company. I think the idea of creating something that didn’t exist is something that everyone should experience as it really helps people feel like they’ve made their mark on the world. That’s the movement that I would love to see, and I don’t think our education system does a good job of inspiring or encouraging this.

We don’t have enough encouragement from our education to create new things, take risks, and potentially fail. Still, the process of doing that and the learning even from failure will serve somebody well long into the future on other endeavors that they may undertake. And they’ll do it better the next time. If we supported people for trying, whether they were successful or not, and encouraged them to get back at it again as a creator, it would make the world a much better place. We’d see a lot more problems solved and a lot more exciting innovation.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Peter Thiel. His mixture of entrepreneurial, early investment, and educational disruption efforts align with most of my primary interests. He’s shown a willingness to go first, innovate and support others in the process, and I appreciate him for those things and am certain I’d learn a lot and be inspired from breaking bread with him.

My podcast, Operate Podcast, is available on all the major podcast platforms. I’m also very active on social media, on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ransomthoughts) in particular. We do publish content as well from Operate Studio and are always happy to engage in conversation with folks.

