Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Caregivers, please take care of yourself!

Putting your own oxygen mask on first, Covid and late diagnoses.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It was March 18th, 2021 when I arrived at a frenzied Emergency Room to have two protruding lumps in my neck evaluated. The ER was the only place to go at this point in the Pandemic and although I did receive a CT scan (without contrast dye) and a rather vague diagnosis, on that very difficult day I was mis-diagnosed. Or rather, not diagnosed with the Stage IV Metastatic Cancer which was spreading in my lymph nodes and neck. Precautions were just being implemented and I recall the ER physician had a make-shift plastic shield around her face and head. No one came into my room in the ER, except to tell me to get a ride home. It was sheer panic as the news broadcasts had our nation and the entire world glued to the screen for updates on how to simply walk outside your own home.

I knew that day, something was very wrong with me. See, I had been a caregiver for so long for so many other loved ones I put my own health on the back burner. I even saw a very learned Psychologist from Harvard who told me I was going to develop “caregiver burnout” if I didn’t stop. Not just mental burnout, but physical illnesses would begin to set in my body and he was unfortunately right.

And this was not the first time I would be facing a very scary medical situation while caring for my loved one with cancer. He has since passed as have all those I have cared for and I realize in hindsight how well I cared for them, while neglecting my own self. First the carotid artery blockage only a month or so before my daughter’s big wedding day, now this. Cancer of unknown origin, needed immediate treatment! Who would now care for me?

I had not planned well for the negative (health and other insurances) and was actually working in retail (with an MBA in hand) on my feet 50 hours per week. When the coronavirus shut down the upscale location of my employment, it was actually a blessing. I could take the time to find out how this happened and what came next?

It is 9 months later. With the help of my grown children and the support of distant family and friends i can say I am on my way to recovery and healing. Five (5) extractions of teeth, with a great deal more dental work to go, I have so much gratitude for the long and peaceful hours of my days I felt as if I must write and share this ‘part’ of my story today. There is so much more involved, but the point is, caregivers of any kind, paid or unpaid, related or not, caring for children or pets, or dying old souls all need to focus on self-care first. If I had not pushed to follow up and had a great doctor and dentist on my birthday last July the cancer would have had much more time to spread.

We all do so much every day for others, especially Moms who are multi-tasking jobs and meals and groups and social media platforms. If you are taking care of everyone else, ask yourself t#his one question? Who is taking care of you?

Cara A Lembo, How my Friendships have Affected my well-being

I am a short-lived Blogger of a website pertaining mostly to Caring about others and Caregiving. I also volunteer as a full-time caregiver for a dear friend/partner while marketing in the non-profit CAUSE world.
Beginning my post college career as a Visiting Professor and Adjunct, I wore many hats in my life while I was the caregiver "of choice" for many in my family. I have two wonderful children, both self-starters, and a few very good friends. My choice in friends has changed over the years, and I find myself feeling safest and closest to those whom I grew up with rather than those who I helped or became associated with during stressful years. I am, presently writing on Friendship and Fear. Two topics I have come to know a great deal about in my 50 + years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Hospice Happy Tears Story
Community//

Hospice Can Be a “Happy Tears” Experience – With The “Right Hospice”

by Alfonso Montiel
Shutterstock
Well-Being//

How to Show Up for a Friend Who Is a Caregiver

by Rebecca Muller
Community//

Kristy Dickinson: “Own your voice and make it heard”

by Ben Ari
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.