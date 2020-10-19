Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Caregivers often struggle more than the people they care for

Self-care is not a luxury, it is a necessity Staring your own mortality in the face seems to make you more open to getting support and learning more about how to fight. On the other hand, supporters or caregivers often feel enveloped in denial, guilt, and remorse The other day, I was amazed to witness […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Self-care is not a luxury, it is a necessity

Staring your own mortality in the face seems to make you more open to getting support and learning more about how to fight. On the other hand, supporters or caregivers often feel enveloped in denial, guilt, and remorse

The other day, I was amazed to witness this phenomenon so blatantly, first-hand, that it could not be ignored. I was at an exhibition being held in the Bexley wing, the Oncology wing, at St James’s Hospital in Leeds. The exhibition was for patients and caregivers to obtain information about cancer and find out about the wide range of community support services available to outpatients living outside of the hospital.

There were patients walking about in their pyjamas, hooked up to drips on stands that they were gliding around almost as though they were waltzing with a comfortable partner. And they all had various tubes piped into and out of their bodies. These amazing people were all interested in the information available and were busy chatting with exhibitors to find out more about who and what is out there to offer support and services. They were openly discussing the support groups, counselling, social networks and community endeavours.

“I’m fine”

Burnout does not happen overnight

The caregivers all agreed that there was also a need for support to be available for them and it was much needed for everyone… that was until you prodded any one of them individually. Then it was a different story.

“I am fine.”

“Not for me.”

“I am OK.”

This same scenario replayed time and time again throughout the four hours I was there at the exhibition.

At one time, I ended up with a large lump in my throat when an elderly gentleman, who had come with his wife, was chatting with me, and his wife came over to join us. He asked her directly to sign up for some support and take care of herself, but she became agitated and refused to consider it. “I don’t need that,” she protested angrily, but the tears welling up in her eyes were telling another story.

Mum’s burnout

Self care is not a luxury http://www.lindasage.com

It was like seeing my mother stood in front of me again. She was my dad’s carer for over 20 years, and she also refused help. In her eyes, accepting help would have meant she had somehow failed him. Then, on a bitter, snowy winter’s night on the 20th January 2006, at 85 years old, after making sure my dad was safely tucked up in bed, she walked out of their bungalow with no slippers, in her nightdress, and wandered in the streets, sobbing.

Luckily, a neighbour was going to work at 1am and found her, took her in, called an ambulance, the police and me. I don’t know how she managed to survive that night; she was so distressed and would not/could not go back to her home. My dad, who was wheelchair-bound, was left in bed by himself throughout this ordeal, feeling very alone, scared and helpless.

My mum only lived three months after this, during which time she and Dad both lived with me, and now this grey-haired, elderly woman standing in front of me in the Bexley wing brought it all back. The sense of duty, the self-defeat, the guilt, the sadness and the loneliness that she was feeling was clear, but still she refused, like all the others of that day, to accept it – denial is a comfortable place to live, but it is not healthy.

Why are caregivers so hard on themselves?

Why do caregivers, whether professional, voluntary or home-based, all think they have to be Superman or Wonder Woman? They are so productive for others, but when it comes to themselves, they seem unable to face the honest reality, that asking for help is not a weakness, it is a strength.

It has recently been estimated by the Department of Works and Pensions that around 600 people a month in the UK are leaving work, diminishing their hours or taking early retirement to care for somebody. Reducing community care staff such as community nurses has increased the pressure on caregivers looking after loved ones and family members.

The forgotten workforce

According to the Royal College of Nurses and Midwives, the number of community nurses has reduced by 46% over the last five years. What’s even scarier is that community nurses are a forgotten workforce, only visible to those who really need them. If the general number of doctors had reduced by 46%, there would have been a national outcry, let alone such a significant reduction in one specialist area, but these key nursing workers go unnoticed.

The reality of burnout

Not caring for oneself while caring for others on a regular basis will only lead to one outcome in the long term: burnout! That’s what happened to my mother, and it is happening to others all the time.

Take care of yourself

Prevention is always better than cure. Recovering from a burnout is hard and lengthy. Self-care is not about egoism or being selfish. It is about valuing yourself, your needs and your well-being. If you feel better in yourself, the logic is that those around you will feel better too, and that’s why I am launching a new online course A-Z Building Emotional Resilience

To know more book a call with me and let’s see how I can help you, care for yourself. Book here – Just click

Remember, by investing in yourself, you are investing in others and their well-being!

Until next time.

Be kind to yourself and care for yourself as much as you do for others.

If you want to know more about Linda – www.lindasage.com

https://www.facebook.com/LindaSageMA

https://www.instagram.com/successfulmindset_lindasage

Linda Sage, Criminal Psychologist at Successful Mindset Ltd

In 2005 Linda threw off her corporate garb at the culmination of her emotional, physical, and psychological burnout. As an eminent criminal psychologist, she had been working in most of the famous prisons in the UK with many of the most notorious prisoners in recent history.
In this major burnout, Linda not only left her job, sold her house, burnt her corporate suits, she also moved countries as well. For 6 years she never spoke about her psychology background, needing to take time to repair and rebuild herself.
In 2011 Linda took a 12-week contract in Saudi Arabia, which led to her staying there 6 and a half years. In that time she also started to mentor, train; present keynotes and seminars on the importance of emotional resilience, self-care, and avoiding burnout.
In 2017 Linda returned to England with a plan to finally launch her own company Successful Mindset Ltd, she published Caring for the Caregiver, a proactive book to help people who care about others to learn to care for themselves too. She has been featured in several medical and corporate magazines, CEO Today Magazine and Forbes, as well as becoming a regular broadcaster for ELFM, in Leeds.
Now Linda is an award-winning international speaker, trainer, mentor, and author. With practical, sustainable systems for enhancing emotional resilience, enabling change, and enabling self-care. Her mantra “Self-care is not a luxury, it is a necessity.” Her passion now is to share her knowledge, expertise, and strategies with as many people as possible to help them avoid the trauma of burnout.
It took Linda 11 years, 6 months, and 17 days to walk into a prison again, but since conquering her own demons, she presents to staff and prisoners the importance of self-accountability and self-care.
Linda also lectures for a variety of colleges on their psychology and counselling courses, as well as working with her local McMillan and Carers UK to help individuals learn to value themselves, drop the guilt of self-care and empower them to learn to say no. In our fast-paced life, everyone is under pressure to be available, but all gadgets do have an off button; unfortunately being human means we have to find our own way of turning off.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Hippocrates, We Have a Problem: Doctors Are Burning Out at Surprisingly High Rates

by Arianna Huffington
Purpose//

4 Self-Care Tips for Today’s Caregiver

by Hannah Becker
Well-Being//

Revolutionary Approach To Overcoming Inner Resistance To Caring For Oneself

by Stefan Deutsch

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.