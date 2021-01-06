Career Upgrade: 10 Tips to Excel in Your Job Search

Thousands of new positions appear on job search sites every day. Nevertheless, the actual job search process often becomes lengthy and stressful. Many recruiting agencies confirm that demand exceeds supply when it comes to vacancies. More and more qualified specialists appear in the labor market. Thus, competition is growing and becomes as fierce as ever.

Some job seekers might look for work for months, while others land a job in a few weeks. If you want to speed up your job search, here’s an action plan for you.

source: https://unsplash.com/photos/7iSEHWsxPLw

Make Your Resume Perfect

A well-written CV is key to getting invited for an interview. In general, recruiters take an average of six seconds to scan a resume. Think why a recruiter should choose you from hundreds of candidates.

To draw the hiring manager’s attention, your resume should be informative and clearly structured, without a single mistake, preferably, no more than two sheets.

Job applicants may find it hard to describe their accomplishments and work experience correctly. In that case, they turn to the professional platform such as skillhub.com which helps to make their resume stand out. Here you can let a career advice expert take a look at your resume and help you craft a winning one. Turning to professional assistance will definitely help you get employed.

source: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/photo/recruitment-job-application-contract-and-business-royalty-free-image/1203940958

Use Different Resources

A job search should not be limited to one resource. Be sure to post your resume on numerous job sites and update it regularly.

Subscribe to the newsletters actively – this way you can receive information about new job openings by email. Don’t forget about recruiting agencies. They can lead you to your potential employers too.

You may also attend professional conferences, networking events, or seminars. There you can communicate with people from a specific field, tell them that you are looking for a job, and mention your qualifications.

Get Over Your Fear of Rejection

We tend to lose motivation if hiring managers ignore our job applications. Indeed, to get more interviews, you have to send out dozens of applications a day. It’s totally fine to get 1-2 invitations to interviews out of 100 sent resumes.

This does not mean that something is wrong with you. It’s just how the market is working right now. Consider each interview as a chance to get a new experience and realize your mistakes.

Write a Cover Letter

This document is often neglected by applicants, but we highly recommend writing it. Why?

This will help the recruiter see that you’re a perfect fit for the position you’re applying for. A cover letter will help your candidacy stand out, highlighting your merits as a specialist.

You should mention:

The way you found out about the vacancy;

Reasons why you want to work for this company;

Your skills and achievements relevant to the job opening;

Contacts of people who can provide recommendations;

Your contact details.

Turn to Your Network of Contacts

When looking for a job, you need to use all the connections you have. Indeed, a majority of applicants find a job thanks to their acquaintances.

Try involving your former colleagues in your job search. Specialists and managers who have worked with you can confirm your knowledge, skills, and qualifications. Share on social media that you are looking for a job. The more people know that you are searching for a new work position, the better.

Look for Suitable Vacancies

A clear understanding of what kind of job you want will prevent you from wasting time looking for unsuitable positions. Analyze what you want your future career to be like. Define your expectations.

Do you want to use foreign languages and work in an international team? Is an opportunity to work remotely important for you? Are you a team player or you prefer to be more independent? A precise idea of what you are looking for will show the recruiter that you are a confident, professional and determined candidate.

Avoid Widespread Mistakes

Many applicants often fail to assess their skills. They underestimate or overestimate themselves. Both low and high self-esteem can prevent you from getting the job you want.

Assessing your knowledge, experience, and personal qualities, the employer can see a discrepancy between your resume and your real capabilities.

Another common mistake is sending the same resume, regardless of the position and requirements for it. Edit your resume for each job you apply for. Try to draw attention to that part of your experience that may be of interest to a particular employer.

LinkedIn Profile Is a Must

LinkedIn seems to be one of the main job generators these days. You can search for vacancies through the Search button in the Jobs tab, in the feeds of recruiters or headhunters, or groups.

This platform is the best place to maintain new business contacts whether it’s reaching a recruiter or a potential employer directly. On LinkedIn, you can highlight your experience by getting referrals from your former executives, partners, or clients.

source: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/photo/asian-woman-working-on-a-laptop-royalty-free-image/1170357944

Prepare Yourself for An Interview

Do some research first. You need to learn as much as possible about the company’s activities. Explore the company’s website and social media. Check it out, subscribe to updates, see what the company has been posting recently. Follow the company’s news, find out who its customers are.

You will certainly raise your chances, showing your awareness of this issue.

Make an interview plan. Cover the key points that can be discussed in advance. Try to connect the knowledge you gained about the company with your personal experience.

Look for Job Every Day

This point is the most important one. None of the above will help unless you search for a job thoroughly and systematically. Check out new vacancies every morning.

Don’t stand idly by. Send resume to suitable companies. Ask recruiters for tips on what you need to do to succeed.

Final Thoughts

Looking for a job is a challenging process, but you can invest in your career in the meanwhile. Use this time wisely.

Continue to broaden your horizons, educating yourself, and filling your resume with new certificates. Pay attention to your self-presentation skills – thanks to them it will be much easier to land an interview.