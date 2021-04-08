Career Outcomes Matter

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!



Melissa is most definitely a woman who truly takes the bull by the horns! Her life is a yummy one, and not by accident, and not not due to ‘coincidences.’ No, Melissa’s life is a juicy one because she is in flow with her intuition. This woman trusts her gut instincts. This woman responds to her inner voice. Melissa innately knows what ‘feels’ right and then responds accordingly. When a person chooses to navigate their life in this way; synchronicities one right after another begin to take hold. The ‘right’ people show up. The ‘right’ opportunities emerge. These life ingredients make for the tastiest of recipes!



Melissa depicts the type of woman who instinctively knows how to squeeze the very best out of life. Ever listen to someone describe their life, only to receive a succession of goosebumps? As I hung on to Melissa’s every last word, I was in ‘goosebump awe’ of her magnanimous energies! I was enamored by Melissa’s flawless ability to draw me in while unpacking the beautiful tapestry of her life path.



This woman has worked exceptionally hard at every single juncture. This woman has launched bold moves, one right after another for successfully scaling the Summit! Melissa has achieved this in business. Melissa has achieved this in motherhood. Melissa has achieved this in relationship. Melissa has achieved this in personal growth. Melissa has achieved this in personal development. Essentially, Melissa has achieved this with every possible aspect of her life…and not because she is so-called ‘perfect’ or because she is infallible. Rather, Melissa is congruently aligned with the essence of her soul. She knows who she is, and so much so that she believes and trusts in herself. Melissa has a phenomenal pulse on her core values and beliefs. She allows each of the working elements for what uniquely makes up the sum of who she knows herself to be; to cooperatively flourish wherever best applied for what she deems to be intuitively sound; central to the bigger picture of her journey. Such a beautiful example for how one CAN in fact choose to honour themselves! Well done, Melissa!



Melissa is both multi-talented and multi-faceted within various realms of her wonderful existence on this planet. She is dynamic, magnetic and sharp. She is a giver, a nurturer, and a stellar example to all of humanity for how to maximize this gift we call life. I am immensely grateful for receiving the generous gifting of her time so as to talk about what is right with this world…to talk about subject matters which are both uplifting and encouraging, and for which are most profoundly meaningful. I am particularly appreciative of Melissa for having engaged me in this memorable type of conversation, especially when current times for which we collectively sit in, are seemingly rife with darkness and despair. Thank you, Melissa! Such a beacon of light you are!



On behalf of both Melissa and myself, we wish to express our mutual appreciation to those of you who have generously taken the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our wholehearted gratitude to each of you who have also kindly clicked on the enclosed podcast link of our amazing conversation with one another! For anyone who wishes to further connect with either or with both Melissa and/or myself, please know that it would be our pleasure and our honour to engage with you outside of this brilliant forum!

WHO IS MELISSA LLARENA?!

Melissa Llarena is the CEO and Founder of Career Outcomes Matter. Her global career coaching practice is focused on empowering marketers and other creative professionals to rediscover what makes them unique so that they can land their dream job in a forward-thinking company where their ideas are listened to, valued, and supported.

Melissa brings insights from having worked 16 – business units (including Human Resources) in NY, Sydney, Paris, and London. Additionally, in her former corporate career, she worked on top brands for P&G and on IBM for Ogilvy & Mather. Later, as the founder and CEO of Career Outcomes Matter, Melissa created a 3-step “Sellable Strengths Method™” which has been the centerpiece of her clients’ results.

Melissa applies this method to support mid-level professionals up to the c-suite along their journey with an emphasis on building up their networking confidence and capabilities to produce jaw-breaking results in record time.

Melissa studied Psychology at NYU and earned her MBA from the Tuck School of Business in Dartmouth.

In the spirit of her podcast which features pretty bold guest moves, An Interview with Melissa Llarena, she boldly relocated from the East Coast in the USA to Australia! Sight unseen with her three sons and husband! Catch Melissa every Tuesday for a new episode. Interested in being coached by Melissa on your marketing job hunt? Sign up for her best-in-class free masterclass for marketers who want more out of life and their careers!