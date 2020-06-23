Career Learnings from the Pandemic

New York City has entered Phase Two of its “reopening.”

Across the U.S. millions have already returned to work. Whether you’re heading back to the office, working from home or looking for your “next move,” the crisis has likely influenced how you feel about your workplace, colleagues, and career.

Throughout the past three months, The Middlests podcast has worked with Partners International to identify the trends affecting employees.

In a three-part mini-series that was produced, edited and published during the pandemic, “Career Connections for Coping,” The Middlests explored how digital connectivity impacted the workforce. Specifically, each episode explored topics that were representative of our collective experience as a result of COVID-19:

Part I: How to Engage with Intention – Career expert Amy Davidson of Partners International shared how to "learn," "share" & become "discoverable" during the crisis

Part II: Making an Impact Digitally – Connecting with colleagues continues to be key but making an impact through video conferences and/or remotely, requires us to project a "new" version of ourselves. Career coach Anne Baker (Partners International) gave us ways of identifying the elements to lean on and the actions to take for driving impact in the "new normal"

Part III: How to Pivot and/or Job Search – Our prolonged period of national crisis has led to reflection and/or job insecurities that make it a moment for Middlests to either pivot their career based on new realizations and priorities, and/or the need to find a new job. Anne Baker and Amy Davidson (Partners International) helped us focus on strategies to achieve each goal





Career advice on how to manage through crisis.

The discussions we were able to have and the awareness that resulted from each, made William Bridges’ “Transition Model” (for dealing with crisis) truly resonate with me:

Denial (Confusion, Shock, Disorientation) Resistance (Anxiety, Sadness, Frustration) Exploration (Adapting to “New Normal”) Commitment (Optimism & “Light at the End of Tunnel”)

Experiencing each of these, sometimes concurrently, gave me a framework for thinking about my personal experience in relation to others around me. Additionally, the inequities that the pandemic exposed, which the resurgence of #BLM similarly highlighted, became an added weight that we must all contend with.

However, the work I had put into being “present” (or connected) with friends, family, and colleagues enabled me to prioritize my time and efforts in alignment with my commitment to the issues that matter most to me. I’m hopeful that it has also provided you with clarity on your pursuits and the role you can play.

