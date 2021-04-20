Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Career Development: Take Up Space in the Boardroom

Have you ever noticed the difference between men and women in a boardroom? Typically, a man will walk into a boardroom and lay out his things so that he takes up the maximum space he can. His computer, phone, notebook and other stuff are strewn around him to claim a large piece territory. When a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have you ever noticed the difference between men and women in a boardroom?

Typically, a man will walk into a boardroom and lay out his things so that he takes up the maximum space he can. His computer, phone, notebook and other stuff are strewn around him to claim a large piece territory.

When a woman walks into the same boardroom, she will typically place her laptop neatly in front of her. Her notebook, pen, phone and other accoutrements are placed very close to the laptop, respectfully ensuring there is plenty of space at the table for other people and their things. She is trying to take up as little space as possible to be respectful.

Do you see the difference in the two approaches? The man claims his territory and superiority by expanding his presence, while the woman (in trying to be courteous) minimizes her occupation of space.

In doing this, the woman subconsciously is exhibiting her core belief that she does not fit in and doesn’t deserve to be there. Without knowing it, she is showing others that her presence is “less than” compared to her male colleagues, even though this is not at all her intention.

The lesson here is: take up space. Put your things all around you. Lean back. Make yourself look as comfortable as possible in the space you are taking up. Believe in yourself. You have as much right to be in the room as much as anyone.

    Rosemary Yeremian, Author, speaker and confidence coach for women in male-dominated industries at Step Up in Business

    Rosemary Yeremian is a highly sought-after speaker and a savvy businesswoman with more than 25 years of experience in the fields of aerospace, export finance and power generation. Armed with a Master's Degree in Political Science, she rose to the top of her career in a variety of engineering, banking and other male-dominated businesses. She left the corporate world in 2008 to provide business development consulting services to companies in the U.S., China, the U.K., Canada and France. She is currently the President of a Consulting Engineering and Qualification Testing company. Rosemary sits on various Boards and Committees in the Power Generation and Aerospace sectors. When she is not traveling the world, she lives in Toronto, Canada with her two kids and two dogs. You can visit her website at: www.stepupinbusiness.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Healing Through Art — An Excerpt from “Dear Dr. B — Encounters of a Volunteer in a County Hospital”

    by Mahvash Mossaed
    Community//

    Finding Contentment and Creativity during Social Isolation

    by Deborah Baron
    Community//

    A boardroom of our own: Why Julia Rhodes Davis of Vote.org created an all-female board

    by Lauren Schiller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.