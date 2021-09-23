Career Burnout? 5 Tips to Get Back on Track

Do you hit snooze fit times in the morning before forcing yourself out of bed? Do you clench the steering wheel fiercely on your morning commute, dreading the day’s events before they’ve even begun? Do you fly out the door on Friday afternoons with all the zeal and zest of a teenager heading into the weekend? If so, and if you are feeling a little less than enamored with your job at the moment, you’re far from alone. In fact, burnout has been a recurring theme for many since the onset of the pandemic.

But, before you give in to your desire to give it all up and join in on the great resignation, consider these five tips for turning it all around: