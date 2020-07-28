Career Advice to My Younger Self – A First-Generation American’s Story

When I was in high school in the late 90’s, I remember being handed something called the “Occupational Outlook Handbook.” It was a book that listed what seemed like every job title in the world and the data on each, including education level required, projected growth rate, and median pay. My eyes glazed over everything else and focused on the pay column. Obviously, one should go after the jobs that pay the most, right? I wasn’t even sure what some of these job titles meant, but I was determined to pursue only those that paid in the top salary band.

Credit: Unsplash

What is Work?

As a first-generation immigrant, my perception of “career” was shaped by the relationship my parents had with their work. I knew that they worked white-collar office jobs, but they rarely shared the details with me. To me, work was something my parents did so that we could afford to live in America. It was my dad leaving the house early and coming home late after a long bus ride to and from New York City. It was my mom taking programming classes late at night when I was in middle school so that she could change jobs and earn more to support my future Ivy League education. I heard about their struggles with language and cultural barriers and about colleagues being acknowledged and promoted while they kept their heads down and continued to do the hard work.

I didn’t ask a lot of questions, as work always seemed to be a source of emotional and financial stress for them. The messages I often heard were, “You have to work hard so you can make money.” “No pain, no gain.” “It’s important to have a steady job.”

It’s no surprise then, that my career choice felt like a monumental decision. This choice would determine how successful I would be in life. On top of that, the little kid inside me wanted to relieve my parents of the struggle I witnessed, and the best way I could do that was to achieve what they could not. If I could get an Ivy League education and a high-paying job in a lucrative industry, I would be all set in life. Everything else would follow. So in the summer of 1999, I left home and did exactly that. I graduated with two degrees, got my first job in at one of the world’s largest financial institutions, and began to reap the rewards of hard work and perseverance.

What More Do You Want?

Fast forward 15 years, and I found myself sitting in front of a career coach I had hired after years of trying to figure it out on my own. I concluded that the rewards I reaped from this career path were simply not enough for me. I wanted a change. I wanted something more. Something that would light up my soul. Maybe even something (gasp) completely outside my industry! I heard the voice in my head judging me, “What more do you want? How could you be so selfish? How could you throw away the investment your parents made in your education? You’re supporting your family, and your parents are now at peace knowing that you’re financially secure. Why on earth would you take this risk?”

After much reflection, I finally answered that voice. And when I did, I visualized these words flying over the sands of time back to my 15 year-old self, and to all other young first-generation immigrants who heard similar messages growing up:

You can make money and love what you do. It doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive.

You can work really hard and make money, but it is also possible to work less hard and still make money! Open your mind to creating possibilities like this.

It’s okay for your career to change and evolve over time, especially as life circumstances change. No one is forcing you to stay on a “path” that no longer works for you.

You can have one job, two jobs or no jobs. You are still worthy.

There is no such thing as failure. Once you’ve failed enough times, you’ll realize they were never failures at all, but the best lessons you’ll ever learn.

Career decisions are not life-or-death situations, though they might feel like it. Rather than judging your options as “good” or “bad,” realize that each one presents a different opportunity for growth.

You can honor your parents hopes for you while pursuing your own dreams. Their intention comes from a place of deep love that has been colored by their own struggles. That’s not their fault, but their fears don’t have to be your fears.

Today, I am pursuing a new career path as a Leadership and Career coach for women. At the same time, I am consulting in the financial services industry as a writer. I get to show up everyday as my best and most authentic self and live out my life purpose. And what do you know, I’m getting paid for it too.